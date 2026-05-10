Mental load is exhausting moms: Here’s what you can do about it

How does the mental load impact mothers? Learn practical ways to recognise, handle, and share parenting tasks for better well-being.

Much of what motherhood demands is never seen. Underneath the feeding, bathing, and other physical labour is the continuous intellectual and emotional work of managing a family. Psychologists call this the mental load, a hidden layer of accountability that does not let up even when the body gets some rest. This is why so many mothers are exhausted in ways that sleep alone cannot fix.

What is mental load?

The mental load is not just about to-do lists or multitasking. It is the never-ending process of tracking needs, planning logistics, and managing emotional environments. “Mothers are constantly busy keeping track of school updates and ensuring that family relationships run smoothly,” Prakriti Saxena Poddar, Clinically Trained Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert, Global Head at Roundglass, tells Health Shots.

Research in the International Journal of Psychophysiology in cognitive psychology shows that this sustained mental engagement creates cognitive strain because the brain is constantly engaged in low-level processes with little recovery time. Unlike physical work, which has clearer endpoints, mental load is cyclical and ongoing. For many mothers, genuine mental rest is rare.

The psychological cost of being ‘always on’ as a mother

One of the defining features of mental load is the inability to switch off. The mind keeps scanning, planning, anticipating, and working out possibilities even while it is at rest. This state of perpetual alertness is associated with high cortisol levels and disrupted sleep. The resulting stress, in turn, can lead to emotional exhaustion, irritability, difficulty focusing, and a constant sense of overload.

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A study in Frontiers in Psychology has highlighted that the unequal distribution of mental load in households is strongly associated with maternal burnout and decreased life satisfaction. What makes this more complex is that mental load is rarely visible, meaning it often goes unacknowledged, both by others and by mothers themselves.

The pressure of modern motherhood, more roles, and higher expectations

The mental load of motherhood has intensified in recent years, not just because of increased responsibilities, but because of expanding expectations. Mothers nowadays want to be physically fit, socially engaged, emotionally present, and successful in their careers. Instagram, Facebook, and other such platforms are replete with family reels and vlogs that depict houses as picture-perfect and well-organised, with kids prospering and moms looking radiant and happy. As these demands vie for a mother’s limited mental and emotional resources, overload inevitably results. Moms may feel that even half an hour of personal time is unattainable, reinforcing the cycle of mental fatigue.

Why is mental load unevenly distributed?

Despite increasing conversations around shared parenting, mental load continues to fall disproportionately on women in many households. It’s not always due to a lack of willingness, however, but because mental responsibilities are harder to define and therefore harder to delegate. Tasks can be assigned, but thinking about them often remains centralised among mothers.

For example, a father may help with grocery shopping. Still, the mental work of tracking when supplies run low and how they fit into the week’s meals often falls to the mother. This phenomenon, referred to as cognitive ownership, means that one person retains responsibility for the planning layer, even when execution is shared.

What is the concept of mental load?

Addressing mental load does not mean doing less; it means redistributing who holds and manages responsibilities. The first step is making the invisible visible. Families should understand that preparation, anticipation, and emotional care are forms of work, and they should have open discussions about them. For example, one partner oversees all school-related preparations, while the other handles domestic logistics. This tidy division lessens the need for mothers to provide continuous monitoring and cognitive surveillance. Setting boundaries is just as crucial. From a clinical perspective, cognitive offloading can reduce the burden on working memory and improve mental recovery. This can include writing tasks down, using shared calendars, or setting external reminders.

How to deal with motherhood stress?

It’s time for a critical shift in how we talk about motherhood, moving away from the idea that everything must be done perfectly. Seeking support, whether from partners, extended family, or professional networks, should not be seen as a failure, but as a necessary part of sustainable caregiving. When mental load is shared, acknowledged, and consciously managed, the well-being of both mothers and families improves.

The gift of being seen and supported

The exhaustion many mothers feel today runs deep. But it is also the predictable result of a mind carrying far more than anyone sees. This Mother’s Day, perhaps the most meaningful gesture is not just appreciation, but awareness and action: the gift of seeing, acknowledging, and then sharing the invisible work that mothers shoulder every single day.