Body image isn’t just a women’s issue: Emotional impact of gynecomastia on young men

Gynecomastia in young men affects body image and confidence. Open discussions help address this common issue and encourage treatment.

Body image conversations almost always default to women, and fair enough; there’s history there. Many of my most challenging consultations happen at the same time, when the patient is a teenage boy or young man who has not even told his parents that he has hidden his chest for years.

Can my gynecomastia go away?

Gynecomastia, or enlarged male breasts, is far more prevalent than most people know: it commonly occurs during puberty as a result of hormonal changes, and often disappears after a year or so.

Not that that provides much comfort to a fifteen-year-old trying to work out at the gym. For many boys, it doesn’t go away, and the emotional cost builds quietly. At the same time, everyone around them assumes it’s just baby fat.

What I hear in my clinic follows a pattern. Boys who stop taking off their shirts at the pool, refuse to swim, and sleep over elsewhere, wearing layers in the middle of summer to hide their chests. Some develop anxiety about any group activity that would require them to disrobe.

A few tell me, almost as an afterthought, that they’ve been teased or given cruel nicknames at school. In my experience, none of them ever went to a doctor about it first. Most stayed quiet for years, sometimes with a bit of shame mixed in, before even mentioning it to a parent.

Here’s what troubles me most

Boys do not have the same cultural permission given to girls to talk about how their bodies make them feel. There’s no shared vocabulary or obvious way to discuss it, so it festers and gnaws at their confidence during the very formative years of developing their sense of self.

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Medically, this is often a straightforward problem to treat, sometimes through lifestyle changes, sometimes with a minor procedure, once the cause is identified. The much harder part is getting a young man to say the words out loud in the first place.

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So if you are a parent and you are noticing these things in your son, don’t ignore it. Just ask him. Carefully and not in the worst possible way. And to the young guys out there reading this, if you relate to this at all, trust me, it’s pretty common and very treatable, so don’t be embarrassed; go see a doctor about it. Body image cuts both ways. It’s time we started talking about it that way.