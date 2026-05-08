 scorecardresearch
Emotional Health

Is the ‘perfect mom’ mask harmful? Expert reveals why many mothers fake being okay

Moms face societal pressure and cannot speak up about struggles. How to deal with challenges and find safe places to share feelings honestly?
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 8 May 2026, 12:15 pm IST
  • Facebook Share
  • X Share
  • WhatsApp Share
Dr Chandni Tugnait
Inputs from
Dr Chandni Tugnait
Mental Health
depleted mother syndrome
Is depleted mother syndrome a real thing? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Most mothers are not struggling in ways that are obviously visible or seem dramatic. Their struggle often remains quiet, as they persistently feel a gap between their true emotions and what they deem safe to express. They do not feel fine but say they are, unable to cope, yet still perform coping behaviours. When she is present in the room, but absent in ways nobody around her can quite see, this is what the happy mother performance looks like in practice.

“It is not a conscious choice so much as a conditioned one, shaped by years of absorbing what maternal emotion is considered acceptable and what is better kept private. Understanding why so many mothers live inside this gap is less about individual mindset and more about what the role of motherhood has historically been allowed to demand from women, and what it has never quite allowed them to say back” Psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait, Coach & Healer, tells Health Shots.

Where does it begin?

When she feels overwhelmed, isolated, or ambivalent, the gap between her feelings and what she considers acceptable to express becomes immediately clear. She was uncomfortable. The expected societal script is that of unbound joy, fulfilment, and unconditional love. “But when what she actually feels is overwhelm, isolation, or ambivalence, the gap between what is felt and what is considered acceptable to express becomes immediately apparent”, says the psychotherapist. Most women learn early to manage that gap privately rather than face judgment, unwanted advice, or the quiet withdrawal of support.

postpartum
Self-care first! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

How to keep your identity in motherhood?

A mother who admits she is struggling risks being perceived as ungrateful, inadequate, or as someone who does not love her children enough, because maternal identity carries a unique social weight. “These are not rational conclusions, but they are common ones, and most mothers know it, and hence the performance continues”, says Dr Tugnait. It shows up in the cheerful response to ‘how are you managing?’, the curated version of family life on social media, and in the smile held together through a particularly difficult bedtime. It is sustained not by vanity but by self-protection.

How to undo emotional numbness?

The energy required to maintain a performance that contradicts what is actually going on is not minor. “Over time, the disconnect between what you feel and what you express intensifies the original stress. When you consistently suppress emotions, they do not disappear. Instead, they show irritability, physical fatigue, emotional numbness, or detachment from a life that appears too perfect from the outside,” says the expert.

What actually helps?

The solution isn’t dramatic disclosure or public speaking, but finding even small safe spaces for honesty. “A single relationship where a mother can seek without performance, judgment, or pressure to reframe her struggle as a lesson or blessing greatly changes her internal dialogue” says the expert. Being accurately witnessed means recognising you as the real mother, not just the happy one. For many women, it is the difference between coping and not.

You may also like
Independence Day 2024 | Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd shares her lessons from India
Independence Day 2024 | Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd shares her lessons from India Independence Day 2024 | Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd shares her lessons from IndiaWatch Video
7 everyday habits to strengthen your connection with your partner
7 everyday habits to strengthen your connection with your partner 7 everyday habits to strengthen your connection with your partnerRead Article

The happy-mother performance isn’t a personal failing but a rational response to an environment that makes it hard to express an honest maternal experience safely. “The problem was never that mothers were unwilling to be honest, but that honesty hasn’t received the response it deserves for too long,” shares the expert. When a mother says she’s struggling and receives advice instead of acknowledgement, she encounters comparison rather than compassion, or discomfort rather than presence. She quickly learns and adjusts. The performance is not a weakness; rather, it is a response to a truth with no safe space.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Mind, Emotional Health, Happiness Hacks, Mental Health

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

  • Facebook Share
  • X Share
  • WhatsApp Share
Related Topics:
About The Author
Tavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

Photo Gallery

View All
Next Story