How to last longer in bed: Top 4 yoga breathing techniques to increase stamina

Does your partner struggle with premature ejaculation? These powerful yoga breathing techniques can boost stamina and enhance intimacy.

Maintaining a healthy intimate relationship can sometimes feel like a daunting task! Stress, anxiety, and the everyday hustle can affect one’s self-confidence and performance in the bedroom. However, yoga, an ancient practice rooted in mindfulness and physical well-being, can provide valuable techniques to enhance stamina and improve intimate experiences. Specific yoga breathing techniques can help you last longer in bed and foster a deeper connection with your partner.

Do breathing techniques help you last longer in bed?

Before we delve into specific techniques, it is important to understand how breathing can impact your intimate life. The way we breathe has a significant impact on our physical and mental well-being. When we’re anxious or excited, our breathing often becomes quick and shallow, which can lead to premature ejaculation or performance anxiety, according to the National Social Anxiety Centre.

“On the other hand, controlled breathing can create a sense of calm and enhance awareness, allowing for a more profound experience. Breathing techniques in yoga help regulate the body’s response to stress and heighten arousal, enabling better control during intimate moments,” says Andrologist Dr Chirag Bhandari.

Can breathing help you last longer in bed?

Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares some effective yoga breathing techniques that can help improve your endurance in bed:

1. Ujjayi pranayama (victorious breath)

Ujjayi Breath is a popular technique often used in yoga practices. It involves slightly constricting the throat while you breathe, creating a soft, oceanic sound as you inhale and exhale.

How to practice:

Sit or lie down comfortably.

Inhale deeply through your nose, filling your lungs.

Slightly constrict your throat and exhale through your mouth, creating the oceanic sound.

Focus on the sound and rhythm of your breath.

Practice this for 5-10 minutes daily.

Benefits: Ujjayi Pranayama promotes a sense of calm and enhances oxygen flow, fostering relaxation and mental clarity.

2. Nadi shodhana (alternate nostril breathing)

Nadi Shodhana is a technique that balances the body’s energies and helps quiet the mind.

How to practice:

Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

Use your right thumb to close your right nostril.

Inhale deeply through your left nostril.

Close your left nostril with your correct ring finger and release your right nostril.

Exhale entirely through the right nostril.

Now, inhale through the right nostril, close it, and exhale through the left.

Repeat this cycle for 5-10 minutes.

Benefits: This technique helps reduce anxiety and balance emotions, allowing you to feel more grounded during intimate experiences.

3. Kapalabhati (skull shining breath)

Kapalabhati invigorates your body and mind through rapid, forceful exhales, followed by passive inhales.

How to practice:

Sit comfortably with an upright spine.

Take a deep inhale through your nose.

Forcefully exhale through your nose while contracting your abdominal muscles (aim for quick bursts).

Allow your inhalations to be passive.

Repeat this exercise for 30 rounds, gradually building your stamina over time.

Benefits: This technique energises the body, enhances lung capacity, and improves blood circulation—all contributing to improved overall performance as per The Yoga Institute.

4. Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, encourages deeper breaths and relaxation.

How to practice:

Lie on your back or sit comfortably.

Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly.

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to rise while keeping your chest relatively still.

Exhale slowly through your mouth or nose.

Focus on the rise and fall of your belly.

Practice for 5-10 minutes daily.

Benefits: This technique enhances oxygen exchange and lowers stress, making it easier to maintain focus and control.

Additional tips for lasting longer in bed

While yoga breathing techniques can significantly improve your stamina, consider complementing them with the following practices shared by Dr Bhandari:

Mindfulness: Practice being present with your partner. This reduces distractions and anxiety, allowing for a more fulfilling experience.

Communication: Openly share your feelings and desires with your partner. Understanding each other’s needs can enhance intimacy and satisfaction.

Physical fitness: Yoga itself is an excellent form of exercise that builds strength and flexibility, contributing to better physical performance.

Limit distractions: Create a calming atmosphere free from interruptions. This allows you to focus entirely on your partner and the moment.

Incorporating breathing techniques into your intimate life

Once you’ve familiarised yourself with these breathing techniques, consider integrating them into your intimate moments:

