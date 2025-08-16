How to last longer in bed: Top 4 yoga breathing techniques to increase stamina

Maintaining a healthy intimate relationship can sometimes feel like a daunting task! Stress, anxiety, and the everyday hustle can affect one’s self-confidence and performance in the bedroom. However, yoga, an ancient practice rooted in mindfulness and physical well-being, can provide valuable techniques to enhance stamina and improve intimate experiences. Specific yoga breathing techniques can help you last longer in bed and foster a deeper connection with your partner.
Before we delve into specific techniques, it is important to understand how breathing can impact your intimate life. The way we breathe has a significant impact on our physical and mental well-being. When we’re anxious or excited, our breathing often becomes quick and shallow, which can lead to premature ejaculation or performance anxiety, according to the National Social Anxiety Centre.
“On the other hand, controlled breathing can create a sense of calm and enhance awareness, allowing for a more profound experience. Breathing techniques in yoga help regulate the body’s response to stress and heighten arousal, enabling better control during intimate moments,” says Andrologist Dr Chirag Bhandari.
Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares some effective yoga breathing techniques that can help improve your endurance in bed:
Ujjayi Breath is a popular technique often used in yoga practices. It involves slightly constricting the throat while you breathe, creating a soft, oceanic sound as you inhale and exhale.
How to practice:
Benefits: Ujjayi Pranayama promotes a sense of calm and enhances oxygen flow, fostering relaxation and mental clarity.
Nadi Shodhana is a technique that balances the body’s energies and helps quiet the mind.
How to practice:
Benefits: This technique helps reduce anxiety and balance emotions, allowing you to feel more grounded during intimate experiences.
Kapalabhati invigorates your body and mind through rapid, forceful exhales, followed by passive inhales.
How to practice:
Benefits: This technique energises the body, enhances lung capacity, and improves blood circulation—all contributing to improved overall performance as per The Yoga Institute.
Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, encourages deeper breaths and relaxation.
How to practice:
Benefits: This technique enhances oxygen exchange and lowers stress, making it easier to maintain focus and control.
While yoga breathing techniques can significantly improve your stamina, consider complementing them with the following practices shared by Dr Bhandari:
Once you’ve familiarised yourself with these breathing techniques, consider integrating them into your intimate moments:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.