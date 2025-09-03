World Sexual Health Day 2025: Are you safe against hidden sexual health risks in monsoon?

On World Sexual Health Day 2025, an expert shares top tips to maintain sexual health during monsoon to avoid infections.

World Sexual Health Day is marked as an effort to promote awareness around safe sex practices. Did you know changing weather patterns, particularly the monsoon season, can impact our sexual health? While the rainy season bring a refreshing change, they can also create conditions that increase the risk of intimate health infections. Poor hygiene, increased humidity, and damp clothing can heighten the risks of vaginal infections, discomfort, and reduced libido. Fortunately, with mindful care, couples can continue to enjoy the romance of the rainy season while safeguarding their sexual health during monsoon.

How to take care of sexual health during monsoon?

Here are seven important tips to maintain your sexual health during this monsoon season:

1. Make personal hygiene a priority

Good hygiene is the cornerstone of sexual health and becomes even more critical during the monsoon season. The moist and humid conditions can encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi, particularly in intimate areas, as per the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Here are some hygiene tips:

Wash frequently: Engage in frequent washing of your intimate areas with warm water and a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser, especially after sexual activity.

Avoid harsh products: “Steer clear of harsh soaps or douching, as they may disrupt your natural vaginal microbiome,” Dr Chirag Bhandari , andrology expert, tells Health Shots.

Men’s hygiene matters: For men, it’s equally important to keep the groin area clean to prevent infections.

2. Choose lightweight, breathable clothing that dries quickly

The risk of fungal infections increases with prolonged dampness. To protect yourself, consider the following:

Choose cotton: Opt for loose-fitting, cotton underwear that promotes airflow and minimises moisture buildup.

Change quickly: “Avoid remaining in damp clothing after workouts or rain to reduce the risk of skin irritation and infections,” suggests the andrologist.

Say no to tight fabrics: Tight or synthetic clothing can trap moisture, contributing to conditions like candidiasis (yeast infections).

3. Engage in safe sexual practices

The rainy season can create a cosy atmosphere, but it is important to remain vigilant about safety during intimate moments.:

Use condoms: Always use condoms to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Listen to your body: If discomfort, unusual discharge, or itching arises, stop sexual activity and consult a doctor.

Ensure comfort: “Both partners should feel safe and at ease with any sexual activities they engage in, especially in high-risk seasons,” advises Dr Bhandari.

4. Stay hydrated

Hydration plays a crucial role in promoting sexual health and comfort. Here’s how:

Drink plenty of water: “Adequate hydration helps maintain pH levels and expel toxins from the body,” recommends Dr Bhandari.

Combat dehydration: Dehydration can lead to dryness and irritation during intimacy, making it essential to stay hydrated, as noted in the EPMA journal .

Include hydrating foods: Incorporate water-rich fruits, such as watermelon and cucumber, into your diet, along with herbal teas for added benefits.

5. Consume a balanced diet

Your dietary choices significantly influence your sexual and overall health. To enhance your nutrition:

Focus on nutrient-rich foods: “Emphasise foods that support hormonal balance and immune function,” urges the expert.

Incorporate probiotics: Foods such as yoghurt can promote healthy vagina l flora, while bananas and dark chocolate can boost libido.

Avoid processed foods: Stay away from highly processed or sugary foods, which can promote harmful bacteria and fungi.

6. Enhance your mood

The grey skies of the monsoon season can influence mood, energy levels, and libido. To combat these effects:

Stay active: “Regular exercise can enhance mood and energy levels, fostering intimacy,” guides the sexual health expert.

Spend quality time: Engage in activities that promote emotional connection with your partner, strengthening your relationship.

Seek sunlight: When possible, exposure to natural sunlight can help boost vitamin D levels, improving your mood and overall well-being.

7. Pay attention to warning signs and consult a doctor

If you notice any unusual symptoms, it is important not to self-medicate or delay seeking help: