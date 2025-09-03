World Sexual Health Day 2025: Are you safe against hidden sexual health risks in monsoon?

World Sexual Health Day is marked as an effort to promote awareness around safe sex practices. Did you know changing weather patterns, particularly the monsoon season, can impact our sexual health? While the rainy season bring a refreshing change, they can also create conditions that increase the risk of intimate health infections. Poor hygiene, increased humidity, and damp clothing can heighten the risks of vaginal infections, discomfort, and reduced libido. Fortunately, with mindful care, couples can continue to enjoy the romance of the rainy season while safeguarding their sexual health during monsoon.
How to take care of sexual health during monsoon?
Here are seven important tips to maintain your sexual health during this monsoon season:
Stay active: “Regular exercise can enhance mood and energy levels, fostering intimacy,” guides the sexual health expert.
Spend quality time: Engage in activities that promote emotional connection with your partner, strengthening your relationship.
Seek sunlight: When possible, exposure to natural sunlight can help boost vitamin D levels, improving your mood and overall well-being.
7. Pay attention to warning signs and consult a doctor
If you notice any unusual symptoms, it is important not to self-medicate or delay seeking help:
Watch for symptoms: “Persistent itching, discomfort, unusual discharge, or pain during urination or sexual activity should not be ignored”, says the doctor.
Seek prompt medical attention: Early consultation can lead to a quicker recovery and prevent complications from conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), bacterial vaginosis, or yeast infections.
