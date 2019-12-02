Tried using a vibrator? Here are 4 risks you need to be aware of

There can be multiple risks of using a vibrator. It might lead to an infection or even interfere in sexual arousal.

Vibrators can be useful when it comes to enhancing sexual pleasure. In fact, these also help us to explore our bodies. However, while their benefits are immense, there are many health risks of using a vibrator as well. A vibrator allows you to expose yourself to harmful chemicals that it is made of such as plastic. This can lead to various infections. Also, inadequate sex toy hygiene can lead to other illnesses. This is why vibrators and urinary track infections also have strong links. Therefore, it is important to be aware of all the vibrator safety tips to prevent such mishaps.

What is a vibrator?

A vibrator is a sex toy which can be used by women to provide sexual stimulation. It does this through vibrations or pulses which can enhance sexual pleasure. Vibrators come in various shapes, sizes, and intensities, suited to different preferences and needs. While there are many benefits, there are also many health risks of using a vibrator. Read on to know these.

Health risks of using a vibrator

Here are some of the risks of using a vibrator.

1. Exposing your body to harmful chemicals

A study, published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, states that harmful chemicals such as Bisphenol A, phtalates, PVC and BPA were added to the plastics used to make sex toys in order to make them softer and more flexible.

The study went on to state that exposure to these chemicals could lead to health problems like infertility, obesity, breast cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

2. Your immunity might take a hit

Vibrators help you orgasm quickly, and this can impact your immunity. To help you understand this, let’s take you back to the 1960s when The Masters & Johnson sexual response cycle was published. According to this theory, the sexual response has 4 phases

Initial arousal : This is when sex organs swell up with blood and the vagina starts getting wet for lubrication.

: This is when sex organs swell up with blood and the vagina starts getting wet for lubrication. Plateau : Here the swelling is now accompanied by a faster heart rate and heavier breathing.

: Here the swelling is now accompanied by a faster heart rate and heavier breathing. Orgasm : This is when the vaginal wall and pelvic muscles start to contract.

: This is when the vaginal wall and pelvic muscles start to contract. Resolution: This is when your muscles relax and things go back to normal.

One of the biggest impacts of vibrators on sexual health comes from the fact that when you use a vibrator, you end up missing a large part of the plateau phase and tend to reach the orgasm stage quickly. However, it is during this missed phase that the maximum amount of immunity-boosting and mood-uplifting hormone oxytocin as well as nitric oxide are released.

3. Sex toys might not be release your stress completely

A study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, conducted at the Arizona State University, has proven how achieving an orgasm can reduce stress by flushing the cortisol hormone (stress hormone) out of the body. Climax also boosts the production of the love hormone, oxytocin, which can make you feel happy.

Additionally, the book Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm, also states that the longer it takes for you to orgasm, the more stress-free you’re likely to be. Now, the problem with using sex toys—especially the ones that vibrate—is that they can make your sensitive nerve endings down there react faster and lead you to a quick orgasm. This is in comparison to the one you might achieve from sex or foreplay with your partner.

In short, a quick, vibrator-induced-orgasm means that less stress reduction. More stress equals more cortisol, and we all know what this bloody hormone can do. Preventing vibrator injuries is also important here, and one must know how to use a vibrator accurately.

4. You could get an infection

How to use a vibrator is an important question, but how to clean a vibrator is an even more important one. This one is a no-brainer. If you don’t clean and store your sex toys properly. With inadequate sex toy hygeine, you are increasing your risk of getting an infection your vagina and the urinary tract.

