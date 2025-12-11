When to seek therapy for sexual health issues, according to a sexologist

When to seek therapy for sexual health issues? Connection between emotional, physical intimacy and improving communication with your partner.

Have you ever thought about what a sex therapist does? These are licensed mental health professionals trained to help clients with their sexual concerns through sex therapy sessions, a form of talk therapy for individuals and couples dealing with sex-related issues.

Think of the balance between body and mind like a seesaw. On one side is physical health, which includes factors such as hormonal balance and good blood circulation. On the other side is emotional closeness and good communication. Sexologist Dr Vineet Malhotra at VNA Hospital says many couples become unsure if they should see a doctor or a therapist about their concerns. However, it is important to distinguish between medical conditions and emotional issues to identify appropriate treatment.

When to seek medical advice?

Your body has a powerful way of showing when something is wrong. If you notice any of these symptoms, pay attention as they are warning signs of sexual health issues:

Pain, discomfort, or burning sensations during sex or urination.

Unusual discharge, swelling, or other signs of infection.

Painful intercourse, pelvic discomfort, or unexpected bleeding.

Sudden shifts in your libido, erectile function, or menstrual cycle.

Symptoms suggestive of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

If you have these medical concerns, you need to see a healthcare provider right away. Dr Malhotra stresses that “waiting too long can make problems worse, especially infections or hormone issues. It is crucial to consult a physician first.

What are intimacy issues?

Not all sexual health issues come from physical problems. “Often, emotional and psychological factors play a big role in intimacy issues,” says the sexologist. Therapy might be a better choice in these cases:

You lack sexual interest but have no underlying medical conditions.

You realise there’s an emotional disconnect with your partner.

Body image concerns, performance anxiety, or unresolved trauma trigger stress during intimate moments.

Conversations about sex feel strained or lead to conflict.

Emotional exhaustion or stress consistently interferes with intimacy.

Therapy can help you feel safe while you explore your feelings and experiences. A trained therapist will help you understand emotional patterns, improve communication, and build a deeper connection with your partner. Dr Malhotra emphasizes “the need for an environment free of fear and self-criticism to allow for authentic connection.”

How does sexual health affect emotional health?

Many sexual health issues come from a mix of physical and emotional factors. Here are some situations to think about:

Painful sex may lead to performance anxiety, creating a vicious cycle of avoidance.

Erectile dysfunction can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy and anxiety in relationships.

Hormonal fluctuations might elevate emotional distress levels, impacting intimacy.

STIs can damage self-esteem, making it harder to engage in intimate acts, while strained relationships can intensify physical discomfort.

For couples facing both issues, using a two-part approach is often best. By taking care of both emotional and physical needs, you can create a better path towards recovery and improvement in your sexual health. Dr Malhotra says, “Sexual health is about more than just physical ability. It is also involves comfort, emotional connection, and open communication.”