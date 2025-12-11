When to seek therapy for sexual health issues, according to a sexologist

Have you ever thought about what a sex therapist does? These are licensed mental health professionals trained to help clients with their sexual concerns through sex therapy sessions, a form of talk therapy for individuals and couples dealing with sex-related issues.
Think of the balance between body and mind like a seesaw. On one side is physical health, which includes factors such as hormonal balance and good blood circulation. On the other side is emotional closeness and good communication. Sexologist Dr Vineet Malhotra at VNA Hospital says many couples become unsure if they should see a doctor or a therapist about their concerns. However, it is important to distinguish between medical conditions and emotional issues to identify appropriate treatment.
Your body has a powerful way of showing when something is wrong. If you notice any of these symptoms, pay attention as they are warning signs of sexual health issues:
If you have these medical concerns, you need to see a healthcare provider right away. Dr Malhotra stresses that “waiting too long can make problems worse, especially infections or hormone issues. It is crucial to consult a physician first.
Not all sexual health issues come from physical problems. “Often, emotional and psychological factors play a big role in intimacy issues,” says the sexologist. Therapy might be a better choice in these cases:
Therapy can help you feel safe while you explore your feelings and experiences. A trained therapist will help you understand emotional patterns, improve communication, and build a deeper connection with your partner. Dr Malhotra emphasizes “the need for an environment free of fear and self-criticism to allow for authentic connection.”
Many sexual health issues come from a mix of physical and emotional factors. Here are some situations to think about:
For couples facing both issues, using a two-part approach is often best. By taking care of both emotional and physical needs, you can create a better path towards recovery and improvement in your sexual health. Dr Malhotra says, “Sexual health is about more than just physical ability. It is also involves comfort, emotional connection, and open communication.”
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.