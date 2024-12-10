Make things interesting in bed with different types of condoms for you and your partner

Condoms can help in preventing pregnancy and protecting against sexually transmitted infections. There are many types of condoms you and your partner can try.

If you have an active sex life, you must be using a condom as a protective barrier. You just use it every time you have sex so that you can get protection against unwanted pregnancy as well as sexually transmitted infections. However, you don’t have to rely on just latex condoms. While female condoms and flavoured ones must have piqued your interest, there are plenty of options that you can try. Many more types of condoms can be used during sexual activities. However, not all of them are effective, and some of them are meant to be used during oral sex only. Take a look at the choices and pick the one that’s best for you and your partner.

What are condoms?

They are a form of barrier contraception used to prevent pregnancy and protect against sexually transmitted infections during sexual intercourse. “They work by creating a physical barrier that stops sperm from entering the vagina and reaching an egg, and also reduce the risk of transmission of infections such as HIV, chlamydia, and gonorrhea,” explains gynaecologist and IVF expert Dr Shobha Gupta.

They can also protect people against diseases, including Zika and Ebola viruses, that can get transmitted through sex, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately, 98 percent of women whose sexual partners use male condoms correctly during sex over one year will be protected from unplanned pregnancy, as per the World Health Organization.

What are the types of condoms?

Here are some common types of condoms that you can use during sex:

1. Latex condoms

Made from natural rubber latex, these are one of the most common types of condoms. A 2004 study published in the Contraception journal showed that the male latex condoms rarely broke or slipped off during sex. Researchers also found that this condom provided high contraceptive efficacy, especially when used regularly, and the risk of semen leaking from it was very low.

2. Polyurethane condoms

Made from a thin, strong plastic material, these condoms are a good alternative for people with latex allergies. “The external condom, which is resistant to water, and grease, still provides effective protection against pregnancy and STIs,” says the expert.

3. Polyisoprene condoms

These are made from synthetic rubber and are another latex-free option. They do not have the allergy-triggering proteins that are found in latex condoms, but offer similar protection and comfort as the latter. If you want to make your sex life safer, and are allergic to latex, go for polyisoprene condoms.

4. Female condoms

Inserted into the vagina, female condoms provide barrier protection from pregnancy and STIs and can be used by women who prefer not to rely on male condoms. A 2020 study published in BMC Public Health showed that the use of female along with male condoms was more effective than use of only male condoms in preventing STIs.

5. Spermicide-coated condoms

These are latex or polyurethane condoms coated with spermicide, which usually comes in a jelly form. “It adds extra pregnancy prevention by killing sperm before they can reach the egg, but they may lead to irritation in some users,” says the expert.

6. Flavoured condoms

When you think of popular types of condoms, you must be visualising the flavoured ones. “These are designed for oral sex, often made from latex, and come in various flavours to mask the taste of latex,” says the expert. It can make oral sex more fun for couples.

7. Textured condoms (ribbed or studded)

“These types of condoms have added texture, such as ribs or studs, to enhance sensation for both the partners,” says the expert. It can stimulate the nerves in the vagina better than non-textured condoms, and so, they may enhance pleasure.

8. Ultra-thin condoms

Made from thin latex, these condoms are designed to provide a more natural feeling during sex. It almost feels like skin-on-skin while having sex. “It still offers the same level of protection as standard types of condoms,” says Dr Gupta.

9. Thick or extra-strength condoms

These condoms are made from thick latex, providing extra durability and reducing the risk of breakage, especially during anal sex. A 2022 study published in Translational Andrology And Urology journal showed that such types of condoms physically preserve and extend the time of penile erection, and overcome premature ejaculation to improve the quality of sex.

10. Glow-in-the-dark condoms

Coated with a luminescent layer, these types of condoms glow in the dark. “They also add a fun element to sexual activity, while still being as effective as standard types of condoms,” says the expert. The glowing agent is actually surrounded by latex, so it makes sex safer.

11. Non-lubricated condoms

These types of condoms have no lubricant and are often used by people who prefer to use their own lubrication. Some use coconut oil as a natural lubricant during sex. Non-lubricated condoms may also be used by those who have sensitivities to the lubricants typically used in condoms.

12. Lubricated condoms

Coated with a lubricant to reduce friction, these types of condoms improve comfort during sex and help prevent breakage. They can also be easier to put on than the non-lubricated types of condoms. You can also use them during anal sex.

13. Sensitive condoms

These are thin condoms designed to increase sensitivity and enhance pleasure. “These types of condoms can maintain the same level of protection,” says the expert. These condoms may not be as durable as regular types of condoms due to the thinner material, leading to a higher risk of breakage.

14. Animal-skin condoms

Made from lambskin, these types of condoms offer natural sensation but do not protect against STIs, making them unsuitable for those concerned about infection prevention. “They are also typically more expensive and are not a reliable option for contraception,” says the expert.

15. Specialty condoms like warming or cooling

These types of condoms contain lubricants that create warming or cooling sensations to enhance pleasure while having sex. “These condoms may contain lubricants that cause irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals, especially in sensitive areas,” says the expert.

There are many types of condoms, but when it comes to effectiveness, male ones that are worn on the penis provide protection during sex.