Getting tested for sexually transmitted infections? What to know about STI tests

Wondering what happens during tests for sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea? On Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, know what to expect during STI tests.

Is casual sex, without protection, with one or multiple partners, something that you do often? You may end up with a sexually transmitted infection or STI. In fact, anyone who is sexually active, must get tested for STIs. There is a need for regular testing, as infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis don’t always show symptoms in the early stages. However, you may have questions about STI tests. Are you confused about what exactly happens in these tests, and how often you should get tested? On the occasion of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, which falls on February 12, we tell you all about these.

What are sexually transmitted infections?

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are infections caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites that usually spread through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, and oral sex. “Some STIs can also be transmitted through non-sexual means, such as from mother to baby during childbirth, blood transfusions, or reusing needles,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, trichomonas, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and Human papillomavirus (HPV) are some of the common STIs, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.

What are the symptoms of STIs?

Sexually transmitted infections can cause a range of symptoms, but sometimes, they may show no symptoms at all.

{{{htmlData}}}

Chlamydia : Burning while urinating, abnormal vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. However, there might be no symptoms too.

: Burning while urinating, abnormal vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. However, there might be no symptoms too. Gonorrhea : Yellow or green vaginal discharge, pain during urination, and sore throat.

: Yellow or green vaginal discharge, pain during urination, and sore throat. Syphilis : Painless sore, rash on palms and feet, flu-like symptoms.

: Painless sore, rash on palms and feet, flu-like symptoms. HIV : Flu-like symptoms, swollen glands, weight loss or no symptoms for years.

: Flu-like symptoms, swollen glands, weight loss or no symptoms for years. HPV: Genital warts or no symptoms

Genital warts or no symptoms Trichomoniasis: Itching, foul-smelling discharge, pain during urination.

Which STI tests are important to take?

STI tests are important for screening and management, as most infected people have mild or no symptoms, according to research published in the Sexually transmitted infections journal in 2006.

1. Chlamydia

It is a bacterial STI for which there is a urine test. There is also a swab option. “Urine sample or swab will be taken from your genital area,” says Dr Singhal. You can’t pee for 1 to 2 hours before the test which detects chlamydia trachomatis bacteria.

2. Gonorrhea

It is another sexually transmitted infection caused by bacteria. Urine sample or swab will be taken from your private parts, throat, or rectum. Avoid urination 1 to 2 hours before the test, which is used to detect Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria.

3. Syphilis

It is a bacterial infection that usually spreads through sexual activities. To detect treponema pallidum bacteria, which causes the infection, a blood sample will be taken from a vein in your arm. “There is no special preparation needed for this test,” says Dr Singhal.

4. HIV

A blood test can help to find out if you are affected by this sexually transmitted infection, which often spreads by having anal or vaginal sex without a condom. “There is also an oral swab, or rapid finger-prick test to detect HIV antibodies,” says the expert.

5. HPV

This is another common sexually transmitted infection, which often has no symptoms. Pap smear or HPV DNA test, and cervical swab can be done to detect high-risk HPV strains. “Avoid sex, vaginal douching, and wearing tampons 24 hours before the STI tests,” says the expert.

6. Trichomoniasis

A simple swab or urine test can help to find out if there is trichomonas vaginalis parasite in your body. “Swab from vaginal or urethral discharge, or urine sample will be taken,” says the expert. You can’t pee at least 1 to 2 hours before the test for trichomoniasis.

Who needs to go for STI tests?

Regularly going for STI tests is essential for maintaining sexual health. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. STI tests should be taken by:

People aged between 13 and 64 years should get tested for HIV at least once.

Every year, women who are sexually active and are younger than 25 should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia.

Expecting moms should be tested for syphilis, and HIV.

Anyone who shares needles should get tested for HIV at least once a year.

People who have oral or anal sex should talk with their doctor about STI tests.

Regular testing is important so that you can get treated on time. “Untreated STIs can lead to problems such as chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy, and cervical cancer,” says Dr Singhal.

Can STI tests be done at home?

Yes, STI tests can be done at home using self-testing kits. These kits allow you to collect a sample (urine, blood, or swab) in the privacy of your home.

Buy a testing kit from a reputable medical provider or pharmacy.

Depending on the test, you may need to collect sample of:

Urine (for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis)

Blood (finger prick) (for HIV, and syphilis)

Swab (oral, vaginal, or anal) (for HPV, chlamydia, gonorrhea)

There is usually a need to send the samples to a lab. If you get a positive result, you should get them reconfirmed by doctors and you should immediately take medical opinion. Many sexually transmitted infections do not show clear signs. They may remain silent for many months or even years, making STI tests important.