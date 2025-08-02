Can oral sex cause infections? Know hidden risks and how to stay safe

Oral sex may seem safer than penetrative sex, but it still carries risks like STIs and UTIs, especially for women. Know how to practice it safely.

Oral sex is often perceived as a safer alternative to penetrative intercourse, primarily because it eliminates the risk of pregnancy. However, it is important to understand that it still carries health risks, particularly when performed without protection. For women, the vagina can be especially vulnerable to infections due to direct contact with the mouth, which may transmit bacteria or viruses. From sexually transmitted infections (STIs) to urinary tract infections (UTIs), unprotected oral sex can lead to a range of health concerns. Recognising these risks and adopting safe practices, like using barriers or maintaining proper hygiene, is essential for protecting your intimate health and making informed decisions about your sexual well-being.

Is oral sex entirely safe?

“No, if practiced without protection, oral sex can expose individuals to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and urinary tract infections (UTIs),” says gynecologist Dr Sandeep Chaddha. It is crucial to adopt safety measures to significantly lower the chances of contracting an infection. Always prioritise safe practices to protect your health.

What are the specific health risks?

Oral sex can transmit various infections, including herpes (oral and genital types), hepatitis A, B, C, gonorrhea, shigellosis, chlamydia, HIV, and syphilis. These can spread if infected fluids come into contact with any sores, cuts, or ulcers. Additionally, bacteria from the colon and vagina can enter the urethra during oral sex, potentially leading to a urinary tract infection. Consulting a gynecologist immediately if you suspect an STI or other infection is always advised. For more details on common infections, see the FAQs section of the original article on oral sex safety.

How can I reduce the risks of oral sex?

Effective communication with your partner is paramount. If engaging in oral sex with multiple partners, the risk of STIs increases, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Practicing good hygiene, such as washing genitals with unscented soap and warm water before and after, also helps. For an additional barrier, consider using a dental dam to prevent direct contact between the mouth and genitals, acting as a protective layer.

Why is STI testing important?

Regular STI screenings are essential for maintaining sexual health, especially if you engage in oral sex. Tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests HIV testing for individuals aged 15 to 65 years. Staying informed and proactive about your sexual health is crucial. You can find more advice on preventing an itchy vagina after oral sex in related health articles.