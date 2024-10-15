Orgasm benefits: Hitting the big ‘O’ may give you beautiful skin!

Having an orgasm feels good, and may also be beneficial for your skin. Here are some of the benefits of orgasm for skin.

Whether you are having sex with your partner or masturbating, orgasms can occur during any form of sexual activity. It basically happens when you experience rhythmic contractions in the pelvic floor muscles, and the peak of pleasure is achieved. It often brings a sense of release from built-up sexual tension and physical strain, leading to a feeling of relaxation and satisfaction afterwards. Orgasm benefits go beyond relaxation. It may even help you get glowing skin! Know why having orgasms can be good for your skin.

Hormones released during orgasm

“During an orgasm, the body undergoes a complex interplay of hormonal releases that contribute to the intense physical and emotional sensations experienced,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal.

Here are the primary hormones released during orgasm:

1. Oxytocin or “love hormone”

During research published in the Sexual Medicine journal in 2021, high levels of oxytocin were found in orgasmic women. Oxytocin promotes feelings of attachment, trust, and emotional closeness between partners. This hormone helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, contributing to a sense of relaxation and contentment post-orgasm.

2. Endorphins

“Endorphins are released during orgasm to alleviate pain and induce feelings of pleasure,” says the expert. They create a natural high that enhances the orgasmic experience. They also contribute to improved mood and a sense of well-being.

3. Prolactin

Prolactin levels increase after orgasm, contributing to the refractory period, which is the recovery phase. During this time, it is difficult to achieve another orgasm. It is associated with feelings of satisfaction and contentment following sexual activity.

6 orgasm benefits for skin

Orgasms can offer benefits for skin due to the hormonal and physiological responses they trigger. Here are some ways they can improve skin health –

1. Boosts circulation

“During an orgasm, blood flow increases throughout the body, including the skin,” says Dr Singhal. This enhanced circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, promoting a healthy glow and improving skin texture.

2. Reduces stress

Orgasms may improve your mood, and help to get relief from stress, as per research published in the Midwifery and Sexuality journal in 2023. Orgasms release endorphins and oxytocin, which lower stress levels. “Reduced stress is beneficial for skin as chronic stress can contribute to problems like acne, and dullness,” says the expert.

3. Enhances sleep quality

The release of oxytocin and prolactin after an orgasm induces relaxation and can help you sleep better. Quality sleep is important for your skin. During a 2015 study, published in the Acta Dermato-Venereologica journal, a strong association was found between waking up feeling tired and acne.

4. Balances hormones

Regular orgasms help balance hormone levels, particularly cortisol (the stress hormone) and estrogen. “Estrogen is vital for maintaining skin elasticity and hydration, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” says the expert.

5. Boosts collagen production

Collagen is a protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful. Orgasm releases hormones like estrogen that can boost blood circulation. The increase in blood circulation can stimulate collagen production, leading to firmer skin.

6. Helps you get rid of acne

In acne, the sebaceous glands, which lubricate skin, produce too much sebum, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “Orgasms help lower cortisol levels, which in turn reduces inflammation and sebum production,” says the expert. So, regular orgasms may help keep acne under control.

How to reach an orgasm?

Achieving an orgasm varies depending on the individual, and it often requires an understanding of one’s own body and preferences. Here are some steps that may help:

Sexual pleasure often begins with understanding your own body. Experimenting with self-touch or masturbation can help you learn what kinds of stimulation feel pleasurable.

Stress can inhibit orgasm, so practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, and staying present in the moment can enhance your experience.

If you are with a partner, communicate your desires and what feels good. Mutual understanding can help build a more pleasurable experience.

Experimenting with different types of stimulation such as clitoral, vaginal, or a combination can increase the chances of reaching orgasm.

Lubrication can enhance comfort and pleasure, making it easier to focus on sensations and increasing the likelihood of orgasm.

What if you have difficulty reaching orgasm?

“If you cannot reach an orgasm, it may be due to anorgasmia,” says the expert. Some of the causes include:

Low levels of estrogen or testosterone can impact sexual response.

Antidepressants, blood pressure medications, and birth control pills can interfere with sexual pleasure.

Health conditions like diabetes, and multiple sclerosis affecting nerve function can impair orgasm.

Worrying about performance or general life stress can block sexual arousal and pleasure.

Feeling insecure about your own body can inhibit sexual enjoyment.

Emotional intimacy and trust are crucial for many people to feel comfortable enough to orgasm.

If you are in a relationship, having an honest conversation with your partner about your desires and challenges can help create a more satisfying sexual experience. Sex therapy with a professional, and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles through exercises like Kegels, and adjusting medications can also be helpful.

You probably do not need reasons to have sex. But if you need a little push, think about your skin. After all, there are benefits of orgasm for skin.