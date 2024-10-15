Orgasm benefits: Hitting the big ‘O’ may give you beautiful skin!

Chat with
Whether you are having sex with your partner or masturbating, orgasms can occur during any form of sexual activity. It basically happens when you experience rhythmic contractions in the pelvic floor muscles, and the peak of pleasure is achieved. It often brings a sense of release from built-up sexual tension and physical strain, leading to a feeling of relaxation and satisfaction afterwards. Orgasm benefits go beyond relaxation. It may even help you get glowing skin! Know why having orgasms can be good for your skin.
“During an orgasm, the body undergoes a complex interplay of hormonal releases that contribute to the intense physical and emotional sensations experienced,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal.
Here are the primary hormones released during orgasm:
During research published in the Sexual Medicine journal in 2021, high levels of oxytocin were found in orgasmic women. Oxytocin promotes feelings of attachment, trust, and emotional closeness between partners. This hormone helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, contributing to a sense of relaxation and contentment post-orgasm.
“Endorphins are released during orgasm to alleviate pain and induce feelings of pleasure,” says the expert. They create a natural high that enhances the orgasmic experience. They also contribute to improved mood and a sense of well-being.
Prolactin levels increase after orgasm, contributing to the refractory period, which is the recovery phase. During this time, it is difficult to achieve another orgasm. It is associated with feelings of satisfaction and contentment following sexual activity.
Orgasms can offer benefits for skin due to the hormonal and physiological responses they trigger. Here are some ways they can improve skin health –
“During an orgasm, blood flow increases throughout the body, including the skin,” says Dr Singhal. This enhanced circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, promoting a healthy glow and improving skin texture.
Orgasms may improve your mood, and help to get relief from stress, as per research published in the Midwifery and Sexuality journal in 2023. Orgasms release endorphins and oxytocin, which lower stress levels. “Reduced stress is beneficial for skin as chronic stress can contribute to problems like acne, and dullness,” says the expert.
The release of oxytocin and prolactin after an orgasm induces relaxation and can help you sleep better. Quality sleep is important for your skin. During a 2015 study, published in the Acta Dermato-Venereologica journal, a strong association was found between waking up feeling tired and acne.
Regular orgasms help balance hormone levels, particularly cortisol (the stress hormone) and estrogen. “Estrogen is vital for maintaining skin elasticity and hydration, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” says the expert.
Collagen is a protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful. Orgasm releases hormones like estrogen that can boost blood circulation. The increase in blood circulation can stimulate collagen production, leading to firmer skin.
In acne, the sebaceous glands, which lubricate skin, produce too much sebum, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “Orgasms help lower cortisol levels, which in turn reduces inflammation and sebum production,” says the expert. So, regular orgasms may help keep acne under control.
Achieving an orgasm varies depending on the individual, and it often requires an understanding of one’s own body and preferences. Here are some steps that may help:
“If you cannot reach an orgasm, it may be due to anorgasmia,” says the expert. Some of the causes include:
If you are in a relationship, having an honest conversation with your partner about your desires and challenges can help create a more satisfying sexual experience. Sex therapy with a professional, and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles through exercises like Kegels, and adjusting medications can also be helpful.
You probably do not need reasons to have sex. But if you need a little push, think about your skin. After all, there are benefits of orgasm for skin.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health