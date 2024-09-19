Can raw onions boost your libido?

Onions, which may improve blood circulation, may be a secret ingredient that can improve your sex drive. Know about the benefits of raw onion sexually.

Be it kebabs or pizzas, onions always find a way to sneak into our diet. Apart from enhancing flavour of your dishes, the common kitchen ingredient may also play a crucial role in improving sexual health. It may be the aphrodisiac you never knew existed. Yes, they do have a reputation for causing bad breath. However, there is scientific evidence suggesting that onions may have unexpected advantages in this area. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, onions may boost libido. If you are experiencing a low sex drive, incorporating onions into your diet may be helpful. We tell you the benefits of raw onion sexually.

What is sex drive?

Before diving into the benefits of raw onion sexually, let’s find out what sex drive is. Also known as libido, it refers to a person’s desire or interest in sexual activity. It can vary greatly among individuals and is influenced by physical, emotional, psychological, and social factors. A healthy sex drive is considered important for emotional well-being and intimate relationships, though the optimal level of libido is subjective and can fluctuate throughout life, found a study published in Encyclopedia of Endocrine Disease.

Factors that affect your sex drive

Know the factors that may affect your libido before learning about the benefits of raw onion sexually:

1. Hormones

Hormones, which are chemical messengers that control numerous biological functions, also play a crucial role in sexual desire. The key hormones that influence sex drive are testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. Testosterone is primarily related to male sexual development and function. It has a direct effect on libido, muscle mass, and bone density. Low testosterone levels in males may lead to reduced sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, and exhaustion, according to a study published in Reviews in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders. While testosterone is largely a masculine hormone, women also produce it in small amounts. It promotes sexual desire, energy levels, and muscle mass. Women with low testosterone levels may have reduced libido. Also, a woman’s estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate throughout her menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause. This could potentially reduce sexual desire, but worry not, as there are benefits of raw onion sexually.

2. Obesity

Your physical wellness can influence your sexual desire. Chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity can all have an impact on libido. Diabetes, for example, can impair the nerves that control sexual sensation and attentiveness, as a result reduces libido, as found in a study published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews. Heart problems can reduce physical stamina and raise anxiety, which can impact sexual desire. Plus, reduced blood flow can cause erectile dysfunction in men and sexual arousal issues in women. Cardiovascular disease symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue can all have an impact on sexual performance and pleasure, as found in a study published in the American Heart Association Journal. Obesity can also lead to low self-esteem and body image concerns, which can undermine sexual confidence.

3. Emotional and psychological factors

Emotional and psychological factors have an important effect on sexual desire. Stress, anxiety or and depression may lead to weariness and decrease interest in sex, as found in a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine. When people are continuously worried or depressed, it might be difficult to focus on intimacy. Relationship troubles, such as poor communication or a lack of emotional connection, can also have an adverse effect on libido. If there is tension or hatred between couples, it can be difficult to feel sexually attracted to one another.

4. Lifestyle factors

“A person’s desire for sex can also be influenced by their diet, level of physical activity, and sleep quality. Eating a healthy, balanced diet might help you feel better and have more energy. Inadequate exercise or poor nutrition can make you fatigued and uninterested in sex. Regular exercise can make you feel better both mentally and physically, increasing your desire for sex,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain.

Benefits of raw onion sexually

Here are some of the benefits of raw onion sexually, as explained by the expert.

1. Improves blood circulation

The benefits of raw onion sexually has to do with the fact that it can boost blood circulation. Onions are high in antioxidants, particularly quercetin, which protects blood vessels from damage. This can result in improved blood flow throughout the body, as found in a study published in the Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Science, particularly to the sexual organs. Increased blood flow to the genitals can boost desire, help the body respond more rapidly and intensely to sexual stimulation, improve performance, and increase sensitivity in the sexual organs, resulting in increased pleasure.

2. Boosts testosterone levels

Onions contain sulphur compounds, quercetin, and antioxidants, which have been linked to an increase in testosterone levels. This is particularly beneficial for men, as higher testosterone levels are associated with a stronger libido and better sexual performance. According to a study published in the journal Biomolecules found that onions or onion extracts can boost testosterone production in men. As onions increase luteinizing hormone which stimulates testosterone production in the testes. Onions also contain antioxidants that can help prevent damage to the testes, where testosterone is produced. It can also help protect the testes from harmful substances.

3. Increases stamina and endurance

Onions are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients that can significantly enhance energy levels and physical endurance, as found in a study published in the Pharmaceutical Biology. These nutritional components play a crucial role in improving overall stamina, which can directly benefit sexual performance. When you have higher stamina you can sustain longer and you are less likely to experience fatigue during sexual activity.

Benefits of raw onion sexually: How to include it in your diet?

Here are some easy ways to include onions in your diet to enjoy the benefits of raw onion sexually, as suggested by the expert.

1. Make salads to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually

Adding raw onions to your salads is a simple and healthy way to incorporate them into your diet. Raw onions retain most of their beneficial compounds, like quercetin, which helps boost libido.

2. Onion juice

Consuming fresh onion juice is another effective way to boost testosterone levels and improve sexual stamina. Drink this mixture a few times a week to enjoy the benefits of raw onion sexually.

How to make:

Ingredients:

1 onion

Method:

Peel the onion and cut it into quarters.

Place the onion quarters into the juicer and press the start button. The onion juice will be extracted and collected in the juicer’s container.

If you prefer a smoother texture, you can strain the onion juice through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp or fibre.

You can also add a little honey to the juice but it’s totally optional.

3. Sautéed onions with meals

You can sauté onions with vegetables, meats, or tofu for a flavourful addition to your daily meals while reaping the benefits of raw onion sexually.

4. Onion soups

Including onions in soups, particularly French onion soup, can be a delicious way to consume them. The heat doesn’t destroy the beneficial compounds entirely, allowing you to enjoy both the taste and the health benefits.

How to make:

Ingredients:

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of butter

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon of dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup of shredded Gruyère cheese

1 baguette, sliced

Butter, for toasting

Method:

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are softened and caramelised, about 20-25 minutes.

Add the garlic, water, white wine, bay leaf, thyme, salt, and pepper to the pot.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the soup has thickened.

Divide the soup among four bowls. Top each bowl with a slice of toasted baguette and a generous amount of shredded Gruyère cheese. Broil or grill the bowls until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

5. Onion tea

Drinking onion tea, made by boiling onions and steeping them in water, can also help to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually.

How to make:

Ingredients:

1 large onion, sliced

1 cup of water

Honey or maple syrup (optional)

Lemon wedge (optional)

Method:

Place the water in a saucepan and bring it to a boil.

Add the sliced onion to the boiling water.

Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the onion is tender.

Strain the onion tea into a mug.

Add honey or maple syrup to taste, and garnish with a lemon wedge if desired to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually.

Benefits of raw onions sexually: Are there side effects?

Yes, there are benefits of raw onion sexually, but there are also potential side effects to be mindful of, as pointed out by the expert.

Onions, particularly raw onions, can cause gas, bloating, and indigestion in some people due to their high fibre content and the presence of fructose.

The sulphur compounds in onions can lead to bad breath, which can be unpleasant in social or intimate situations.

In rare cases, some people may have allergic reactions to onions, resulting in symptoms like skin irritation, rashes, or breathing difficulties.

Onions may trigger heartburn or acid reflux, especially in individuals with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Onions have natural blood-thinning properties. While there are benefits of raw onion sexually , consuming large quantities may pose a risk to individuals on blood-thinning medication.

Takeaway!

Onions can be a powerful natural way to enhance libido and sexual health, thanks to their ability to boost testosterone, improve blood circulation, and promote overall well-being. Incorporate them into your daily routine to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually. But consult with your healthcare provider before including them in your diet.