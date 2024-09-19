Can raw onions boost your libido?

Be it kebabs or pizzas, onions always find a way to sneak into our diet. Apart from enhancing flavour of your dishes, the common kitchen ingredient may also play a crucial role in improving sexual health. It may be the aphrodisiac you never knew existed. Yes, they do have a reputation for causing bad breath. However, there is scientific evidence suggesting that onions may have unexpected advantages in this area. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, onions may boost libido. If you are experiencing a low sex drive, incorporating onions into your diet may be helpful. We tell you the benefits of raw onion sexually.
Before diving into the benefits of raw onion sexually, let’s find out what sex drive is. Also known as libido, it refers to a person’s desire or interest in sexual activity. It can vary greatly among individuals and is influenced by physical, emotional, psychological, and social factors. A healthy sex drive is considered important for emotional well-being and intimate relationships, though the optimal level of libido is subjective and can fluctuate throughout life, found a study published in Encyclopedia of Endocrine Disease.
Know the factors that may affect your libido before learning about the benefits of raw onion sexually:
Hormones, which are chemical messengers that control numerous biological functions, also play a crucial role in sexual desire. The key hormones that influence sex drive are testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. Testosterone is primarily related to male sexual development and function. It has a direct effect on libido, muscle mass, and bone density. Low testosterone levels in males may lead to reduced sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, and exhaustion, according to a study published in Reviews in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders. While testosterone is largely a masculine hormone, women also produce it in small amounts. It promotes sexual desire, energy levels, and muscle mass. Women with low testosterone levels may have reduced libido. Also, a woman’s estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate throughout her menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause. This could potentially reduce sexual desire, but worry not, as there are benefits of raw onion sexually.
Your physical wellness can influence your sexual desire. Chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity can all have an impact on libido. Diabetes, for example, can impair the nerves that control sexual sensation and attentiveness, as a result reduces libido, as found in a study published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews. Heart problems can reduce physical stamina and raise anxiety, which can impact sexual desire. Plus, reduced blood flow can cause erectile dysfunction in men and sexual arousal issues in women. Cardiovascular disease symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue can all have an impact on sexual performance and pleasure, as found in a study published in the American Heart Association Journal. Obesity can also lead to low self-esteem and body image concerns, which can undermine sexual confidence.
Emotional and psychological factors have an important effect on sexual desire. Stress, anxiety or and depression may lead to weariness and decrease interest in sex, as found in a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine. When people are continuously worried or depressed, it might be difficult to focus on intimacy. Relationship troubles, such as poor communication or a lack of emotional connection, can also have an adverse effect on libido. If there is tension or hatred between couples, it can be difficult to feel sexually attracted to one another.
“A person’s desire for sex can also be influenced by their diet, level of physical activity, and sleep quality. Eating a healthy, balanced diet might help you feel better and have more energy. Inadequate exercise or poor nutrition can make you fatigued and uninterested in sex. Regular exercise can make you feel better both mentally and physically, increasing your desire for sex,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain.
Here are some of the benefits of raw onion sexually, as explained by the expert.
The benefits of raw onion sexually has to do with the fact that it can boost blood circulation. Onions are high in antioxidants, particularly quercetin, which protects blood vessels from damage. This can result in improved blood flow throughout the body, as found in a study published in the Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Science, particularly to the sexual organs. Increased blood flow to the genitals can boost desire, help the body respond more rapidly and intensely to sexual stimulation, improve performance, and increase sensitivity in the sexual organs, resulting in increased pleasure.
Onions contain sulphur compounds, quercetin, and antioxidants, which have been linked to an increase in testosterone levels. This is particularly beneficial for men, as higher testosterone levels are associated with a stronger libido and better sexual performance. According to a study published in the journal Biomolecules found that onions or onion extracts can boost testosterone production in men. As onions increase luteinizing hormone which stimulates testosterone production in the testes. Onions also contain antioxidants that can help prevent damage to the testes, where testosterone is produced. It can also help protect the testes from harmful substances.
Onions are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients that can significantly enhance energy levels and physical endurance, as found in a study published in the Pharmaceutical Biology. These nutritional components play a crucial role in improving overall stamina, which can directly benefit sexual performance. When you have higher stamina you can sustain longer and you are less likely to experience fatigue during sexual activity.
Here are some easy ways to include onions in your diet to enjoy the benefits of raw onion sexually, as suggested by the expert.
Adding raw onions to your salads is a simple and healthy way to incorporate them into your diet. Raw onions retain most of their beneficial compounds, like quercetin, which helps boost libido.
Consuming fresh onion juice is another effective way to boost testosterone levels and improve sexual stamina. Drink this mixture a few times a week to enjoy the benefits of raw onion sexually.
How to make:
Ingredients:
Method:
You can sauté onions with vegetables, meats, or tofu for a flavourful addition to your daily meals while reaping the benefits of raw onion sexually.
Including onions in soups, particularly French onion soup, can be a delicious way to consume them. The heat doesn’t destroy the beneficial compounds entirely, allowing you to enjoy both the taste and the health benefits.
How to make:
Ingredients:
Method:
Drinking onion tea, made by boiling onions and steeping them in water, can also help to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually.
How to make:
Ingredients:
Method:
Yes, there are benefits of raw onion sexually, but there are also potential side effects to be mindful of, as pointed out by the expert.
Onions can be a powerful natural way to enhance libido and sexual health, thanks to their ability to boost testosterone, improve blood circulation, and promote overall well-being. Incorporate them into your daily routine to reap the benefits of raw onion sexually. But consult with your healthcare provider before including them in your diet.
Onions, particularly red onions, may enhance sexual desire in both men and women. They may increase hormone levels and support overall health, which in turn, may boost sex drive.
Onions contain sulphur compounds, quercetin, and antioxidants, which may lead to an increase in testosterone levels. This makes the kitchen ingredient particularly beneficial for men, as higher testosterone levels are linked with a stronger sex drive.
The best way to eat raw onions is by adding them to your vegetable salads. Pair them with green chilies and tomatoes.
Have onions with your meals, such as lunch or dinner. This way the nutrients will easily get absorbed.
