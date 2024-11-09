Debunking 15 myths about STIs including possible causes and cures

Even though sexually transmitted infections are quite common and serious, they are surrounded by a host of misconceptions. Know 15 common myths about STIs you should stop believing.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), also known as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), are often regarded as quite a taboo when it comes to getting medical help. These infections are highly contagious and spread primarily through sexual contact with an infected person. They can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites, and their symptoms may include pain, burning, unusual discharge, itching, blisters, or sores. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1 million STIs are acquired every day across the globe. Despite the growing prevalence, a significant stigma still surrounds STIs, which can make people hesitant to discuss their sexual health or seek help from a healthcare provider. This reluctance to have open conversations about sexual health can contribute to the spread of misinformation and myths about STIs.

What is sexually transmitted infection (STI)?

A sexually transmitted infection (STI) is an infection spread mainly through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, or oral sex. STIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites, and some can also be transmitted through non-sexual means, such as shared needles or blood transfusions. There are eight main types of STIs. Bacterial STIs like syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis are treatable, while viral STIs, including hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and human papillomavirus (HPV), are not curable, as per the World Health Organization. Many STIs show no symptoms, increasing the risk of unknowingly transmitting them. Regular testing, consistent condom use, and open communication are key to preventing and managing STIs.

15 myths about STI

Here are 15 common myths about STIs (sexually transmitted infections) you should know:

1. All STIs are curable

One of the most prevalent myths about STIs is that all types of it are curable. While some STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, are treatable with antibiotics, not all infections are curable. For example, viral STIs like herpes (HSV), human papillomavirus (HPV), and HIV cannot be completely cured, although their symptoms can often be managed with medication. For HIV, early treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART) can help manage the virus and prevent it from progressing to AIDS, but there is no cure yet, as per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

2. You cannot get an STI from oral sex

Oral sex is a common practice among partners. While sexual intercourse is one of the common ways through which STIs spread, the transmission of the infection can also occur by oral sex, as mentioned in a study published by the Journal of Sexual Medicine. Infections such as herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, and HPV can be passed through oral-genital, oral-anal, and genital-oral contact. Condoms and dental dams should be used during oral sex to lower the risk of transmission.

3. You can catch an STI from a toilet seat

While it is one of the most common myths about STIs, catching the infection from a toilet seat is highly unlikely. STIs generally require close, direct skin-to-skin contact or the exchange of bodily fluids. Bacteria and viruses do not survive long enough on toilet seats to pose a risk of transmission. However, it is still good hygiene practice to avoid direct contact with public restroom surfaces.

4. Only teenagers are at risk of STIs

This myth about STIs is misleading and ignores the fact that STIs affect people of all ages. While teenagers and young adults are at higher risk due to factors like lack of sexual health education, multiple sexual partners, and inconsistent condom use, people of all ages can contract STIs. In fact, older adults may have a higher risk of complications from STIs due to weakened immune systems and less frequent use of protection.

5. You can tell if someone has an STI

Not all STIs show visible symptoms, which is why this myth about STI can be dangerous for your health. Many STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HPV, can be asymptomatic, meaning that someone can have an infection without showing any signs. The only way to know for sure if someone has an STI is through regular testing. Relying on visible symptoms alone can lead to undiagnosed infections being passed on and cause several complications.

6. STI only affects people with multiple partners

While having multiple sexual partners can increase the risk of STI transmission, it is not the only factor that contributes to infection. Even people with one sexual partner can contract an STI if their partner has an infection. Using protection consistently and getting tested regularly are the best ways to reduce the risk, regardless of the number of partners.

7. Having an STI while pregnant won’t harm my baby

Believing this myth about STIs can lead to serious health consequences for both the mother and the baby. Certain STIs, such as syphilis, gonorrhea, and HIV, can be transmitted to the baby during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding, potentially leading to birth defects, stillbirth, or lifelong health complications, according to the National Institute of Health. Pregnant individuals should get tested for STIs and seek appropriate treatment to prevent transmission to the fetus.

8. Men and women experience the same STI symptoms

This myth about STIs is not true! STIs for both men and women are different and cause different signs. For example, women with chlamydia may experience no symptoms or mild symptoms like vaginal discharge or pelvic pain, while men may experience painful urination or discharge from the penis. Some STIs, such as HPV, often have no symptoms in both men and women, which is why regular testing is important.

9. You can only have one STI at a time

It is possible to have more than one STI at the same time, known as a co-infection, explains the Indian Journal of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS. For instance, someone with HIV can also have gonorrhea or chlamydia. Having one STI can increase the likelihood of contracting another, as the presence of one infection can make it easier for others to enter the body. Regular screenings and safe sexual practices are essential to prevent co-infections.

10. STIs do not lead to infertility

No, this is just a myth about STI! Certain STIs, like chlamydia and gonorrhea, can cause long-term damage to the reproductive organs if left untreated. In women, these infections can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can cause scarring and blockages in the fallopian tubes, increasing the risk of infertility, reveals a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AJOG). Untreated STIs in men can lead to epididymitis, which may affect sperm production. Early detection and treatment of STIs are crucial in preventing infertility.

11. Condoms offer complete protection against STIs

While condoms are highly effective at reducing the risk of many STIs, they are not foolproof. Condoms provide a barrier against infections transmitted through bodily fluids, like HIV and gonorrhea, but they may not fully protect against infections spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as herpes, HPV, and syphilis. Using condoms correctly every time you have sex is important, but combining them with other preventive measures, such as vaccination and regular testing, is even better.

12. Once you have had STI, you won’t get it again

Some people believe that once they have had an STI, they are immune to it in the future. This is not the case and believing this myth about STI can be problematic. For example, you can get reinfected with chlamydia, gonorrhea, or HPV if exposed again. In fact, not getting treated properly for an STI can lead to long-term health complications, and reinfection is common if both partners do not receive treatment at the same time.

13. You cannot get STI if you do not have sex

While it is true that sexual activity is the primary way STIs are transmitted, some infections, like herpes and HPV, can be spread through non-sexual skin-to-skin contact. Moreover, sharing needles or having blood-to-blood contact can transmit STIs like HIV and hepatitis. In short, while avoiding sexual activity greatly reduces your risk, it is still possible to contract an STI through other means.

14. STIs go away on their own

Many people believe that STIs are not serious and will eventually go away on their own, but this is rarely the case. Believing this myth about STIs and leaving them untreated, can cause serious and even permanent damage to your reproductive organs. The result can include infertility, chronic pain, or organ damage. Regular screening and medical treatment are essential for managing STIs effectively.

15. Using birth control pills protects from STI

While birth control methods like the pill, IUDs, or implants are effective at preventing pregnancy, they do not protect against STIs. Condoms are the only contraceptive method that provides a barrier against most STIs. For complete protection, nothing but abstinence keeps you hundred percent safe.

To better deal with STIs and treat the infection completely, do not fall prey to these myths about STIs!