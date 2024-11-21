Winter and sex drive: Cold weather may affect your libido

Your libido can be affected by your bond with your partner or hormonal changes. Cold weather may also have an effect on your libido. Let's explore the connection between winter and sex drive.

When you are dripping with sweat, cosying up to your partner is probably the last thing on your mind. Still, you can enjoy sex during summer, thanks to air conditioners. But when there is less sunlight and warmth during winter, your libido can take a hit too. You probably would like to stay warm in bed to protect yourself from the cold weather. Decreased physical activity and seasonal affective disorder during colder months can also play a role in your desire to have sex with your partner. Let’s find out the link between winter and sex drive.

What is sex drive?

Before jumping to winter and sex drive, understand what libido actually means and what all factors can influence it. Sex drive or libido implies a person’s desire in sexual activity. “This is highly variable amongst different individuals and is influenced by many factors,” says psychiatrist Dr Ashish Bansal.

Hormonal fluctuations : A woman’s libido can be affected by hormonal changes occurring during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. “During different phases of a woman’s life cycle, the levels of estrogen and testosterone levels vary significantly, impacting sex drive,” says the expert.

: A woman’s libido can be affected by hormonal changes occurring during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. “During different phases of a woman’s life cycle, the levels of estrogen and testosterone levels vary significantly, impacting sex drive,” says the expert. Prescription drugs : Certain medications alter a woman’s libido by impacting the body’s hormone balance or blood circulation. “Antidepressants or anti-hypertensive medicines may reduce sex drive,” says the expert.

: Certain medications alter a woman’s libido by impacting the body’s hormone balance or blood circulation. “Antidepressants or anti-hypertensive medicines may reduce sex drive,” says the expert. Psychological wellbeing : If a woman is highly stressed or depressed, there is a significant lowering of libido.

: If a woman is highly stressed or depressed, there is a significant lowering of libido. Relationship health : A woman’s sex drive also greatly depends upon her relationship with her partner. If the relationship is deeply connected via emotions, her sex drive will be high.

: A woman’s sex drive also greatly depends upon her relationship with her partner. If the relationship is deeply connected via emotions, her sex drive will be high. Health conditions : Certain health conditions such as diabetes may lower libido. Women experiencing some kind of a sexual problem, including decreased libido, is one of the major complications of diabetes, as per research published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews journal in 2017.

: Certain health conditions such as diabetes may lower libido. Women experiencing some kind of a sexual problem, including decreased libido, is one of the major complications of diabetes, as per research published in the Sexual Medicine Reviews journal in 2017. Smoking, drinking or drug abuse: A woman’s sex drive gets deeply impacted by her daily habits. “For example, drinking, smoking or consuming drugs is largely associated with low libido,” says the expert.

Winter and sex drive: Here’s how cold weather affects sex drive

Not being able to have an orgasm or pain during sex are some of the problems that women tend to face. Out of all the female sexual disorders, low libido is the most common one, according to a study published in Women’s Health in 2011. One factor that may contribute to low libido is the cold weather. Winter and sex drive also have a connection. A 2016 study published in the Central European Journal Of Urology showed the frequency of the sexual thoughts in participants decreased, affecting their libido in winter.

There are some key factors that may lower sex drive in winter:

1. Choice of foods

During winter, people tend to consume foods that are heavy to digest. This may make them more lazy, hence they may experience a low sex drive. “The tendency to overeat or consume heavy foods during colder months is associated with low libido,” says Dr Bansal.

2. Reduced vitamin D levels

Owing to less sunlight during winter, there is a reduction in the levels of vitamin D. This in turn can influence the levels of serotonin, a ‘feel good’ neurotransmitter, and can impact mood and lower libido. During a study, published in Scientific Reports in January 2024, a correlation was found between vitamin D deficiency and lower sexual desire, and sexual satisfaction.

3. Decreased physical activity

It is not just winter and sex drive that are linked. The season also usually affects people’s exercise routine. Winter months have shorter days due to which people tend to engage less in physical activities. You should not stop working out in winter, as exercise is an essential factor to raise libido. “It can increase blood circulation and levels of serotonin, which can improve mood and help to boost sex drive,” says the expert.

4. Body image

When it comes to winter and sex drive, body image may play a role. During winter, women layer themselves up to stay warm. This may make them feel bigger than they are and if they gain weight due to a lack of physical activity, it will affect their body image. “Having negative thoughts about their own body can cause low self-esteem and in turn, lead to low sex drive,” says the expert.

5. Higher melatonin levels

Melatonin, a hormone that plays a key role in the sleep-wake cycle, has a link with winter and sex drive. During cold temperatures, there is increased production of melatonin which in turn makes people lazy and reduces libido. During a 2018 study published in the Molecules journal, melatonin levels in participants were found to be significantly higher in winter than that in summer.

6. Seasonal affective disorder

It is a type of depression related to changes in seasons, with its symptoms starting in autumn and continuing into the winter months. The typical symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include lethargy, lowered mood, decreased libido, and weight gain, according to a study published in Medical Hypotheses in 2004.

Not all women experience low sex drive during winter. There are a few factors that can increase libido in colder months:

Warmth seeking : The cold temperatures can make women crave more physical warmth from their spouse. “This desire for more physical intimacy raises sex drive in winter,” says Dr Bansal.

: The cold temperatures can make women crave more physical warmth from their spouse. “This desire for more physical intimacy raises sex drive in winter,” says Dr Bansal. Holiday season: For many, winter is a time for family trips. The relaxation time gives an opportunity to reduce stress levels. This gives a boost to positive energy and may raise libido.

Winter and sex drive: Tips to improve sex life

Winter and sex drive may have a strong link. If the cold weather boosts your sex drive then good for you. After all, there is evidence that sex works as an immunity booster as well. A 2021 study published in Fertility And Sterility showed that participants who had sex more than three times a month had a strong immune system, which is needed to fight off bacteria, and viruses.

If low sex drive is troubling you, do the following to improve your sex life:

Physical exercise : Keep yourself engaged in any sort of physical exercise regularly, as exercise helps to alleviate mood and release happy hormones. Aim for activities you enjoy, such as walking, cycling, yoga, or strength training.

: Keep yourself engaged in any sort of physical exercise regularly, as exercise helps to alleviate mood and release happy hormones. Aim for activities you enjoy, such as walking, cycling, yoga, or strength training. Sun exposure : Sun plays a role in winter and sex drive. Try to expose yourself to sun at least for 15 to 30 minutes a day to maintain your vitamin D levels.

: Sun plays a role in winter and sex drive. Try to expose yourself to sun at least for 15 to 30 minutes a day to maintain your vitamin D levels. Healthy diet : Have a diet rich in vegetables, lean protein, fruits, and nuts to nourish your body with essential nutrients. Stay away from heavy, greasy foods, as whatever you eat directly impacts your sexual health. “Include berries, as they are rich in antioxidants and can protect your body from free radical damage and improve blood circulation. This can give a boost to sex drive,” says the expert.

: Have a diet rich in vegetables, lean protein, fruits, and nuts to nourish your body with essential nutrients. Stay away from heavy, greasy foods, as whatever you eat directly impacts your sexual health. “Include berries, as they are rich in antioxidants and can protect your body from free radical damage and improve blood circulation. This can give a boost to sex drive,” says the expert. Get enough sleep : Lack of sleep can have poor effects on your sex life. It may decrease sex drive, so try to get at least 7 hours of good quality sleep.

: Lack of sleep can have poor effects on your sex life. It may decrease sex drive, so try to get at least 7 hours of good quality sleep. Give importance to foreplay : Instead of getting right into bed with your partner, spend more time touching, kissing, and engaging in oral sex. Focusing on foreplay can be good for your libido.

: Instead of getting right into bed with your partner, spend more time touching, kissing, and engaging in oral sex. Focusing on foreplay can be good for your libido. Use lubrication: Winter vagina, a condition that leads to dry or dehydrated vaginal skin, may trouble you, and affect your desire to have sex. It is best to use lubricants like coconut oil or aloe vera gel to do away with this problem.

Colder months may affect your desire to have sex. The cold may either lower or increase your libido. Even though winter and sex drive have a link in good and bad ways, you can always make efforts to boost libido. Watch your diet and work out for better sexual health.