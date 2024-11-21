Winter and sex drive: Cold weather may affect your libido

Chat with
When you are dripping with sweat, cosying up to your partner is probably the last thing on your mind. Still, you can enjoy sex during summer, thanks to air conditioners. But when there is less sunlight and warmth during winter, your libido can take a hit too. You probably would like to stay warm in bed to protect yourself from the cold weather. Decreased physical activity and seasonal affective disorder during colder months can also play a role in your desire to have sex with your partner. Let’s find out the link between winter and sex drive.
Before jumping to winter and sex drive, understand what libido actually means and what all factors can influence it. Sex drive or libido implies a person’s desire in sexual activity. “This is highly variable amongst different individuals and is influenced by many factors,” says psychiatrist Dr Ashish Bansal.
Not being able to have an orgasm or pain during sex are some of the problems that women tend to face. Out of all the female sexual disorders, low libido is the most common one, according to a study published in Women’s Health in 2011. One factor that may contribute to low libido is the cold weather. Winter and sex drive also have a connection. A 2016 study published in the Central European Journal Of Urology showed the frequency of the sexual thoughts in participants decreased, affecting their libido in winter.
There are some key factors that may lower sex drive in winter:
During winter, people tend to consume foods that are heavy to digest. This may make them more lazy, hence they may experience a low sex drive. “The tendency to overeat or consume heavy foods during colder months is associated with low libido,” says Dr Bansal.
Owing to less sunlight during winter, there is a reduction in the levels of vitamin D. This in turn can influence the levels of serotonin, a ‘feel good’ neurotransmitter, and can impact mood and lower libido. During a study, published in Scientific Reports in January 2024, a correlation was found between vitamin D deficiency and lower sexual desire, and sexual satisfaction.
It is not just winter and sex drive that are linked. The season also usually affects people’s exercise routine. Winter months have shorter days due to which people tend to engage less in physical activities. You should not stop working out in winter, as exercise is an essential factor to raise libido. “It can increase blood circulation and levels of serotonin, which can improve mood and help to boost sex drive,” says the expert.
When it comes to winter and sex drive, body image may play a role. During winter, women layer themselves up to stay warm. This may make them feel bigger than they are and if they gain weight due to a lack of physical activity, it will affect their body image. “Having negative thoughts about their own body can cause low self-esteem and in turn, lead to low sex drive,” says the expert.
Melatonin, a hormone that plays a key role in the sleep-wake cycle, has a link with winter and sex drive. During cold temperatures, there is increased production of melatonin which in turn makes people lazy and reduces libido. During a 2018 study published in the Molecules journal, melatonin levels in participants were found to be significantly higher in winter than that in summer.
It is a type of depression related to changes in seasons, with its symptoms starting in autumn and continuing into the winter months. The typical symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include lethargy, lowered mood, decreased libido, and weight gain, according to a study published in Medical Hypotheses in 2004.
Not all women experience low sex drive during winter. There are a few factors that can increase libido in colder months:
Winter and sex drive may have a strong link. If the cold weather boosts your sex drive then good for you. After all, there is evidence that sex works as an immunity booster as well. A 2021 study published in Fertility And Sterility showed that participants who had sex more than three times a month had a strong immune system, which is needed to fight off bacteria, and viruses.
If low sex drive is troubling you, do the following to improve your sex life:
Colder months may affect your desire to have sex. The cold may either lower or increase your libido. Even though winter and sex drive have a link in good and bad ways, you can always make efforts to boost libido. Watch your diet and work out for better sexual health.
