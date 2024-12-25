Masturbation causes acne: Myth or fact

Acne is a common skin condition. There are many causes, including hormonal changes. But does masturbation cause acne as well?

Masturbation offers several benefits. Apart from providing pleasure, it may help to reduce stress and improve quality of sleep. It is considered to be a natural act, during which hormones like endorphins and dopamine get released. There may be positive effects of masturbating on your health, but it is also connected with a common skin problem. Many people have doubts about masturbation and acne, which occurs when hair follicles get blocked. Excess sebum production is one of the main causes of this skin issue. However, some people also wonder if self-love can lead to acne.

What is masturbation?

Before exploring the possible connection between masturbation and acne, let’s find out what this self-care tool is all about. It is an activity during which a person touches his or her genitals for sexual arousal or pleasure. As per a 2015 study published in the Journal of Sex Education and Therapy, married women who masturbated experienced more orgasms, and higher self-esteem. They also had better sexual desire, and greater satisfaction with sex life.

Another study published in Frontiers in 2019, showed that participants who masturbated found it helpful in improving sleep quality. It may also improve your mood. Masturbation and the resulting orgasms may have a positive effect on your mood, according to research published in the International Journal Of Sexual Health in April 2024.

Are there any skin benefits of masturbating?

Masturbation and orgasms release feel-good hormones like oxytocin and endorphins, which can reduce stress levels. “Lower stress often means reduced cortisol levels, which might benefit the skin indirectly by reducing inflammation,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Improved blood circulation during arousal and orgasm can also deliver more oxygen and nutrients to the skin, enhancing its natural glow.

“While masturbation is not a skincare treatment, the stress-relief aspect can contribute to overall skin health,” says the expert. Also, better sleep quality post-orgasm can promote skin repair and regeneration, further supporting healthier skin.

Masturbation and acne: What’s the link?

Even though there are potential benefits of masturbating, some people believe it may affect skin in a negative way. So, is there is link between masturbation and acne? Despite the popular myth, masturbation does not have any effect on acne, according to research published in the Postgraduate Medical Journal in 2006.

There is no direct scientific evidence that shows a connection between masturbation and acne, which is often caused due to hormonal changes.

1. Hormones

“Some people think masturbation and acne are linked due to the temporary changes in hormones it can cause,” says the expert. This minimal hormonal fluctuation is not significant enough to trigger acne in people. Also, it is sex hormones like testosterone, and progesterone that can affect skin, and lead to excess oil production, according to research published in the Clinics in Dermatology journal in 2017. Masturbation does affect the release of hormones like endorphins, prolactin, dopamine, and oxytocin, as per research published in the Basic and Clinical Andrology journal in 2021. But these hormones don’t have anything to do with acne or oily skin.

2. Stress

Even though masturbation and acne are not directly connected, myths surrounding this can create unnecessary stress, which might exacerbate acne indirectly. “Guilt or anxiety related to masturbation, stemming from societal stigma, can lead to stress and, in turn, worsen acne in stress-prone individuals,” says the expert.

What causes acne?

There is no link between masturbation and acne. But there are other factors that cause this common skin condition, which occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to pimples, whiteheads and blackheads.

1. Excess sebum production

Even though masturbation and acne are not connected, there are sebaceous glands in the skin that produce an oily substance called sebum to keep the skin hydrated. “Overproduction of sebum, often triggered by hormonal changes, clogs pores and creates an environment where acne-causing bacteria can grow,” says Dr Malhotra.

2. Hormonal changes

Hormones, especially androgens like testosterone, surge during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or due to conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. “These hormonal spikes can stimulate sebaceous glands, leading to more oil production and blocked skin pores,” says the expert.

3. Bacteria

The bacterium Propionibacterium acnes (now called Cutibacterium acnes) naturally lives on the skin. “When the skin pores get clogged, these bacteria increase in number, trigger inflammation and lead to redness, swelling, and the formation of cysts on different parts of the body,” says the expert.

4. Medications

Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, or birth control pills with specific hormonal compositions, may help to reduce inflammation in the body or prevent pregnancy. “But these medications can also trigger or exacerbate acne,” says the expert.

How to treat acne?

Treating acne effectively requires a personalised approach:

1. Topical treatments

Retinoids : Derived from vitamin A, these help prevent clogged pores and promote cell turnover.

: Derived from vitamin A, these help prevent clogged pores and promote cell turnover. Benzoyl peroxide : It combats acne-causing bacteria and reduces inflammation, and is particularly effective for people with mild acne,” says the expert.

: It combats acne-causing bacteria and reduces inflammation, and is particularly effective for people with mild acne,” says the expert. Salicylic acid : A beta-hydroxy acid that exfoliates the skin and unclogs pores, salicylic acid is a common ingredient in many over-the-counter products meant to fight acne.

: A beta-hydroxy acid that exfoliates the skin and unclogs pores, salicylic acid is a common ingredient in many over-the-counter products meant to fight acne. Antibiotic creams: These reduce bacteria and inflammation and are often prescribed for localised acne.

2. Oral medications

Antibiotics : “Oral antibiotics like doxycycline and minocycline are used for treating moderate to severe acne and reducing bacterial growth and inflammation,” says the expert.

: “Oral antibiotics like doxycycline and minocycline are used for treating moderate to severe acne and reducing bacterial growth and inflammation,” says the expert. Hormonal therapies: Birth control pills or anti-androgens like spironolactone can regulate hormonal imbalances in women, reducing sebum production.

Isotretinoin: This medication derived from vitamin A, is used for severe, cystic acne.

3. Lifestyle modifications

No, you don’t have to give up self-love, as there is no connection between masturbation and acne. But you need to eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and antioxidants to promote skin health. “Practices like yoga, meditation, and regular exercise can help lower cortisol levels that can help to reduce acne flare-ups,” says Dr Malhotra.

Masturbation and acne have no link, so don’t believe in this myth. Hormones do play a role in acne, but the ones released during masturbation have no connection with this skin condition. If you have persistent acne, you need to consult a doctor.