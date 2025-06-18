Josh Duhamel takes testosterone replacement therapy at 52 for younger wife — what men should know about it

American actor Josh Duhamel, 52, is on testosterone replacement therapy to maintain vitality. Health experts warn that this hormone therapy should be medically supervised.

American actor Josh Duhamel, 52, has made no bones about revealing that he began testosterone replacement therapy to stay “virile” for his 31-year-old wife Audra Mari. The ‘Transformers’ actor admits his decision was driven by medical results showcasing low testosterone levels, and has had a positive effect on his energy levels in general. However, doctors warn that this treatment is not for all and sundry – and definitely not for general fitness or anti-ageing purposes.

According to people.com, Duhamel said his wife was one of the factors responsible to begin hormone replacement therapy. “It’s important for her that I stay as young and virile for as long as I can,” the actor said of his wife, whom he married in 2022.

Josh Duhamel on benefits of testosterone replacement therapy

His intimate life apart, the testosterone replacement therapy has impacted other aspects of his life in a positive way. Duhamel elaborates: “I think that there is an overall wellness, you know, just for just for those purposes alone… Just having that energy, that desire to go out and achieve, be a better dad, be a better brother, be a better friend, be a better business owner, you don’t taper off like you would normally—and I think that that’s also one of the benefits of it, mentally and physically.”

Josh Duhamel is a father of two. He has an 11-year-old son named Axl with ex-wife Fergie, and son Shepherd, 1, with Mari.

{{{htmlData}}}

Talking of what really urged him to consider the testosterone replacement therapy, he says, “I’d been hearing about this for a while, and it was one of those things that I didn’t want to talk about, neither did anybody I was asking about it. And I think that it was just, I took an inventory, a personal inventory, of how I was feeling, and I knew that I wasn’t quite where I was at five, 10, years before. That’s when I got myself tested, and realized my levels were low, and that’s when I decided to start doing it.”

He claims his physical strength seems to have improved – and changed his world. “I literally got my mojo back. And now it’s become, not so much about the aesthetics of it, as much as it is being around for my kids and being able to roll around the dirt with them like I could have when I was younger,” he said.

Also read: Kate Winslet vouches for testosterone therapy to boost sex drive

What is Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is a medical treatment used for men who have very low testosterone levels due to health conditions.

“It can help improve energy, sex drive, mood, and muscle strength. But it is important to understand that TRT is not meant for general fitness or anti-ageing purposes in healthy individuals. If used without proper diagnosis and monitoring, it can cause serious side effects,” warns Dr Srinivas Kandula, Senior Endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals.

What are the side effects of TRT?

According to Dr Kandula, TRT can lower sperm count, leading to infertility. It may also increase red blood cell levels abnormally, which raises the risk of blood clots. In men who are already at high risk of prostate cancer, TRT can potentially speed up cancer growth. “That is why it is very important to undergo blood tests and prostate screening before starting this treatment,” he adds.

Dr Aninda Sidhana, a sexual medicine consultant, says improved energy levels through Testosterone Replacement Therapy can be just a placebo effect.

“Sexual performance and vitality does not solely depend on the testosterone levels at all. There are multiple chemicals playing a role even in erectile dysfunction or poor sexual performance. Lifestyle Factors are much more crucial.

Endorsement of TRT to increase intimacy and (sexual compatibility) can lead to misuse of testosterone supplements by men to improve performance,” Sidhana tells Health Shots.

This therapy should always be used under the care of a specialist doctor, like an endocrinologist, and with regular follow-up tests to ensure safety and effectiveness.