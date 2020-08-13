Oral sex: Make sure to follow these three safety tips

Chat with
Oral sex appears to be a safer option when compared to penetrative sex for many due to no risk of pregnancy. But did you know that there are many other risks of oral sex that need to be thought about as well? The side effects of oral sex can be severe and one must be aware of its dangers. The logic behind safety seems simple enough: No penis, no semen, no baby. What we tend to forget is that the health of our vagina is still on the line. Oral sex involves licking of the genitals. The vagina, being one of the most sensitive body parts, might be at a risk of catching an infection. When women perform oral sex on a man, it also involves risk of infection. Moreover, if questions such as “Can oral sex cause throat cancer?, or “Can oral sex lead to UTI” are crossing your mind, read on!
Oral sex is a sexual activity where a partner’s genitals or anus is stimulated orally. It is often part of foreplay, a warm up to get into the mood. Mouth, lips and tongue are used for stimulation of your partner’s erogenous zones.
There are three types of oral sex that can be done, keeping the best oral sex positions in mind.
Oral sex, if practiced without protection, can put you at risk for sexually transmitted infections as well as urinary tract infections. Oral sex needs to be practiced with some safety measures in order to minimise your risk of catching an infection. Here are some oral sex tips for safety:
Communication with your partner is very important while following oral sex. If you are having oral sex with multiple partners, the chances of STIs will only increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 10 or more sexual partners in one lifetime can increase risk of HPV-related cancers. What to do after oral sex? it is important to wash your genitals before and after oral sex with unscented soap and warm water.
Use a dental dam to minimise the risk of oral sex side effects. A dental dam is a small thin latex or plastic square that is used to prevent the spread of STIs. Basically, it will act as a barrier between the vagina and the mouth.
If you are practicing oral health, then you must undergo regular screenings of STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Also HIV testing is also recommended for people between the ages of 15 years to 65 years, states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Oral sex is risky as it tends to involve licking the vagina. Hence, one is likely to come in contact with the vaginal fluids and faeces, increasing the chances of STIs,” explains gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Krutika Makhija.
If you are thinking that oral sex is dangerous, then it’s important to understand it might be, if you ignore the risks. Herpes is one of the biggest side effects of oral sex. There are two types of Herpes; oral herpes (blisters and cold sores around the mouth or nose) and genital herpes (pain, itching, and small sores on the genitals that turn into ulcers and scabs). It is possible to be infected with one of these STIs if infected fluids come in contact with any sores, cuts, or ulcers one may have. And this is what makes it a significant oral sex side effect.
Apart from herpes, other oral sex side effects includes other infections such as hepatitis A, B, C, gonorrhea, shigellosis, herpes, chlamydia, HIV, and syphilis can be passed on through oral sex.
“Consult your gynecologist immediately, if you suffer from STIs or any other infections”, Dr Makhija suggests.
Yes, oral sex can give you UTI. You don’t always need penetration for UTI. During oral sex, the bacteria from your colon and vagina can enter the urethra. This can result in an infection.
Oral sex is a great way for a couple to interact sexually without the need of actual penetration. Many couples enjoy oral sex and make it as part of their intimacy regime regularly.
A study, conducted in Cell Journal, states that semen has melatonin, which is hormone that aids better sleep. Therefore, oral sex can help you get better sleep. However, it is more research that needs to be done on this.
Semen contains something called spermidine, and this can help slow down the ageing process. This study, published in Nature Cell Biology, says that spermidine can actually be injected into cells to slow down ageing.
A study conducted in Massachusetts Institute of Technology states that women who take part in oral sex once or twice a week, are at a lower risk of breast cancer. It is believed that there are some chemicals in semen that can lower the risk.
While oral sex is commonly practiced amongst couples, it is very important to note that there must be a channel of honest communication. Therefore, one of the most important tips for oral sex is that both partners must sit and discuss what they are okay with and what is out of limits. Also, while you cannot get pregnant after oral sex, it does comes with its share of risks, and therefore, an informed decision must be taken. It is imperative to understand how both parties feel about oral sex.
The incubation time for different STDs vary. Chlamydia takes 7-21 days, while genital herpes takes 2-12 days. Gonorrhea takes about 14 days to show symptoms and HIV takes about 2-4 weeks.
There are four types of STDs that are not curable. These are hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV), HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV).
While it is rare, there are some STIs that can spread through oral sex and lead to issues in your throat. One such STI is Chlamydia. This is known as pharyngeal chlamydia infection.
