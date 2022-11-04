5 drinks that are sure to boost sex drive, increase libido

Chat with
A dip in libido is common as we age. Issues such as vaginal dryness, joint pains, low desire for sex can often hamper the frequency of intimate moments with your partner. This can also lead to problems in your relationship. However, there are some things that you can do in order to boost sex drive. Following the right diet can make a world of a difference. Here are some drinks to increase your libido significantly. Not only are these drinks easily available but are healthy for you as well.
if you are wondering how to increase female libido instantly, then it is important to note that there are various ways to do this. Experts have emphasised the need for a proper exercise regime and consumption of balanced diet to maintain overall health. Boosting sex drive and sexual stamina can also benefit from this. You can also try to include some drinks and foods that help to boost sex drive and keep the spice alive in your sex life. Check out the causes of a high libido, and how this impacts your body.
Yes, a good diet can boost sex drive significantly. A poor diet can impact your sex life. Citrus fruits, as well as chilli peppers, apples as well as berries and spinach go a long way in boosting your sex drive. Beetroot, spinach and other root vegetables can help as well. Besides this, dark chocolate is great to boost libido.
There are many foods and drinks that can boost sex drive and are sure to help. Here are some natural libido booster drinks that are sure to boost your sex drive naturally.
One of the most promising and natural ways to boost sex drive is to drink green tea. Yes, green tea is not just a wonder-drink for weight loss, but can also rev up your sexual desire, making it one of the best female arousal drinks. How? Well, green tea comprises rich compounds called catechins which promote blood flow to your nether regions. That helps to increasing sex drive.
Coffee, as we all know, is a mood enhancer, and can boost sex drive. Packed with caffeine, coffee is said to be beneficial for sex drive in both men and women. As per a 2015 study by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), men who consumed coffee everyday, were at a lower risk of erectile dysfunction.
Wine lovers don’t need a reason to enjoy wine, but here’s one! The Journal of Sexual Medicine cites that wine can increase sexual arousal in both men and women. In fact, if you like it, consuming two glasses of red wine can boost sex drive in women. In men, red wine can increase testosterone. A word of caution here: Don’t go overboard!
Wondering what to drink before sex? Try a banana shake! A healthy and yummy banana shake hurts no one and can also boost sex drive! This combination goes beyond giving your body physical strength, and can also increase your sex drive. According to experts, bananas have bromelain enzyme which increases libido and testosterone in men. Don’t think twice before including this in your daily intake to treat low libido! A study, published in Science Direct, states the same.
Pomegranate juice has for long been studied for its benefits in boosting sexual hormones in both genders, and is a good female arousal drink. In fact, a recent study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, conducted at the Beverly Hills Clinic in US, observed that consuming pomegranate juice can increase blood flow to sexual organs, and boost sex drive. Having said that, it may be best to avoid packaged pomegranate juice.
Food and libido have a deep connection, and a good diet can boost sex drive. Citrus fruits as well as foods such as spinach, beetroot as well as dark chocolate can help. You can also boost your sex drive naturally with drinks such as green tea, coffee, banana shake and red wine. While you may try these libido-boosting drinks, it may help you to seek expert advice from a sexual health expert regarding your individual cause and treatment for low sex drive.
A nutritious diet, sleeping well, as well as regular workouts can help boost your sex drive.
Fruits such as watermelons, apples, and banana can help your increase your sex drive.
A good association with sex, an enjoyable sexual experience can help you increase your sexual desire. Foreplay can also increase your libido.
The highest peak of sexual desire is between the ages of 25-39 years for men and 20-29 years for women.
