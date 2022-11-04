5 drinks that are sure to boost sex drive, increase libido

A low libido is naturally after a certain age. However, don't let this hamper your relationship. Check out these drinks to boost sex drive.

A dip in libido is common as we age. Issues such as vaginal dryness, joint pains, low desire for sex can often hamper the frequency of intimate moments with your partner. This can also lead to problems in your relationship. However, there are some things that you can do in order to boost sex drive. Following the right diet can make a world of a difference. Here are some drinks to increase your libido significantly. Not only are these drinks easily available but are healthy for you as well.

How to increase libido?

if you are wondering how to increase female libido instantly, then it is important to note that there are various ways to do this. Experts have emphasised the need for a proper exercise regime and consumption of balanced diet to maintain overall health. Boosting sex drive and sexual stamina can also benefit from this. You can also try to include some drinks and foods that help to boost sex drive and keep the spice alive in your sex life. Check out the causes of a high libido, and how this impacts your body.

Does eating boost sex drive?

Yes, a good diet can boost sex drive significantly. A poor diet can impact your sex life. Citrus fruits, as well as chilli peppers, apples as well as berries and spinach go a long way in boosting your sex drive. Beetroot, spinach and other root vegetables can help as well. Besides this, dark chocolate is great to boost libido.

5 drinks to boost sex drive naturally

There are many foods and drinks that can boost sex drive and are sure to help. Here are some natural libido booster drinks that are sure to boost your sex drive naturally.

1. Green Tea

One of the most promising and natural ways to boost sex drive is to drink green tea. Yes, green tea is not just a wonder-drink for weight loss, but can also rev up your sexual desire, making it one of the best female arousal drinks. How? Well, green tea comprises rich compounds called catechins which promote blood flow to your nether regions. That helps to increasing sex drive.

2. Black coffee

Coffee, as we all know, is a mood enhancer, and can boost sex drive. Packed with caffeine, coffee is said to be beneficial for sex drive in both men and women. As per a 2015 study by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), men who consumed coffee everyday, were at a lower risk of erectile dysfunction.

3. Red wine

Wine lovers don’t need a reason to enjoy wine, but here’s one! The Journal of Sexual Medicine cites that wine can increase sexual arousal in both men and women. In fact, if you like it, consuming two glasses of red wine can boost sex drive in women. In men, red wine can increase testosterone. A word of caution here: Don’t go overboard!

4. Banana shake

Wondering what to drink before sex? Try a banana shake! A healthy and yummy banana shake hurts no one and can also boost sex drive! This combination goes beyond giving your body physical strength, and can also increase your sex drive. According to experts, bananas have bromelain enzyme which increases libido and testosterone in men. Don’t think twice before including this in your daily intake to treat low libido! A study, published in Science Direct, states the same.

5. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice has for long been studied for its benefits in boosting sexual hormones in both genders, and is a good female arousal drink. In fact, a recent study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, conducted at the Beverly Hills Clinic in US, observed that consuming pomegranate juice can increase blood flow to sexual organs, and boost sex drive. Having said that, it may be best to avoid packaged pomegranate juice.

Summary

Food and libido have a deep connection, and a good diet can boost sex drive. Citrus fruits as well as foods such as spinach, beetroot as well as dark chocolate can help. You can also boost your sex drive naturally with drinks such as green tea, coffee, banana shake and red wine. While you may try these libido-boosting drinks, it may help you to seek expert advice from a sexual health expert regarding your individual cause and treatment for low sex drive.