World Sexual Health Day: Expert shares tips to increase vaginal lubrication naturally

Vaginal dryness is a common yet often overlooked issue that many women face at different stages of life. It can lead to discomfort, itching, irritation, and even pain during intimacy, affecting both physical and emotional well-being. Despite how common it is, the topic is still surrounded by silence and stigma, leaving many unsure of why it happens or how to manage it. The truth is, vaginal dryness can be caused by a range of factors, including hormonal changes, medications, stress, lifestyle habits, and even dehydration. However, it is manageable. From minor dietary changes to healthier lifestyle choices and simple self-care tips, learning how to increase vaginal lubrication is simple.
For World Sexual Health Day, Health Shots spoke to Dr Chetna Jain, an infertility expert and gynecologist, to understand what causes vaginal dryness and how to increase vaginal lubrication naturally.
Vaginal dryness is more common than you might think, and it can happen at any stage of life. It is important to know that it is not a sign of something being wrong with you, it is simply your body reacting to internal or external changes. Here are some of the key causes:
One of the most common reasons is a drop in estrogen levels. This typically happens during menopause, after childbirth, while breastfeeding, or even during perimenopause. “When estrogen dips, the vaginal tissues may become thinner and produce less lubrication,” says Dr Jain.
Some medications can cause dryness as a side effect. These include antidepressants, antihistamines, and certain types of birth control. If you have noticed changes after starting a new medication, this could be the reason.
Your emotional state has a big impact on your body. Stress and anxiety can affect the brain’s arousal signals, which in turn reduces your natural lubrication response.
Everyday habits also play a role. Smoking, dehydration, and excessive alcohol intake can all contribute to vaginal dryness. Even things like not drinking enough water throughout the day can make a difference.
Health issues such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, or infections can interfere with vaginal moisture and overall vaginal health.
Vaginal dryness can be managed and improved with the right approach. Here are 3 effective ways to learn how to increase vaginal lubrication:
Food has a strong influence on our health, and vaginal health is no exception. Make sure your diet contains these foods:
Your everyday habits influence everything from hormones to vaginal health. Here’s how to improve your lifestyle to increase vaginal lubrication:
When vaginal dryness is already an issue, these small steps can provide comfort and relief:
These tips on how to increase vaginal lubrication can help you get rid of dryness down there!
Vaginal lubrication is the natural moisture produced by the body to keep the vaginal tissues healthy and reduce friction during intimacy. It helps prevent discomfort, irritation, and infections, and plays a key role in overall sexual wellness.
Vaginal dryness can be caused by hormonal changes (like menopause, postpartum, or breastfeeding), certain medications, stress, dehydration, lifestyle factors like smoking or poor diet, and some medical conditions such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders.
Usually, vaginal dryness is related to hormonal changes or lifestyle factors and is not serious. However, persistent dryness could sometimes signal infections or underlying health conditions, so it is best to consult a healthcare professional if symptoms continue.
Yes, stress and anxiety can interfere with your body’s natural arousal response, reducing lubrication. Practicing stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help.
