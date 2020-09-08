How does your body change after you have sex for the first time

Having sex is a big milestone in your relationship. However, first time sex can also bring about many changes in your body. Read on to know more.

Not only is the first time you have sex a major milestone in your relationship, but it brings about many changes for your body as well. Your body, too, undergoes quite the transition after intercourse. First time sex can lead to changes such as physical symptoms of spotting, pain as well as a burning sensation down there. If you are not careful, it can lead to a UTI infection too. These reactions by the body are natural and can happen to anyone. However, these changes differ from person to person.

8 things that happen after first time sex

Here are some of the ways your body changes after first time sex.

1. You might be in pain

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about 75 percent of women have painful sex at some point in their lives. Painful sex is a real thing and there could be a variety of different reasons for it. However, the reasons are pretty fairly common and nothing to be scared of.

You could be experiencing the pain due to your hymen being stretched. It could be a physical sign of losing virginity. It could also be because of a lack of lubrication due to vaginal dryness. This could occur due to a phenomenon called vaginismus which is an involuntary tightening of the pelvic muscles that makes it impossible for anything to enter the vagina. It has a typical association with anxiety seeding from strict and religious upbringing, the baggage of trauma, or even just apprehension.

Sometimes, if you have already orgasmed during sex, it could cause you to experience cramps in your uterus. It is the oxytocin release in the body that causes uterine contractions and hence, the pain.

2. There might be spotting

According to Canadian Medical Association Journal, about 0.7 to 9 percent of women have bleeding after sex. The very first after first sex effects in the female body is spotting. You might bleed after sex. But relax, it is absolutely fine. You might bleed when you have penetrative sex for the first time and that could be because of your hymen breaking. The hymen is a thin piece of skin covering the entrance of the vagina. This can be regarding as a physical sign of losing virginity.

The hymen breaks quite easily and sex doesn’t have to be the only reason why it breaks. It could break because of extensive physical activities such as horse riding and other sports, or even using tampons. A broken hymen doesn’t necessarily mean that your virginity is lost.

Apart from that, if you find a little bit of spotting, it could be due to the inflammation of the cervix that gets contracted during sex or due to vaginal tearing if you are having rough sex. The blood coming from an inflamed cervix or vaginal tears is normally bright red. If it’s darker in colour, it is probably residual blood from your periods.

3. You might feel a burning sensation

One of the first time intercourse side effects might also be a burning sensation. It’s okay if you feel a burn when you make a trip to the washroom post-sex. The urethra and the vagina are closely situated. The vaginal stretch or tear could be causing a temporary burning sensation. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) states that three out of four women go through this. However, if you experience this discomfort for days, it could be something serious.

4. You might experience itching

First time sex can lead to some itching down there as well. If you are annoyed by the urge to scratch an itch after sex, you are probably allergic or sensitive to the condom that you used. It could also be sensitivity to lube if you have used any.

5. You might get a urinary tract infection

In the process of having sex, a transfer of bacteria from the bowel to the vaginal cavity and up to the urethra can happen. This could be the cause of a painful UTI that can cause itching and a burning sensation. Therefore, your first time sex experience might be followed by a UTI if you are not careful.

6. The size of your nipples and clitoris might change

One of the important changes in body after sex is that your nipples and clitoris might swell. Your nipples are filled with nerve endings which get riled up when you are aroused. They cause the blood vessels to dilate and the tissue in your breasts to swell up. This sexual stimulation also leads to erection in your nipples.

Similarly, once you start having sex, you will have your clitoris swell up during the act. It will, however, return to its normal size within a few minutes. This happens due to increased blood flow in the pelvic region.

7. You’ll feel the surge of happy hormones

Yes, first time sex can make you happier. This study, published in The Society for Personality and Social Psychology, states that having sex once a week is enough to make people happy. There are many hormonal changes after sex. What happens after sex is that your body starts experiencing increased blood flow and muscular tension in places like your nipples, areola and clitoris. Upon getting aroused, you get goosebumps, your areola swells, and the nipples become hard. All of these contribute to your orgasm, all thanks to the oxytocin release happening in your brain.

8. Your vaginal elasticity will change

One of the changes in the female body after losing virginity is that your vagina knows how to adjust its elasticity. The walls and lips of your vagina slowly open up upon arousal. Don’t worry, your vagina is meant to expand and get you ready for sex.

