Enhance sexual pleasure with yoni massage

Empower your sexual health with yoni massage. Learn how this gentle practice can enhance pleasure, and promote overall well-being.

A soothing massage at a spa may be the perfect way to rejuvenate both the mind and body. However, the vagina is overlooked during hot stone, deep tissue or other massage types. But you can always explore yoni massage, which is a type of sensual massage. No, it has nothing to do with sex or any sexual activity. It is more about enhancing pleasure, offering relief from menstrual or menopausal symptoms, and deepening connection with your own body.

What is yoni massage?

Yoni massage focuses on the vulva or exterior area of a woman’s genitals. “Yoni” is a Sanskrit word which means sacred space or source of life. “It involves light touch, massage, and sometimes internal work (performed by trained professionals) to promote relaxation, increase sensitivity, and enhance connection with one’s body,” says sexologist and psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Kumawat. The goal is not sexual pleasure though it can be a benefit. It can help improve blood flow, release tension in the pelvic floor muscles, and increase self-awareness. This massage helps to heal from sexual trauma or discomfort. It is a practice of self-care and exploration that can deepen a woman’s understanding of her own body and sensuality.

5 benefits of Yoni massage

Yoni massage offers a variety of potential benefits for women’s health and well-being. Here’s how:

1. Increases self-awareness and body connection

Yoni massage has several key benefits, including increased self-awareness and physical connection. “It allows women to explore their vulva and adjacent areas with a gentle touch, resulting in a better awareness of their unique anatomy,” says the expert. This exploration allows women to become more aware of their bodies’ subtle feelings, recognising and appreciating the complicated network of nerves and tissues. This increased awareness can lead to a stronger feeling of physicality, helping women feel more present and connected to their physical selves.

2. Enhances sexual pleasure

Yoni massage often offers enhanced sexual satisfaction. It stimulates the vulvar region, especially the clitoris, which improves blood flow to the area. This increased circulation boosts sensitivity, making nerve endings more receptive to touch, as per a study published in the American Journal and Sexuality Education. For many women, increased sensitivity can lead to easier and more powerful orgasms. Plus, regular yoni massage can help women become more aware of their boundaries, enabling them to better grasp what makes them happy. This greater self-awareness can lead to more pleasant sexual encounters, both alone and with a partner.

3. Helps with emotional release and healing

It can be an effective method for emotional release and healing, especially for women who experienced sexual trauma, abuse, or discomfort. “The gentle touch and concentrated attention on the yoni can provide a secure environment for processing and releasing buried emotions from these events,” explains the expert. Yoni massage can help women connect with their bodies and release suppressed feelings like fear, guilt, and grief. This procedure can be therapeutic, promoting emotional healing and a sense of release. It is critical to approach this part of the massage with awareness and self-compassion, acknowledging that the practice might be difficult at times. Additionally, it can be used as a supplemental technique to aid in the whole healing process.

4. Strengthens pelvic floor muscles

Yoni massage has a substantial influence on pelvic floor health. This practice can help relax overly tight pelvic floor muscles, hence alleviating disorders such as vaginismus and chronic pelvic pain. On the other hand, it can help women become more conscious of and engage these muscles, resulting in increased strength and tone. A healthy pelvic floor improves bladder control, minimising incontinence. Plus, a relaxed and robust pelvic floor can reduce pain during intercourse while also improving sexual function by increasing sensation and orgasmic potential, as per a study published in the Journal of Personalised Medicine.

5. Supports during menstruation and menopause

Yoni massage can help during menstruation and menopause. Menstrual cramps may be alleviated by improving blood circulation to the pelvic region. “Increased blood flow can also help lessen stress in the muscles surrounding the uterus, which helps to reduce period cramps,” says the expert. Also, it can help women facing menopause by addressing some of the physical changes that come with hormonal alterations. It can help boost vaginal lubrication and suppleness, potentially alleviating discomfort during intercourse. The massage’s calming quality can also help with some of the emotional and psychological symptoms connected with menopause, such as anxiety and mood swings.

How to perform a yoni massage?

Yoni massage can be performed alone or with a partner. Here’s a general guide:

1. Preparations:

Choose a quiet and warm environment where you feel relaxed and safe. You might want to dim the lights, play soft music, and use comfortable pillows and blankets.

Before starting, take a few moments to center yourself and set an intention for the massage. This could be anything from self-exploration and relaxation to emotional release or enhanced pleasure.

Ensure your hands are clean and your nails are trimmed.

You may want to use a natural, unrefined oil like coconut oil or almond oil for lubrication. Avoid synthetic lubricants or those with fragrances, as they can irritate sensitive tissues.

2. Techniques

Begin by gently massaging the outer areas of the body, such as the legs, abdomen, and breasts, to warm up the tissues and increase blood flow.

Gently massage the vulva, including the labia and clitoris, using light strokes, circles, and gentle pressure. Pay attention to what feels good and explore different techniques.

If you are comfortable and have experience with internal massage, you can gently insert a finger or two into the vagina, using lubrication. Focus on massaging the walls of the vagina and the G-spot (located on the front wall, a few inches inside).

If you’re with a partner, communicate your needs and preferences openly. It’s important to feel safe and comfortable throughout the massage.

Focus on your breath, allow yourself to relax and let go of any tension. Yoni massage is about self-discovery and pleasure, so there’s no right or wrong way to do it.

Things to keep in mind!

Always obtain clear consent before performing a yoni massage, whether on yourself or with a partner.

Pay attention to your body’s signals and stop if you experience any pain or discomfort.

Maintain good hygiene practices to prevent infections.

If you have a history of sexual trauma, consider working with a therapist or counselor experienced in trauma-informed care before exploring yoni massage.