Enhance sexual pleasure with yoni massage

Chat with
A soothing massage at a spa may be the perfect way to rejuvenate both the mind and body. However, the vagina is overlooked during hot stone, deep tissue or other massage types. But you can always explore yoni massage, which is a type of sensual massage. No, it has nothing to do with sex or any sexual activity. It is more about enhancing pleasure, offering relief from menstrual or menopausal symptoms, and deepening connection with your own body.
Yoni massage focuses on the vulva or exterior area of a woman’s genitals. “Yoni” is a Sanskrit word which means sacred space or source of life. “It involves light touch, massage, and sometimes internal work (performed by trained professionals) to promote relaxation, increase sensitivity, and enhance connection with one’s body,” says sexologist and psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Kumawat. The goal is not sexual pleasure though it can be a benefit. It can help improve blood flow, release tension in the pelvic floor muscles, and increase self-awareness. This massage helps to heal from sexual trauma or discomfort. It is a practice of self-care and exploration that can deepen a woman’s understanding of her own body and sensuality.
Yoni massage offers a variety of potential benefits for women’s health and well-being. Here’s how:
Yoni massage has several key benefits, including increased self-awareness and physical connection. “It allows women to explore their vulva and adjacent areas with a gentle touch, resulting in a better awareness of their unique anatomy,” says the expert. This exploration allows women to become more aware of their bodies’ subtle feelings, recognising and appreciating the complicated network of nerves and tissues. This increased awareness can lead to a stronger feeling of physicality, helping women feel more present and connected to their physical selves.
Yoni massage often offers enhanced sexual satisfaction. It stimulates the vulvar region, especially the clitoris, which improves blood flow to the area. This increased circulation boosts sensitivity, making nerve endings more receptive to touch, as per a study published in the American Journal and Sexuality Education. For many women, increased sensitivity can lead to easier and more powerful orgasms. Plus, regular yoni massage can help women become more aware of their boundaries, enabling them to better grasp what makes them happy. This greater self-awareness can lead to more pleasant sexual encounters, both alone and with a partner.
It can be an effective method for emotional release and healing, especially for women who experienced sexual trauma, abuse, or discomfort. “The gentle touch and concentrated attention on the yoni can provide a secure environment for processing and releasing buried emotions from these events,” explains the expert. Yoni massage can help women connect with their bodies and release suppressed feelings like fear, guilt, and grief. This procedure can be therapeutic, promoting emotional healing and a sense of release. It is critical to approach this part of the massage with awareness and self-compassion, acknowledging that the practice might be difficult at times. Additionally, it can be used as a supplemental technique to aid in the whole healing process.
Yoni massage has a substantial influence on pelvic floor health. This practice can help relax overly tight pelvic floor muscles, hence alleviating disorders such as vaginismus and chronic pelvic pain. On the other hand, it can help women become more conscious of and engage these muscles, resulting in increased strength and tone. A healthy pelvic floor improves bladder control, minimising incontinence. Plus, a relaxed and robust pelvic floor can reduce pain during intercourse while also improving sexual function by increasing sensation and orgasmic potential, as per a study published in the Journal of Personalised Medicine.
Yoni massage can help during menstruation and menopause. Menstrual cramps may be alleviated by improving blood circulation to the pelvic region. “Increased blood flow can also help lessen stress in the muscles surrounding the uterus, which helps to reduce period cramps,” says the expert. Also, it can help women facing menopause by addressing some of the physical changes that come with hormonal alterations. It can help boost vaginal lubrication and suppleness, potentially alleviating discomfort during intercourse. The massage’s calming quality can also help with some of the emotional and psychological symptoms connected with menopause, such as anxiety and mood swings.
Yoni massage can be performed alone or with a partner. Here’s a general guide:
If you have a history of sexual trauma, consider working with a therapist or counselor experienced in trauma-informed care before exploring yoni massage.
External Yoni massage focuses on the vulva. Internal Yoni massage, when performed by a trained professional, may involve gentle insertion of fingers into the vagina. However, penetration is not the primary focus.
It's a personal preference. Some women find it soothing, while others may prefer to avoid it. Listen to your body and do what feels most comfortable.
There's no set frequency. It depends on your individual needs and preferences. Some women find it beneficial to do it regularly, while others do it occasionally.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.