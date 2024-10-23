Gonorrhea: Is kissing a risk factor?

Chat with
Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection or STI that can be transmitted through vaginal or anal sex with an infected person. If you are affected, you may not show any signs or you can experience painful urination and abnormal vaginal discharge. Turns out, the bacterium that causes this infection can survive in various warm, and moist areas of the body. So, it is not just the reproductive tract that can be targeted, but also the mouth and throat. While unprotected sexual intercourse is a risk factor, is kissing also a risk factor of gonorrhea? Let’s find out.
It is an infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and mostly affects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract. “But it can also infect other areas, including the throat and rectum,” says gynaecologist Dr Sriprada Vinekar. It is transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, typically during sexual activity. Here are some modes of transmission:
“Some people may not experience any symptoms of this infection at all, especially in the early stages of the sexually transmitted infection,” says the expert. But some of the symptoms associated with gonorrhea in women include:
“If there are active infections in the throat, kissing could transmit the bacteria, particularly if there the infected person has cuts or sores,” says Dr Vinekar. Deep kissing, which involves exchange of saliva, may lead to gonorrhoea, as per research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2019. Another research published in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases journal in 2023 found that tongue kissing may be a risk factor for oral gonorrhea.
This STI can infect the throat, leading to a condition known as pharyngeal or oral gonorrhea. “This usually occurs when the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria enter the throat, typically through oral sex with an infected partner,” says the expert. But if a person has an active infection in their throat, they can potentially spread the bacteria through kissing. The bacteria may be present in saliva or on the surface of the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat.
“While it is possible to contract this STI through kissing, the risk is generally lower than through other forms of sexual activity, such as vaginal or anal sex,” says the expert. The concentration of bacteria is typically higher in genital fluids compared to saliva.
Neisseria gonorrhoeae is primarily spread through sexual contact with infected mucous membranes. “So, sharing food, drinking from the same straw, or using the same utensils is considered a low-risk activity for transmitting it,” says the expert. It is also not spread by hugging, using toilet seats or sharing towels, cups or cutlery with an infected person. That’s because the bacteria responsible for this infection cannot survive outside the human body for long, according to the UK National Health Service.
If you suspect you have this infection or have been exposed to it through kissing or any other means, reach out to your doctor. This STI is treatable with antibiotics, typically a dual therapy approach, which may include –
Antiseptic mouthwash may also help in case of oral gonorrhea. During a 2016 study published in the Sexually Transmitted Infections journal, researchers found that antiseptic mouthwash significantly reduced the amount of Neisseria gonorrhoeae on the pharyngeal (throat) surface.
Gonorrhea from kissing is not the most common way of the infection getting transmitted, but it is possible. If you get affected, complete the full course of your treatment and try not to engage in sexual activity until cleared by doctor to prevent spreading the infection.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health