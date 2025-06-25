Emma Thompson wants sex to be part of UK’s healthcare system, says it is ‘so good for you’
Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, who features in a film about sexual awakening, has spoken unfiltered about the benefits of sex. She recently commented that sex is so good that it should be recommended by the UK’s National Health Service! The 66-year-old actress thinks it should be part of people’s health plans, and believes everyone should be able to self-pleasure.
Emma Thompson: ‘You need sex’
During a Q&A at a screening of her film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” in London on Sunday, the 66-year-old opened up about the importance of sex, according to Daily Mail. “We need to learn about our own response to: what if when you’re unwell, you can’t make connections, but you need sex?” Emma Thompson said. “You need sex because it’s part of our health plan, if you like. It should really be on the NHS. It should. It’s so good for you.”
Emma Thompson also spoke about how the 2022 film in which she plays a widowed, retired teacher who ropes in a male escort, had impacted older women. “Since the film came out, quite a number of older friends of mine have done that – they’ve hired escorts,” shared Emma Thompson.
Emma Thompson supports self-pleasure
During the event, the actress also shared her opinion on orgasms. “It’s very good to be able to give yourself an orgasm when you need one. And for women, it is notoriously difficult. In fact, the stats are quite alarming. It really is much harder than you think,” said Emma Thompson, pointing out at the orgasm gap.
A study, published in the Archives Of Sexual Behavior, showed that 95 percent of men had orgasms whenever they were sexually intimate. But only 65 percent of women could experience the height of sexual arousal during sex. “One of the things that really surprised me when the film came out was the number of young women who told me they’d never had an orgasm,” said Emma Thompson.
What are the benefits of sex?
Emma Thompson’s views have put the spotlight on the benefits of sex. There are many studies that show that sex can work as a stress buster, help with weight loss and support heart health.
- Sex may reduce stress: Sex may work a natural way to reduce stress. A study, published in Biopsychosocial Science and Medicine, explored the effect intimacy with a partner had on the levels of cortisol, stress hormone. The researchers found that intimacy, physical or emotional, helped to reduce cortisol levels.
- May be good for the heart: Having sex may have a positive effect on heart health. During a study, published in the Journal Of Health And Social Behavior, it was found that women who have an active sex life have a lower risk of cardiac events.
- May increase happiness: Having a healthy sex life may make you feel happier. According to a study, published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, having more consensual sex and better-quality sex can help to increase happiness.
- Better sleep quality: Yes, Emma Thompson was right about orgasms being good. They can trigger the release of prolactin, a hormone that aids in sleep, according to research published in Frontiers.
- Weight loss: Looking for a weight loss exercise? Include sex in your fitness routine. Engaging in sex for 30 minutes burns around 200 calories, according to a study published in PLOS One. This suggests that sex may be considered as a significant exercise.
