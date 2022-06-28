Camel toe: Why does it happen and how to deal with it

A camel toe can make wearing your favourite yoga pants and jeans difficult? Here are some easy ways to get rid of it.

A visible outline on tight-fitting trousers or lowers can lead to a camel toe. However, many people link the appearance of the camel toe with the size of a woman’s vagina. This visible outline of the labia majora might be unavoidable with certain types of clothing or body shape. However, does it have something to do with the size of your vagina? Not really, the appearance of the outline on your trousers does not mean that your vagina is loose. In fact, there is no way to assess the size of the vagina externally. Read on to know what causes camel toe and tips to prevent it.

What is camel toe?

If you’re not familiar with the millennial lingo, camel toe is the slang word used when a woman’s labia majora is outlined in tight-fitting clothes. Fitness wear, swimwear, spandex shorts, leggings, and yoga pants are the usual culprits that reveal the shape of your intimate parts. “Camel toe refers to thick labial folds that are highlighted by your tight clothing. A vagina is essentially an internal muscular organ which has nothing to do with this external appearance. So the vagina can be loose with or without camel toe,” explains Laparoscopy and IVF specialist Dr Yamini Patel.

What causes camel toe?

Here are some of the reasons why a camel toe might appear.

1. Odd fitting of clothes

The odd fitting of the clothes is responsible for a frontal bulge, explains Dr Patel. “Poorly stitched yoga pants or wearing extremely tight clothes don’t allow any space between your body and the cloth, which eventually highlights the fat beneath,” she says. The yoga pants with front seam and poorly placed seams are the worst when you are trying to have a no-show.

2. No underwear

Going the ‘no bikini’ route may seem like a comfy idea but when you don’t wear anything under your tight pants, be ready for a camel toe. When you don’t wear any underwear, the natural contours of your body are visible. This will be accentuated if the cloth of your lowers is tight or stretchy.

3. Childbirth

A camel toe might be more visible after childbirth in few women as your belly fat and the labial fat become thick and loose, making it more visible, says Dr Patel. Pregnancy as well as delivery can lead to many hormonal fluctuations. This can impact the elasticity and structure of the skin in your vaginal area.

How to get rid of camel toe?

Does it mean we should stop wearing our sassy yoga pants? Dr Patel says, “No, not at all!” Here are few tips to avoid camel toe!

1. Size up

Try to wear a one size up leggings whenever possible. It just gives some space between your intimate area so the cloth doesn’t stick to the body. If your lowers are too tight, then the possibility of a camel toe is high. But wearing a bigger size of pants will make sure that the fabric is not stretched.

2. Invest in comfortable, good quality fabric

Spend a little more and look a lot more confident. “Yes, invest in just 2 but good quality yoga pants with proper stitching. This can prevent camel toe,” advises Dr Patel. Thin, low quality fabric often stretches when worn, and this can lead to a camel toe.

3. Wear a panty liner

Wearing a panty liner, under the tight clothing helps. It adds on a layer in-between and helps conceal the fat to be in a shape so that it doesn’t show up. However, make sure to choose the right kind of panty liner, which fits you well.

4.Cosmetic therapies

Some cosmetic therapies, thanks to the recent advances and therapeutic machines, the shape and fat of the female private parts can be actually taken care of. “These machines such as HIFU (high frequency focused ultrasound) or PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy) really works wonders for shaping and tightening the loose fatty areas of female private parts. These painless, non invasive therapies are really encouraging but should be done only by experts gynec-cosmetologist,” says Dr Patel.

Well, these are certain ways you can prevent a wedgie if it really bothers you. However, it’s 2022 ladies and we need to normalize and embrace our bodies as much as we can.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Is the appearance of a camel toe related to vagina size?

No, camel toe is not related to the size of the vagina. It’s purely a visual effect caused by clothing and body shape.

2. Can wearing the right underwear prevent camel toe?

Yes, wearing the right underwear can help reduce the appearance of camel toe. Seamless underwear or thongs can minimize the outline. Additionally, panty liners can provide extra coverage and smoothing.