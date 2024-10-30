Dark chocolate can improve your sex life! Here’s how it impacts libido

Eating dark chocolate for sex can help in increasing your libido in no time. Here's how you can include it in your diet and improve your sex life.

What makes someone good in bed depends on a lot of things, but certain aphrodisiacs can help you spice things up. Eating dark chocolate for sex can be beneficial as it helps to increase your libido. Not only is it a great gift for your partner, but it can work wonders on your sexual life as well! From an improved blood flow to reducing stress, consuming it can give satisfying results. So if you are looking to spice things up in bed, it might be time to make this treat a regular in your diet. Packed with vital minerals and antioxidants, this healthy snack boasts several benefits that will improve your sexual life and overall health as well.

What is sex drive?

Sex drive, often known as libido, refers to an individual’s desire or interest in sexual activities. It varies significantly between people and is impacted by physical, emotional, psychological, and social factors. A strong sexual drive is assumed to be necessary for emotional well-being and close relationships, but the optimum level of libido is subjective and can change throughout life, according to a study published in the journal Encyclopedia of Endocrine Disease.

Dark chocolate for sex: Benefits you should know

Dark chocolate has long been associated with various health benefits, including the potential to boost libido. Here are several ways in which dark chocolate may enhance sexual desire and performance:

1. Rich in flavonoids

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids that help to boost sex drive, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules, specifically epicatechin, a potent antioxidant. These flavonoids function by increasing blood flow throughout the body. When blood flow increases, it can reach the genital region more efficiently, resulting in increased arousal and sexual desire in both men and women.

2. Increases serotonin and endorphin levels

This treat can also improve your mood, making you happier. “When you eat dark chocolate, your brain produces specific chemicals known as serotonin and endorphins. These molecules have a positive impact on your mood,” says gynaecologist Dr Gurpreet Batra. When you are in a good mood, you are more likely to experience sexual excitement.

3. Boosts energy levels

Dark chocolate also contains caffeine and theobromine, two natural stimulants. These compounds can give you a mild energy boost, which can be helpful in the bedroom. “When you have more energy, you may feel more motivated and have better stamina during sexual activity,” says the expert.

4. Contains phenylethylamine (PEA)

This is also a natural aphrodisiac, thanks to a compound called phenylethylamine (PEA), as found in a study published in Biomedical Beat Blog. This compound can mimic the feelings of excitement and attraction that you experience when you are in love. PEA can elevate your mood and increase sexual arousal, making dark chocolate a natural way to boost your libido.

5. Supports heart health

Besides being a delicious treat; this is a candy that is heart-healthy too! Regular consumption of dark chocolate has been linked to improved cardiovascular health, as found in a study published in the Scientific Reports. A healthy heart means better blood circulation, which is crucial for optimal sexual function. Improved blood flow can enhance arousal, increase stamina, and boost overall vitality, leading to a more fulfilling sex life. So, indulge in a piece of dark chocolate and let it nourish your heart and your love life.

6. Reduces stress

Dark chocolate can be a powerful stress reliever. When you consume it, your body releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators. “Reduced stress levels can have a positive impact on your libido. Stress is a common culprit for decreased sexual desire, so by reducing stress, you can enhance your sex drive,” says the expert.

How to include dark chocolate in your diet?

Now that we have established that it is a great idea to have dark chocolate for sex, here are some delicious ways to include it in your diet.

1. Dark chocolate bark

Melt dark chocolate and spread it onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Top with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits like goji berries or apricots. Let it cool until solid, then break into pieces. It helps libido-boosting effects of dark chocolate with the healthy fats and nutrients found in nuts and fruits.

2. Chocolate-covered strawberries

Melt dark chocolate and dip fresh strawberries into it. Place them on a plate to cool and harden. Plus, strawberries are often associated with romance, and this treat is not only delicious but also visually appealing.

3. Dark chocolate smoothie

Blend a banana, a tablespoon of dark chocolate powder, a handful of spinach, and your choice of milk (dairy or non-dairy) for a nutritious smoothie. This smoothie is rich in nutrients, and the banana adds potassium, which can help with circulation.

4. Hot dark chocolate drink

Heat milk (or a non-dairy alternative) and whisk in dark chocolate or cocoa powder. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup and add a pinch of cinnamon. A warm drink that can be soothing and comforting, enhancing mood and intimacy.

5. Dark chocolate chia pudding

Mix chia seeds with almond milk, dark chocolate powder, and a sweetener of your choice. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight to thicken. This pudding is high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, providing a satisfying treat that supports overall health.

6. Dark chocolate trail mix

Combine nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and dark chocolate chips in a bowl for a healthy snack. This portable snack is packed with nutrients and can provide an energy boost, making it great for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Side effects of dark chocolate

While dark chocolate has many health benefits, excessive consumption can lead to some side effects, including:

It is calorie-dense. Overindulgence can lead to excess calorie intake and weight gain.

It has considerable caffeine content, which can cause insomnia, jitteriness, or increased heart rate in sensitive individuals.

For some people, chocolate can trigger migraines or headaches due to the presence of tyramine or caffeine.

Some people may be allergic to chocolate or its ingredients, leading to skin reactions or gastrointestinal discomfort.

Consuming large amounts can lead to digestive issues such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea.

It contains oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stones in those who are susceptible.

Moderation is key when incorporating dark chocolate into your diet to reap its benefits while minimising potential side effects.