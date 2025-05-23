Is creatine good for sex drive in women?

Creatine is a popular supplement used by many fitness enthusiasts. But is there a connection between creatine and sex drive?

Creatine is very popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as the supplement can improve muscle mass, performance and recovery. There is also an indirect connection between creatine and sex. While it doesn’t directly boost arousal, it can support energy, stamina, muscle performance, and recovery — all of which influence performance in the bedroom. There’s also interest in the likelihood that creatine may have a mild impact on testosterone levels, influencing libido and overall vitality. However, there’s limited direct scientific evidence linking creatine to improvements in sexual function, especially for women. As with any supplement, its effects can vary from person to person, and it is important to consult a healthcare provider before starting it, especially if sexual health is a concern.

What is creatine?

It is a chemical formed from reactions involving arginine, methionine and glycinethe (amino acids) in the liver and kidneys. It is found naturally in the body, but it can also be consumed from meat. There is also a dietary supplement that is used by many fitness enthusiasts to improve their exercise performance and increase muscle mass. The muscle mass gains seem to be due to the improved ability to do high-intensity exercises, as per research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

It may also be beneficial for people living with diabetes. During a 12-week study, published in Amino Acids, participants who had creatine and exercised showed better blood sugar control than those who only worked out.

Creatine and sex drive in women

Having this supplement may benefit people who want to focus on improved muscle mass or diabetes management. But can you take creatine to boost your sex life? The connection between creatine and sex drive in women isn’t direct, but there are some interesting links worth exploring. “Creatine, which helps produce energy in muscle and brain cells, is commonly used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and brain function. These areas do overlap with sexual health and libido,” says gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Gurpreet Batra.

Here’s how creatine and sex drive in women may be connected:

1. Improved energy levels

Low energy and chronic fatigue are common causes of low libido, especially in women who balance work and responsibilities at home, and hormonal shifts during perimenopause or postpartum. “Creatine helps replenish ATP or adenosine triphosphate (the body’s energy currency), boost physical stamina and reduce feelings of exhaustion,” says the expert. These benefits can make women feel more awake, motivated, and physically ready, including for sex.

2. Better mood

Mental health plays a huge role in a woman’s libido. Creatine has mood-stabilising effects, and so, it may offer relief from symptoms of depression and fatigue, as per research published in the Journal Of Education Health And Sport. If you are in a better mood, it may naturally boost emotional readiness for intimacy.

3. Increased strength

When it comes to creatine and sex performance, regular use of the supplement, especially alongside strength training, can lead to better muscle tone, increased strength and improved body image. “For many women, feeling stronger and more confident physically leads to greater sexual confidence and desire,” says Dr Batra.

Can taking creatine before and after sex help with recovery?

Yes, taking creatine can help with recovery before and after sex, especially for women who experience fatigue, muscle soreness, or low stamina from physical activity, including sex. “Though creatine is usually associated with athletic recovery, the physical exertion during sex can similarly benefit from enhanced muscle energy and faster recovery,” says the expert.

Creatine and sex: Before getting intimate

Having creatine before sex gives a mild energy boost, especially if taken regularly.

Helps delay physical fatigue during intimacy.

Supports better muscle endurance, which is helpful for maintaining different sex positions.

“However, creatine doesn’t work instantly, so you need to build it up over time in your system,” says the expert.

Creatine and sex: After getting intimate

Reduces post-sex fatigue by replenishing ATP.

Speeds up muscle recovery, especially if sex was physically intense or involved long durations.

Minimises soreness in muscles, hips, thighs, or core areas.

“You can have 3 to 5 grams of the supplement per day either before sex or after. Take it with a carbohydrate-rich snack or shake for better absorption,” says Dr Batra.

Creatine and sex drive: What are the side effects?

Creatine, like any other supplement, should be taken under supervision. Its side effects may include the following:

The supplement draws water into your muscles, which may cause temporary water weight gain or a feeling of puffiness. This side effect of creatine might make some women feel uncomfortable or bloated, which can impact body confidence during sex.

Some women may have stomach cramps, nausea, gas or diarrhea, especially after taking too much at once.

The supplement pulls water into muscles, so without enough fluids, some might feel slight cramping in thighs or calves even during or after sex.

High-dose, especially over 10 grams in a day can stress the kidneys, especially if you are dehydrated, and have kidney issues.

