Is creatine good for sex drive in women?

Creatine is very popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as the supplement can improve muscle mass, performance and recovery. There is also an indirect connection between creatine and sex. While it doesn’t directly boost arousal, it can support energy, stamina, muscle performance, and recovery — all of which influence performance in the bedroom. There’s also interest in the likelihood that creatine may have a mild impact on testosterone levels, influencing libido and overall vitality. However, there’s limited direct scientific evidence linking creatine to improvements in sexual function, especially for women. As with any supplement, its effects can vary from person to person, and it is important to consult a healthcare provider before starting it, especially if sexual health is a concern.
It is a chemical formed from reactions involving arginine, methionine and glycinethe (amino acids) in the liver and kidneys. It is found naturally in the body, but it can also be consumed from meat. There is also a dietary supplement that is used by many fitness enthusiasts to improve their exercise performance and increase muscle mass. The muscle mass gains seem to be due to the improved ability to do high-intensity exercises, as per research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
It may also be beneficial for people living with diabetes. During a 12-week study, published in Amino Acids, participants who had creatine and exercised showed better blood sugar control than those who only worked out.
Having this supplement may benefit people who want to focus on improved muscle mass or diabetes management. But can you take creatine to boost your sex life? The connection between creatine and sex drive in women isn’t direct, but there are some interesting links worth exploring. “Creatine, which helps produce energy in muscle and brain cells, is commonly used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and brain function. These areas do overlap with sexual health and libido,” says gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Gurpreet Batra.
Here’s how creatine and sex drive in women may be connected:
Low energy and chronic fatigue are common causes of low libido, especially in women who balance work and responsibilities at home, and hormonal shifts during perimenopause or postpartum. “Creatine helps replenish ATP or adenosine triphosphate (the body’s energy currency), boost physical stamina and reduce feelings of exhaustion,” says the expert. These benefits can make women feel more awake, motivated, and physically ready, including for sex.
Mental health plays a huge role in a woman’s libido. Creatine has mood-stabilising effects, and so, it may offer relief from symptoms of depression and fatigue, as per research published in the Journal Of Education Health And Sport. If you are in a better mood, it may naturally boost emotional readiness for intimacy.
When it comes to creatine and sex performance, regular use of the supplement, especially alongside strength training, can lead to better muscle tone, increased strength and improved body image. “For many women, feeling stronger and more confident physically leads to greater sexual confidence and desire,” says Dr Batra.
Yes, taking creatine can help with recovery before and after sex, especially for women who experience fatigue, muscle soreness, or low stamina from physical activity, including sex. “Though creatine is usually associated with athletic recovery, the physical exertion during sex can similarly benefit from enhanced muscle energy and faster recovery,” says the expert.
“However, creatine doesn’t work instantly, so you need to build it up over time in your system,” says the expert.
“You can have 3 to 5 grams of the supplement per day either before sex or after. Take it with a carbohydrate-rich snack or shake for better absorption,” says Dr Batra.
Creatine, like any other supplement, should be taken under supervision. Its side effects may include the following:
Creatine is very popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as the supplement can improve muscle mass, performance and recovery.
Not directly. Creatine doesn’t act like a sex hormone (e.g., testosterone) or an aphrodisiac. However, by reducing fatigue, supporting mood and mental clarity, and improving physical energy, it might help someone feel more motivated or ready for sex.
Creatine does not directly improve blood flow like nitric oxide boosters (e.g., beetroot, citrulline or arginine). But it can still support overall circulation and muscular performance in a few indirect ways, which can be beneficial for sex, exercise, and recovery.
Long-term or high-dose creatine, especially over 10 grams per day can stress the kidneys, particularly if you are dehydrated and have pre-existing kidney conditions.
Yes, you can take creatine every day. Consume 3 to 5 grams of creatine per day in the morning or post-workout or with dinner.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.