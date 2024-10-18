Chlamydia vs gonorrhea: Understanding these sexually transmitted infections — and the difference between them!

Chat with
If you are sexually active, you may be at risk for getting or transmitting sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The chances of getting an STI may be higher if you have sex with multiple partners or do not use a barrier method like a condom. Still, you should know all about chlamydia and gonorrhea, two common STIs that affect millions of people in the world. Both are similar in many ways, including how they are diagnosed, and transmitted. But there are also differences between chlamydia and gonorrhea such as the cause and the way they are treated.
Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis. It is a preventable and curable STI that is primarily transmitted through oral, anal and vaginal sex. As per the data from the World Health Organization, more than 128 million infections were reported in 2020 in adults between the ages of 15 and 49 globally. This infection is believed to be asymptomatic but some people may experience certain symptoms such as vaginal discharge and unusual urethral. It can also increase the risk of HIV infection and lead to other health problems such as infertility in women. It is vital to get it treated timely to avoid complications.
Caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection that can be prevented and cured. Like chlamydia, it is also transmitted through vaginal, oral or anal sex. As per the data by WHO, approximately 82.4 million new infections were reported in 2020 among adults throughout the globe. While people with this condition may not experience any symptoms, some men and women may experience more discharge than usual. It is a serious and growing problem that needs to be addressed timely as it can increase the risk of several health problems in people. It may increase infertility in both women and men and put you at risk of developing HIV infection.
Globally, more than one million STIs are acquired every day in people aged between 15 and 49, according to the World Health Organization. One of them is chlamydia. About 128.5 million new chlamydia infections among people over the age of 15 across the globe were reported in 2020, as per the WHO. “It can infect both men and women, often affecting the genital tract, but it can also infect the rectum and throat,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Madhu Juneja.
Chlamydia is often referred to as a “silent” infection because many people do not experience noticeable symptoms. But some people may experience the following symptoms –
In the case of gonorrhea, which primarily infects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract, but can also affect the throat, and rectum, most women do not have any symptoms. If they do, the symptoms are often mild and can be mistaken for a vaginal infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some of the signs of this sexually transmitted infection:
“Chlamydia is an infection primarily caused by the bacterium chlamydia trachomatis,” says the expert. Here are the key factors that contribute to its transmission:
Gonorrhea can also be transmitted if you have sex with an infected partner and don’t use protection or have multiple sexual partners. Like chlamydia, pregnant women with gonorrhea can transmit the infection to their baby during childbirth. “But the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae is the main reason behind gonorrhea,” says the expert.
Similar diagnostic methods are used to find out if you have chlamydia or gonorrhea. One or more of these tests may be done:
Antibiotics are effective in treating chlamydia. If people take their antibiotics correctly, more than 95 percent of people can get cured, according to the UK National Health Service.
The following antibiotics are mostly prescribed for chlamydia treatment:
“Gonorrhea treatment can be challenging due to drug-resistant strains of the bacteria,” says Dr Juneja. Usually, dual therapy with ceftriaxone or cefixime along with doxycycline, and azithromycin is recommended, according to research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2023.
Here are some ways to prevent STIs like chlamydia and gonorrhea:
Chlamydia and gonorrhea are sexually transmitted infections that can take two weeks or more to clear up. Their causes and treatment are different, but it is best to avoid having sex until the infections clear up.
