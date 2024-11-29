Tried using castor oil for vaginal dryness? This natural lubricant actually works

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness can give you relief from the discomfort and it can help improve your sex life significantly.

Vaginal dryness is a common problem that can cause enough pain to impact your daily activities. Those who experience it, find it painful to exercise or even sit. It may also impact your sex life. However, applying a natural lubricant can help you. Using castor oil for vaginal dryness is a quick way to deal with this problem and improve your sexual life. The thick oil is known for its moisturising properties that can help to get relief from pain associated with vaginal dryness. However, don’t go overboard with it as it can cause irritation down there.

What is vaginal dryness?

It refers to a condition where the vaginal tissues become insufficiently lubricated, leading to discomfort, itching, and pain, says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal. It affects women at any age, but more than half of postmenopausal women aged over 51 years suffer from mild or severe vaginal dryness, as per a study published in the EPMA Journal in 2019. The lack of moisture down there can make the vaginal tissues more sensitive and prone to irritation and burning sensations.

“A decrease in estrogen levels due to menopause, perimenopause or breastfeeding is a major cause of vaginal dryness,” says the expert. Medications like antihistamines, chemotherapy, and antidepressants can impact vaginal moisture. Conditions like diabetes or autoimmune disorders can lead to vaginal dryness as well.

How does vaginal dryness affect sex life?

It can significantly impact a woman’s sex life by causing discomfort, and pain. A 2019 study published in the EPMA Journal showed that around 17 percent of premenopausal women aged between 17 and 50 years experienced problems during sex due to vaginal dryness. Here’s how vaginal dryness can affect sex life:

1. Painful sex

“Pain during sex is one of the most common effects of vaginal dryness,” says Dr Singhal. As the vaginal tissues become dry and less lubricated, friction during sex can cause discomfort, soreness, or sharp pain. This pain can make sexual activity undesirable or difficult, leading to avoidance of intimacy.

2. Decreased sexual desire

When sex becomes painful or uncomfortable due to vaginal dryness, it can lead to a reduction in sexual desire or low libido. “The anticipation of pain or discomfort can cause anxiety, making women less interested in engaging in sexual activity. This can create a cycle of decreased desire and further avoidance of sex,” says the expert.

3. Reduced sexual satisfaction

The natural lubrication that occurs during arousal is essential for pleasure during sex. Without adequate lubrication, women may not experience the same level of satisfaction, which can impact overall sexual enjoyment. The feeling of tightness or friction can diminish the pleasurable sensations typically felt during intercourse.

4. Difficulty achieving orgasm

Adequate lubrication is essential for sexual pleasure, and vaginal dryness can interfere with the ability to achieve orgasm. “The lack of lubrication can make it more challenging for women to become aroused or achieve sexual satisfaction, further affecting sexual pleasure and intimacy,” says the expert.

Castor oil for vaginal dryness: Know how it helps

It is believed to offer potential benefits due to its moisturising, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. Here’s why you should use castor oil for vaginal dryness:

1. Natural moisturiser

It is a rich, thick oil that can moisturise and hydrate the skin. A 2015 study published by Taylor & Francis showed that the use of commercially available personal lubricants with castor oil as an ingredient is common among adult women. It contains triglycerides, which can help maintain moisture in the skin, according to research published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences in 2017. “When applied to the vaginal area, it may help replenish lost moisture, reducing the sensation of dryness,” says Dr Singhal. This can provide relief from discomfort caused by vaginal dryness.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Vaginal dryness often causes inflammation, itching, and irritation. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties. It may help reduce inflammation and calm the vaginal tissues, easing discomfort and irritation caused by dryness. The monounsaturated fatty acid is also known for its moisturising properties, as per research published in StatPearls in February 2024.

3. Improves skin elasticity

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness can work, as it may promote skin elasticity. “It can help improve the flexibility and moisture balance of the vaginal tissues, making them less prone to irritation and more resilient to dryness,” says the expert. This can make sexual intercourse more comfortable and help restore vaginal health.

4. Promotes healing of vaginal tissues

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness can be very effective if the condition has led to minor tears or abrasions due to friction. The oil helps to promote healing. “Its emollient and antimicrobial properties may help to heal damaged tissues, reducing the risk of infections and speeding up recovery,” says the expert.

5. Relieves itching and irritation

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness can help to alleviate the itching and irritation associated with the condition. By keeping the vaginal area moisturised and calm, it may reduce the urge to scratch or rub, which can exacerbate dryness and irritation.

How to use castor oil for vaginal dryness?

1. Mix with other oils: Castor oil for vaginal dryness can feel too thick or heavy, so mix it with lighter oils such as coconut oil or olive oil, for easier application. “These oils are also known for their moisturising and soothing properties,” says the expert.

2. Castor oil bath: Add a few drops of castor oil (about 5 to 10 drops) to a warm bath. soak in the bath with castor oil for vaginal dryness for about 15 to 20 minutes. This can help moisturise and soothe the entire body, including the vaginal area.

3. Vaginal insert: Mix castor oil with a carrier oil like olive oil or coconut oil, apply the mixture gently using a clean finger or a cotton ball to the inside of the vagina, and allow the oils to stay in the vaginal canal overnight. Clean the area the following morning to remove any excess oil. “This is done to help with internal dryness. However, this method should be done with caution and under the guidance of a doctor,” says the expert.

Are there any side effects of using castor oil for vaginal dryness?

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness is generally safe, there are some potential side effects to be aware of:

Skin irritation : If you have sensitive skin, castor oil for vaginal dryness may cause irritation, redness, or an allergic reaction in some cases. Always do a patch test before using castor oil for vaginal dryness.

: If you have sensitive skin, castor oil for vaginal dryness may cause irritation, redness, or an allergic reaction in some cases. Always do a patch test before using castor oil for vaginal dryness. Infection risk : Using oils inside the vagina can potentially upset the natural pH (potential of hydrogen) balance, leading to infections. Always consult a doctor before using any oil inside the vaginal canal.

: Using oils inside the vagina can potentially upset the natural pH (potential of hydrogen) balance, leading to infections. Always consult a doctor before using any oil inside the vaginal canal. Greasiness: The oil is quite thick and can be greasy, so be cautious while using castor oil for vaginal dryness, as it may stain clothes or bedding.

Using castor oil for vaginal dryness may be helpful in improving your sex life. But it can only provide relief temporarily. If vaginal dryness persists or causes significant discomfort, consult a doctor.