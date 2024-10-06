Can thyroid affect sex drive? Know how it affects libido in women

Know the link between thyroid and sex drive, and how this disease affects libido, especially in women. It is among the symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Thyroid symptoms like weight gain or weight loss, irregular or heavy periods, and hair thinning can often feel embarrassing and can be hard to deal with. But there is another symptom that goes unnoticed and untreated — sexual dysfunction in the form of low libido. Having thyroid issues may not only hinder the quality of your overall life, but the effects can be noticeable in the bedroom. Thyroid, be it hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). can affect sex drive! Read on to know how.

Does thyroid affect sex drive or libido?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that controls the way every cell in your body uses energy. An overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) produces too many thyroid hormones to support the body’s needs, while an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) produces very few. A 2019 literature review published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine Reviews explains that thyroid issues can directly affect levels of circulating sex hormones. This can lead to changes in sexual desire, along with impairments in sexual function. These changes can be witnessed in both males and females.

The same literature review also notices that prolonged primary hypothyroidism can lead to a condition called hyperprolactinemia. This is a condition in which there is overproduction of the hormone prolactin by the brain’s pituitary gland.

This hormone is responsible for the production of breast milk in women during and after pregnancy. However, there is not enough evidence to understand why this hormone is also produced in the bodies of males and non-pregnant females. However, high levels of this hormone are associated with a lack of sexual desire in both sexes.

Hypothyroidism can also lead to a reduction in the thyroid hormones T3 and T4. This can lead to symptoms that can have a negative impact on libido and sexual functioning in both males and females. Some of the common symptoms include tiredness, extreme drowsiness, low or depressed mood, and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression do not seem to go away

How do thyroid issues affect sex drive in women?

Women tend to experience varying degrees of sexual depending on which kind of thyroid issues they suffer from.

Hypothyroidism in women is more likely to occur around the age of menopause, and many symptoms of hypothyroidism might overlap with those of perimenopause. Nonetheless, a link has been found between hypothyroidism and the symptoms of sexual dysfunction in females. These include low libido, vaginal dryness and painful intercourse.

When you are suffering from a thyroid disorder, you might have low testosterone levels. This can also negatively impact your libido. Testosterone is made primarily in ovaries in women in less quantities and in testes in men. It is also produced by the adrenal glands. All these three organs are very sensitive to thyroid hormone levels. Thyroid hormones have a direct impact on ovarian function, thereby lowering sexual desires. Even though testosterone is often labelled as a man’s hormone, women also produce it. It is also responsible for fluctuating degrees of sex drive in both men and women.

Thyroid problems and painful sex

Thyroid disease can have a negative effect on sex by lowering vaginal lubrication, which can lead to uncomfortable, painful, and unsatisfying sex, says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nazia Dalwai.

“Vaginal lubrication is very crucial for female sexual pleasure. If your vagina is extremely dry, it can be difficult to indulge in penetrative sex, causing irritation and friction. If you are noticing constant vaginal dryness, make sure to get in touch with a physician to get your thyroid or other potential health diagnosed and treated,” adds the expert.

Treatment for thyroid issues

In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland is unable to produce ample levels of the hormone thyroxine (T4). According to the American Thyroid Association, the treatment of hypothyroidism involves administering a synthetic form of T4 to normalize T4 levels in the body. This treatment will bring back T4 to sufficient levels that might help normalize a person’s sex drive.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, treatments for hyperthyroidism include radioactive iodine and anti-thyroid drugs to stop the thyroid gland from producing excess thyroid hormone. This treatment will help bring back a person’s sex drive.

How to increase libido naturally?

Thyroid can affect libido in women, but this issue can be best treated by looking at and overcoming the underlying condition. Here are some measures that can help increase libido naturally:

1. Exercise

Exercise in any form, a single bout and long-term exercise, can improve libido through the following mechanisms:

• By activating the sympathetic nervous system which can boost sexual arousal

• Enhancing your mood and body image

• Increasing energy and lowering fatigue

Also, an underactive thyroid can lead to feelings of fatigue and a tendency to increase body mass. This combination can lead to weight gain that will lead to poor body image and lower one’s libido. Fortunately, by losing weight you can reverse most of these issues and get to enjoy a great sex life.

2. Foreplay and open communication

Engaging in foreplay prior to sex can stimulate sexual arousal. It can induce feelings of relaxation and curb pain during sex. Also, there is no shame in being experimental by introducing products into your bedroom that make sex more enjoyable.

Along with that, having open communication with your partner about your hampered sex life can also help a lot. Your partner might feel frustrated because of your reluctance to indulge in sex, so it is best to keep him in the loop regarding your health condition.

3. Relationship counseling

By seeking relationship counselling, couples can overcome issues that are straining their sex life and desire. The other root causes can be looked into that can be hampering a woman’s sex drive. Alongside, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) can also get to the root cause of your underlying mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, thus helping you get better in bed.

4. Managing your condition

Thyroid hormone replacement medications that your doctor or endocrinologist can prescribe can aid in regulating thyroid imbalance. However, it is best to stay in touch with your doctor during your entire course of treatment to customize your medications to a range best suited for you.