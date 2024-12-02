HPV transmission: Can it spread through walking barefoot or touching surfaces

Can HPV or human papillomavirus be transmitted by walking barefoot, without intimate skin-to-skin contact? Read on to find out!

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common viral infection typically transmitted through intimate contact, primarily during sexual activity. However, a viral Instagram video has sparked concerns about its potential spread through casual contact, such as walking barefoot or touching contaminated surfaces. In the video, Dr Myro Figura, an MD and Anesthesiologist, suggests that human papillomavirus can also be contracted by coming into contact with objects or surfaces touched by an infected person or by walking barefoot in public spaces. While this claim has raised questions, it is important to clarify that most strains of this infection, especially those linked to genital warts and cancer, are primarily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity. The risk of contracting human papillomavirus from touching objects or walking barefoot is extremely low, as the virus requires intimate contact to spread effectively.

Recently, popular content creator Dr Myro Figura shared a reel on his Instagram, claiming that HPV (human papillomavirus) can be transmitted without intimate contact. In the viral video, Dr Figura says that human papillomavirus as a sexually transmitted disease can spread even without being sexually active. He lists several ways the virus could spread, including holding hands, touching shopping carts, getting your nails done, and walking barefoot. Dr Myro Figura emphasises that HPV transmission occurs through human-to-human contact, regardless of sexual activity. Let’s know if the chances of getting an HPV infection is that high!

What is HPV?

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a sexually transmitted infection consisting of over 200 related viruses that can affect the skin and mucous membranes. While most human papillomavirus infections don’t cause symptoms and often clear up on their own, some high-risk strains can persist and lead to serious health issues. Certain types of HPV are responsible for genital warts, while others are linked to cancers, including cervical cancer, anal, and throat cancers. A study published in the International Journal of Cancer reports that globally, human papillomavirus is responsible for an estimated 570,000 cancer cases per year in women and 60,000 in men, accounting for 8.6% and 0.8% of all cancers worldwide, respectively.

What are the symptoms of HPV?

Further, in the video, Dr Myro Figura revealed that the most common HPV symptoms include the presence of a wart on your finger or your foot if it is spread without any sexual contact. While it gets transmitted through intimate contact, plantar warts are generally formed with this infection in the outer layer of skin on the soles of the feet. They develop when the virus enters through breaks, weak spots or tiny cuts on the bottom of the foot. The American Cancer Society states that the symptoms of human papillomavirus depend on its types, including cutaneous and mucosal.

Cutaneous HPV types:

1. Warts on areas such as arms, chest, hands or feet.

Mucosal HPV types

1. cauliflower-shaped warts around the genitals or anus.

2. Unusual growths

3. Lumps

4. Sores

Human papillomavirus primarily spreads through intimate skin-to-skin contact during sexual activities, including vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Gynaecologist, Dr Chetna Jain says, “While there are certain types of HPV that cause plantar warts (commonly found on the feet), these strains are not typically classified as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and are less likely to spread through communal surfaces such as floors. People may associate plantar warts with walking barefoot in public places, such as swimming pools or locker rooms, but these infections are caused by non-genital HPV strains and require direct contact with the virus on a surface. However, even this form of transmission is relatively uncommon if proper hygiene is maintained.”

Plantar warts are typically caused by strains like HPV-1 and HPV-2, which can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as public pools or locker room floors. According to a study published in BMJ Clinical Evidence, risk factors for developing warts include using communal showers, occupational handling of meat, and immunosuppressed.

Can HPV be transmitted by touching objects or surfaces?

In a viral video, Dr Myro Figura suggested that human papillomavirus could be spread by touching surfaces or objects that an infected person has come into contact with. While human papillomavirus may survive on surfaces for a short time, especially if the surface is moist, the virus’s ability to survive outside the human body is limited. The likelihood of contracting human papillomavirus from inanimate objects, such as toilet seats or towels, is extremely low.

Huan papillomavirus typically requires direct skin-to-skin contact for transmission. “It is not easily transmitted through inanimate objects or surfaces. The virus thrives on moist, mucosal tissues rather than dry surfaces. For sexually transmitted human papillomavirus strains, transmission occurs through direct contact with infected genital skin, mucous membranes, or body fluids, typically during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. While it is theoretically possible for non-genital HPV strains to spread via contaminated surfaces, this is rare,” says the expert. According to the Gynaecology Obstetrique Fertilite & Senologie, while human papillomavirus can sometimes be detected on surfaces like clothing or environmental objects, the risk of infection through these means remains minimal.

How to prevent HPV or human papillomavirus?

The most common and effective way to prevent human papillomavirus is vaccination. It can protect against the most common high-risk and low-risk strains, reducing the risk of genital warts and certain cancers. In the video, Dr Myro Figura suggests sanitising the surroundings to prevent the development of cutaneous human papillomavirus types. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a few tips for preventing this infection:

The HPV vaccine can protect against diseases, including cancers caused by this infection, when administered at the recommended ages. Routine screenings for women aged 21 to 65 can help prevent cervical cancer. If sexually active, use condoms correctly to reduce the risk of transmission. Maintain a mutually monogamous relationship to lower the risk of HPV. If you or your partner have genital warts, avoid sexual activity until the warts have cleared.



HPV and skin-to-skin contact: Why is it an STD?

Human papillomavirus is classified as a sexually transmitted disease (STD) because its primary mode of transmission is through intimate contact. “While there are over 200 strains of HPV, about 40 of them specifically affect the genital area and are transmitted via vaginal, anal, or oral sex. These are the strains linked to genital warts and various cancers, including cervical, anal, and throat cancers,” says Dr Chetna Jain.

The virus can spread even when the infected person shows no visible symptoms, such as genital warts. Although the virus may survive on surfaces for a short time, it typically requires direct contact with infected skin or mucous membranes to be transmitted. According to the Office on Women’s Health, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, about 80 percent of women will contract at least one type of human papillomavirus during their lifetime. In addition to sexual contact, it can also be transmitted from a mother to her baby during childbirth.

Is there any treatment for HPV?

There is no cure for HPV itself, but there are treatments for the health problems it causes. In most cases, these infections clear up on their own, particularly for low-risk strains. However, when it causes genital warts or leads to abnormal cell changes, treatment options are available. These may include topical medications (such as imiquimod or podofilox), cryotherapy (freezing warts), or surgical removal of warts. For abnormal cervical cells, procedures like colposcopy, LEEP, or cryotherapy may be recommended to prevent cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasises that routine Pap tests and follow-up care can detect precancerous changes early, allowing for treatment before cancer develops. HPV vaccination also helps prevent infections from high-risk and low-risk strains, reducing the risk of related cancers and genital warts.

While the chances of getting HPV by walking barefoot or touching surfaces are low, it is still better to take precautionary steps. Sanitise your surroundings and consult your healthcare provider for regular check-ups and better guidance.