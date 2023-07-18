8 benefits of regular sex including stress reduction, stronger immunity

Enjoying some time between the sheets is not just fun but also offers numerous benefits. Here are 8 benefits of regular sex for women.

The benefits of regular stress goes way beyond just improving your relationship. When feeling stressed, sex may be the last thing on your mind. However, if you can find yourself in the right mood, engaging in sexual activity can be an excellent stress reliever. Have you ever wondered why? Well, beyond its pleasurable nature, engaging in safe sex can have numerous positive effects on a woman’s physical, emotional and mental well-being. Women who engage in frequent sexual activity often experience a deeper sense of connection with their partner, leading to higher levels of happiness and a more balanced life overall. Let’s delve into the various health advantages that regular sex offers for women.

Health benefits of regular sex for women

There are many ways that regular intercourse can help you, says gynecologist and obstetrician Dr Sonamm Tiwari. Topics like sex and sexuality are still considered taboo by many people. “However, engaging in sexual activity is normal and healthy, as it helps keep the mind and body active, especially as we age. Engaging in regular sexual activity can positively affect both physical and emotional well-being,” she explains.

1. Emotional intimacy

Regular sex fosters emotional intimacy and a deeper connection between partners. Oxytocin, often referred to as the ‘love hormone’, is released during sex and physical touch. This hormone helps to strengthen emotional bonds and increases trust and affection between partners, leading to more fulfilling and stable relationships. Higher levels of intimacy are associated with a higher sexual desire, states this study, published in the journal Sage Choice.

2. Cardiovascular health

Engaging in regular sexual activity can provide a moderate cardiovascular workout. During sex, heart rate, blood flow and oxygen consumption increase, which can improve overall cardiovascular health. Regular sex may help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke in women. A study, published in the journal of American Heart Association, states that regular sexual activity is an important component of the patient as well as the partner’s quality of life for men and women with cardiovascular disease.

3. Immune system boost

Regular sexual activity can positively impact the immune system. Sexual arousal prompts the production of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an antibody that plays a vital role in defending the body against infections. By boosting the immune system, women may be better equipped to fight off illnesses and infections. A study, published in the journal Elsevier, states that as sexual activity increases, the immunity status becomes more competent to deal with pathogens.

4. Stress reduction

One of the most notable health benefits of regular sexual activity is its ability to reduce stress and promote a positive mood. During sex, the body releases endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones. These chemicals help combat stress and anxiety, leaving women feeling more relaxed and content. Engaging in regular sex can create a cycle of improved emotional well-being and overall happiness. A study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, observed that there were higher self-reported stress in daily life where the participants reported lower levels of sexual activity.

5. Pain relief

The release of endorphins during sex not only contributes to stress reduction but can also act as a natural painkiller. Some women, according to the expert, report experiencing temporary relief from headaches, menstrual cramps and other body pains after engaging in sexual activity.

6. Improves sleep cycle

Women who regularly participate in sexual activities often experience improved sleep quality. The release of endorphins during sex not only reduces stress but also aids in relaxation and a sense of well-being. This, in turn, can lead to better sleep patterns, helping to combat insomnia and promote more restful nights. A study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, observed that sex, accompanied by an orgasm, led to significantly reduced sleep latencyand increased sleep quality.

7. Strengthening of pelvic floor muscles

Regular sex can be beneficial in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, which play a crucial role in supporting the bladder, uterus, and bowel. As these muscles are exercised during sexual activity, they become more toned, contributing to better bladder control, reduced risk of pelvic floor disorders, and enhanced sexual satisfaction.

8. Better cognitive functioning

A study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, has found that women who remain sexually active, especially in their older years, have better cognitive functioning.

Now you know how engaging in regular sexual activity offers a myriad of health benefits for women. And have more reasons to indulge in sex!

FAQs

How many times a week should you have sex?

While there is no set rule, once a week is a minimum that research suggests. This helps build intimacy as well as makes you healthier.

What to do if I’m not interested in sex?

It’s perfectly normal to experience fluctuations in libido. If you’re not interested in sex, it’s important to communicate honestly with your partner. There could be various reasons for decreased libido, such as stress, medication, or underlying health conditions. Consider discussing these concerns with your partner or a healthcare professional.