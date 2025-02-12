Looking to boost your sex drive this Valentine’s Day? Try using jasmine oil

Tried using jasmine oil for sex drive? The home remedy can work wonders in increasing your libido this Valentine's Day.

Jasmine oil can be much more than just a delightful scent this Valentine’s Day. Besides being quite the mood-setter, its aroma is also associated with emotional connections and intimacy. This aphrodisiac, derived from jasmine flowers, offers a natural way to boost libido. It can help stimulate hormones linked to pleasure and arousal. Besides being an effective oil for sex drive, it has long been cherished for its ability to strengthen the bond between partners, as well as increasing blood flow in the body. This essential oil is a must-try this Valentine’s Day.

What is sex drive?

Sex drive, also known as libido, is a person’s desire or interest in sexual activity. It varies from person to person and is influenced by physiological, emotional, psychological, and social aspects. A high sexual drive is thought to be crucial for emotional well-being and close relationships. However, this ideal level of libido is subjective and might change over time, according to a study published in the journal Encyclopedia of Endocrine Disease. There are several strategies and home remedies to increase sex stamina and libido. One such remedy is using an oil such as jasmine oil for sex drive. This can be used as part of aromatherapy or applied to pulse points.

Jasmine oil for sex drive: Does it help to boost libido?

Jasmine oil has long been associated with various health benefits, including boosting libido. Here are several ways that prove that using jasmine oil for sex drive is beneficial:

1. Aromatherapy

Jasmine oil works through aromatherapy, its calming scent reduces stress and anxiety, a major libido killer, as found in a study published in the Journal of Health Research. This relaxation and mood boost create a positive mindset, increasing arousal and receptiveness. “Essentially, jasmine oil helps pave the way for intimacy by calming the mind and body. A relaxed partner is more likely to experience heightened desire,” says Aromatherapy expert Dr Blossom Kochhar. This ability to help you calm down is what makes it a good idea to use jasmine oil for sex drive and greater intimacy.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Hormonal balance

Jasmine oil may influence libido by potentially regulating hormone levels, especially in women. A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine suggests it can help balance hormones that are crucial for sexual desire and function. This is what makes it beneficial to use jasmine oil for sex drive and an increased libido. This may lead to a more fulfilling and passionate connection with your partner.

3. Increases blood flow

Did you know increased blood circulation also plays a big role in boosting libido? That is where using the right oil for sex drive comes in. Jasmine oil is one such oil that is believed to be rich in vasodilating properties. This means that it helps to widen blood vessels, improving circulation. This improved circulation can increase blood flow to the genitals, heightening sensitivity and arousal, as found in a study published by Research Gate.

Jasmine oil for sex: How to use it to enhance libido?

Now that we have established that it is beneficial to use jasmine oil for sex drive, here are some easy ways to incorporate this essential oil into your sex life.

1. Aromatherapy: Add a few drops of jasmine oil to a diffuser or vaporiser to fill the room with its intoxicating scent. This can help to create a relaxing and romantic atmosphere.

2. Massage: Dilute jasmine oil with a carrier oil, such as jojoba or almond oil, and use it for a sensual massage. This can help to increase blood flow and sensitivity, making the experience more pleasurable.

3. Bath: Add a few drops of jasmine oil to a warm bath. This can help to soothe the mind and body, preparing you for intimacy.

4. Personal fragrance: Apply a small amount of diluted jasmine oil to your pulse points, such as your wrists and neck. This can help to enhance your natural pheromones and make you more attractive to your partner.

5. Direct inhalation: Inhale the scent of jasmine oil directly from the bottle. This can help to uplift your mood and increase feelings of arousal.

6. Combine with other aphrodisiacs: Jasmine oil can be combined with other natural aphrodisiacs, such as sandalwood to create a more potent blend.

Side effects of using jasmine oil for sex drive

While generally considered safe when used properly, jasmine oil can have potential side effects. Here’s how:

Jasmine oil, like many essential oils, can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals. Always perform a patch test on a small area of skin (like your inner arm). Also, jasmine oil must be diluted in carrier oil before application.

Using too much jasmine oil, even diluted, can increase the risk of side effects. Start with a very small amount and gradually increase it only if you don’t experience any irritation.

Note: While there are many benefits of using jasmine oil for sex drive, it is important to only do so after consultation with a healthcare professional. This is especially required if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have any underlying health conditions.