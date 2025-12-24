9 yoga stretches for period cramps that may ease pain and discomfort naturally

Period cramps get worse especially during cold weather! Try these 7 gentle yoga stretches that can help relax muscles, reduce tension, and ease painful periods.

Period cramps are one of the most common discomforts many women experience every month, especially during winter. The dull ache in the lower abdomen, back pain, bloating, and fatigue can make even simple tasks feel overwhelming. These cramps are usually caused by uterine contractions and hormonal changes, which can tighten muscles and reduce blood flow in the pelvic area. While painkillers offer temporary relief, gentle yoga stretches may also help relax tight muscles and improve blood circulation.

9 gentle yoga stretches for period cramps

These yoga stretches will help you relax and reduce period pain during winter:

1. Child’s pose (Balasana)

This pose gently relaxes the lower back and hips while calming the nervous system. It helps ease abdominal discomfort and reduces stress often linked with period pain. How to do it:

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels.

Bend forward, resting your torso on your thighs.

Extend arms forward or beside you.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Breathe deeply for 1–2 minutes.

2. Cat–cow stretch (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

It improves blood circulation around the pelvic area and releases spinal stiffness. The slow movement also helps ease cramps and bloating. How to do it:

Come onto all fours.

Inhale, arch the back.

Exhale, round the spine.

Move slowly with breath.

Repeat for 1 minute.

3. Seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)

This pose relieves lower abdominal discomfort and calms the mind. How to do it:

Sit with legs extended.

Inhale and lengthen the spine.

Exhale, and bend forward gently.

Hold your shins or ankles.

Stay for 30–60 seconds.

4. Reclining butterfly pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

It relaxes pelvic muscles and eases cramps. This pose is even great for stretching hip muscles. How to do it:

Lie on your back.

Bring the soles of the feet together.

Let knees fall outward.

Place hands on belly.

Relax for 2 minutes.

5. Supine spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

It gently massages abdominal organs and relieves lower back tension. It helps reduce cramps and promotes a feeling of release. How to do it:

Lie on your back.

Bend one knee to chest.

Twist gently to the side.

Extend arms outward.

Hold for 30 seconds on each side.

6. Happy baby pose (Ananda Balasana)

It relaxes the hips and lower spine while easing tension in the pelvic area. It also helps calm the mind during hormonal fluctuations. How to do it:

Lie on your back.

Bend knees toward chest.

Hold feet or ankles.

Gently rock side to side.

Breathe slowly.

7. Knee-to-chest pose (Apanasana)

It helps release trapped gas and eases lower abdominal pain. This pose is constructive for reducing period-related bloating and pressure. How to do it:

Lie on your back.

Hug knees to chest.

Rock gently.

Keep shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 30–60 seconds.

8. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

It stretches the abdomen and helps relieve tightness in the lower belly. It may reduce menstrual discomfort by improving blood flow to the uterus. Steps:

Lie on your stomach.

Place palms under shoulders.

Inhale, lift chest slightly.

Keep elbows soft.

Hold for a few breaths.

9. Corpse p ose (Savasana)

This pose allows complete relaxation and pain relief. How to do it:

Lie flat on your back.

Relax arms and legs.

Close eyes.

Focus on breathing.

Rest for 3–5 minutes.

These gentle yoga stretches can ease cramps and relax muscles! But make sure you listen to your body, move slowly, and allow rest when needed.