Best foods for every phase of your menstrual cycle: A gynaecologist shares nutrition tips

From iron-rich foods during periods to a fiber-rich diet in your luteal phase, a gynaecologist breaks down what to eat during menstrual cycle.

Mood swings, bloating, and cravings: if these sound familiar, you know what the side effects of menstrual cycle feel like. Every month, your body moves through four distinct phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulation, and luteal, each marked by unique hormonal changes. During each phase, your hormones fluctuate dramatically, influencing your mood, energy levels, appetite, digestion, and even how your body processes nutrients. You can tailor your nutrition and foods for menstrual cycle to support your hormones, energy, and overall well-being.

While every woman’s cycle is unique, a typical menstrual cycle lasts anywhere from 21 to 35 days, with the average being around 29 days. Each phase of the cycle comes with its set of physiological shifts, and these fluctuations can feel disruptive. You can deal with these hormonal fluctuations by syncing your cycle. From easing cramps to boosting energy and improving overall hormonal balance, aligning your foods with menstrual cycle can be a game-changer for your health. Here’s a menstrual cycle diet plan to your rescue!

Menstrual phase

This is the “period” phase of your cycle, which starts on the first day and typically lasts about five days on average. The shedding of the uterine lining causes bleeding. Estrogen and progesterone are at their lowest, which can leave you feeling tired and drained. Blood loss also means your iron stores may dip, making fatigue more pronounced.

Nutritional focus

Iron-rich foods: Spinach, lentils, beets, red meat, and dates help replenish iron levels.

Hydration: Sip on water, herbal teas, or coconut water to stay hydrated and reduce bloating.

Sip on water, herbal teas, or coconut water to stay hydrated and reduce bloating. Anti-inflammatory ingredients: Ginger and turmeric can help ease cramps and reduce inflammation.

Follicular phase

The follicular phase starts from the sixth day of your menstrual cycle and ends when you begin ovulating. During this phase, the uterine lining thickens, and the follicles in your ovaries grow and develop. As your period ends, estrogen begins to rise, stimulating the growth of follicles in the ovaries. You’re likely to feel more energetic, focused, and motivated, an ideal time to support strength building and cellular regeneration.

Nutritional focus

Complex carbohydrates: Quinoa, oats, sweet potatoes, and whole grains fuel energy.

Lean proteins: Chicken, tofu, eggs, and legumes support hormone balance.

Omega-3s: Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts support follicle development.

Ovulation phase

This phase begins around day 14 of your menstrual cycle and lasts for 1 to 2 days. Ovulation is when an egg is released, and estrogen peaks. It’s a brief but powerful window, often when you feel your best. This phase benefits from nutrients that support egg health and hormonal balance.

Nutritional focus

Zinc and selenium: Found in pumpkin seeds, oysters, and Brazil nuts, these support reproductive health.

Found in pumpkin seeds, oysters, and Brazil nuts, these support reproductive health. Vitamin E: Sunflower seeds, almonds, and avocado support hormone function.

Sunflower seeds, almonds, and avocado support hormone function. Antioxidants: Berries and leafy greens help reduce oxidative stress, which supports fertility.

Luteal phase

The phase begins right after ovulation. During this phase, progesterone rises to prepare for a potential pregnancy. If fertilization doesn’t occur, hormone levels eventually drop, often triggering premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and cravings.

Nutritional focus

Magnesium: Found in dark chocolate, bananas, and leafy greens, magnesium can ease cramps and improve sleep.

Found in dark chocolate, bananas, and leafy greens, magnesium can ease cramps and improve sleep. Vitamin B6: Supports mood regulation. Include foods like chickpeas, salmon, and pistachios.

Supports mood regulation. Include foods like chickpeas, salmon, and pistachios. Fiber: Whole grains, apples, and legumes help manage bloating and support digestion.

Summary

Your body’s nutritional needs shift subtly throughout the month, responding to hormonal changes that impact energy, mood, and metabolism. By syncing your cycle and following this menstrual cycle diet chart, you cannot just reduce unwanted symptoms but also feel more empowered and healthier. In case you suffer any hormonal issues, you must consult your nutrition expert or endocrinologist to get the best diet chart for your periods.