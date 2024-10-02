Having soft drinks may worsen period cramps, says study

Chat with
Abdominal cramps, nausea, bloating, and diarrhea are some of the common symptoms that many women experience during menstruation. Having different types of tea or dark chocolate may help soothe the symptoms. Clearly, there are foods or drinks that can reduce these symptoms during menstruation. But there are also foods or drinks that can make them worse. Eating spicy foods may upset the stomach and cause diarrhea and stomach pain. Even consuming soda drinks during periods may be a bad idea. Such types of drinks may be one of the triggers for period cramps, according to a new study.
Menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea) are painful sensations that many women experience in the lower abdomen before and during their periods. “Caused by the contraction of the uterus as it sheds its lining, these cramps may last for a few hours to several days,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sadhna Singhal Vishnoi.
Here are some of the symptoms associated with menstrual cramps:
Drinking soft drinks may lead to period cramps, according to a study published in Scientific Reports in September 2024. For the study, 1,809 female college students in China answered questionnaires related to soft drinks and menstruation. Nearly half of the participants were diagnosed with primary dysmenorrhea. Researchers found that participants who had soft drinks had a 24 percent higher chance of experiencing period cramps compared to the young women who didn’t consume these sweet beverages.
An older study published in the International Journal of Reproduction Contraception Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2016 also found that 89.54 percent of participants who consumed soft drinks during menstruation had an increase in menstrual pain.
“Occasionally having soft drinks is unlikely to be the main cause of period cramps, but regularly drinking it, especially in high quantities, may exacerbate existing symptoms or trigger new discomfort,” says Dr Vishnoi.
Here are some factors that may contribute to how soda can trigger or exacerbate menstrual cramps:
Soft drinks are often high in added sugars, which can lead to increased inflammation in the body. “Elevated inflammation can increase pain sensitivity and lead to more intense cramps while you are down,” says the expert. High sugar intake can also cause spikes in insulin levels, which can increase the production of prostaglandins (the hormones responsible for uterine contractions), potentially leading to more severe cramping.
Many soft drinks contain caffeine, which can act as a stimulant. Hundred grams of soft drink has 9 mg of caffeine, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While caffeine may temporarily relieve headaches, it can also constrict blood vessels and increase tension in the body, potentially exacerbating cramps.
The carbonation in soft drinks can lead to bloating and discomfort in the abdomen. This bloating can mimic or worsen the sensation of period cramps. Also, increased abdominal pressure from bloating can put added strain on the uterus, potentially worsening cramping sensations.
“Soft drinks are acidic, which can lead to increased stomach acid production,” says the expert. This may cause digestive discomfort and bloating, contributing to cramping sensations during menstruation.
Caffeinated soft drinks can have a diuretic effect, leading to increased urine production and potential dehydration. If your body is dehydrated, it can intensify muscle cramps, including those in the uterus.
Relying on soft drinks instead of nutrient-rich beverages like water, herbal teas or fresh juices) can lead to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals. “Deficiencies in nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B can contribute to increased period pain,” says the expert.
Consumption of sugary beverages like soft drinks may also lead to early arrival of menstruation in girls. A 2015 study published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition had girls aged between nine and 14 as participants. Researchers found that the girls who had more than 1.5 soft drinks a day had their first period 2.7 months earlier than those who had only two drinks in a week.
Here are some factors that may cause early menstruation in girls who drink soft drinks frequently:
High sugar intake from sugary drinks can lead to elevated insulin levels. “Insulin resistance is increasingly common, especially among young girls, and can disrupt the normal hormonal balance in the body,” says Dr Vishnoi. Elevated insulin can stimulate the ovaries to produce more estrogen, and higher estrogen levels can accelerate the onset of puberty, potentially leading to earlier menstruation.
Soft drinks are calorie-dense with little nutritional value, and regular consumption can contribute to weight gain and obesity, which are risk factors for early menstruation. Increased body fat can lead to higher levels of estrogen since fat tissue produces estrogen, and this can hasten the onset of menstruation.
Excessive sugar intake can lead to chronic inflammation in the body. Inflammatory conditions can affect hormonal regulation and might contribute to earlier maturation. Inflammation may influence the timing of puberty and menstrual cycles through its effects on hormonal signaling.
Here are some simple ways to get relief from menstrual cramps:
Hydration is a good way to get relief from period cramps, but don’t consume soft drinks during menstruation. Such sweet drinks may worsen period pain.
