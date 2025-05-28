World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: What a healthy period should look like

EXPERT SPEAK

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Wonder if you have a healthy period? Know all about signs like duration, smell, colour and flow.

Menstruation, also known as periods, is a completely natural and normal part of every girl and woman’s life. It usually begins between the ages of 9 and 15 (called menarche) and continues until menopause, around the age of 45–55. Despite being such a routine biological process, it is still surrounded by stigma, myths, and lack of awareness, especially in rural and conservative communities. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, let us tell you about the signs of a healthy period.

What does a healthy period look like?

Every woman’s cycle is a bit different, but a healthy menstrual cycle is marked by certain signs.

1. Duration: A healthy period usually lasts between 21 to 35 days, with the average being 28 days.

2. Blood flow: The blood should be between 30 to 80 ml. While this may vary from person to person, you should be able to tell if your period flow is scanty or superfluous.

3. Colour: A healthy period colour can range from bright red to dark red. Bright red blood signifies fresh and free flow, while deep red or brown blood may indicate old blood or slower flow.

4. Pain: Some mild symptoms like cramps, backache, bloating, or mood swings are normal.

5. Smell: The menstrual flow should not have a foul smell.

Why does menstrual hygiene matter?

Unfortunately, many girls, especially in rural India, are still treated unfairly when they get their period. They are often kept isolated in a room and not allowed to enter the kitchen or touch food items. This treatment – or period poverty – comes from age-old myths that have no scientific basis.

Another major problem is the lack of clean toilets and running water in schools and public places. This makes it very difficult for girls to manage their periods in a healthy way and with dignity. As a result, 1 in 5 girls in India drop out of school after they start menstruating. Something as natural as a period should never stop a girl from getting an education.

We also need to ensure that proper menstrual products like sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups are available, affordable, and safe to use. Many girls are still unaware of these options due to limited awareness and education. Keeping yourself clean and hygienic are important for a healthy period.

How to maintain menstrual hygiene?

Taking care of period hygiene is simple but essential. Here are some tips:

Change your undergarments twice a day and wash them properly.

Always change your sanitary pad at least every 6 hours.

Wash the vaginal area gently every time you change your pad or tampon.

If using a menstrual cup, sterilize it before and after each cycle.

Tampons should be changed every 4 to 6 hours to prevent infections. Most importantly, treat menstruation as a normal part of life, not something to hide or be ashamed of.

Common myths around menstruation

There are several harmful menstruation myths still believed today. Some of these include:

Menstrual blood is dirty.

A menstruating woman can spoil food by touching it.

Girls should not play sports or do physical activity during their period.

Hygiene during menstruation is not important.

These beliefs are not only wrong but also harmful. They create shame and prevent girls from taking care of their menstrual health.

Periods are not dirty. They are a sign that a girl is healthy and growing. By talking openly, breaking myths, and promoting hygiene, we can create a society where every girl can manage her period with dignity and confidence.