Peeing with a tampon in? Follow these steps while urinating with this menstrual product in

A tampon is a widely used menstrual product, but you may have some questions related to it. For instance, you may want to know how to pee with a tampon in.

Shaped like a small cylindrical plug, a tampon is a soft product made from absorbent materials like cotton. It is inserted into the vagina during menstruation, and it sits inside the vaginal canal till the time you remove it. A string, which is attached to the base of the product stays outside the body, is used for easy and safe removal. When you are down and wear a tampon, you probably don’t think about the menstrual product that absorbs period blood internally. You must be working and carrying out daily activities with ease. But you may have doubts about wearing it while urinating. You may even ask yourself, “How to pee with a tampon in?” Read on to know how to do it without removing it.

What are the benefits of using a tampon?

Before learning how to pee with a tampon in, you should know about its benefits:

Small and compact : This period product is easy to carry in a purse or pocket. Once inserted properly, you usually can’t feel it at all.

: This period product is easy to carry in a purse or pocket. Once inserted properly, you usually can’t feel it at all. Freedom of movement : It is perfect for workouts, dancing, or swimming. It stays securely inside, allowing more freedom of physical activity without fear of slipping or shifting.

: It is perfect for workouts, dancing, or swimming. It stays securely inside, allowing more freedom of physical activity without fear of slipping or shifting. No external odour : Since tampons absorb menstrual blood inside the body, there is less contact with air, which helps prevent odour.

: Since tampons absorb menstrual blood inside the body, there is less contact with air, which helps prevent odour. Ideal for overnight use : “You can sleep with a tampon in for up to 8 hours,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. If you wear it for a longer time, it increases the risk of developing a bacterial infection, as per research published in Clinical Medicine Insights: Women’s Health.

: “You can sleep with a tampon in for up to 8 hours,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. If you wear it for a longer time, it increases the risk of developing a bacterial infection, as per research published in Clinical Medicine Insights: Women’s Health. No skin irritation: “People with sensitive skin may find relief from rashes, itching or chafing sometimes caused by pads,” says the expert. During a study, published in Frontiers In Reproductive Health, burning and itching down there were found to be infrequent in participants who used tampons.

Is it hygienic to pee with a tampon in?

Learning how to pee with a tampon in is important, especially if this is the only period product you use. You may also wonder about the hygiene factor. “It is absolutely hygienic and safe to pee with a tampon in. The urethra (from where your pee comes out) and the vagina (where the tampon is inserted) are two separate openings,” says Dr Jain. A tampon sits inside the vagina, while you urinate through the urethra. So, peeing does not disturb or contaminate the period product. “Also, the tampon remains clean inside your body and does not come in contact with urine,” says the expert.

How to pee with a tampon in?

Wondering how to pee with a tampon in? Here’s a step-by-step guide to urinating with a tampon in comfortably:

1. Before using a tampon

While learning how to pee with a tampon in, remember to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling the product. This habit is good, as it will help reduce the spread of bacteria. Also, make sure the product is stored in a dry, clean place like a pouch or container.

2. Get into a comfortable position

While learning how to pee with a tampon in, remember to pick a position that you feel comfortable in. You can sit on the toilet, stand with one of your legs up or go for the squatting position. The last option is particularly good if you are not using your own toilet.

3. Make sure the tampon is inserted properly

Inserting tampon properly is important to ensure it does not get wet while urinating. If you are using an applicator tampon, hold it with your thumb and middle finger and gently insert it into your vagina, aiming slightly upward. “Push the inner tube of the applicator until the product is fully inserted,” says the expert. Remove the applicator and ensure the string is hanging outside your body.

4. Pee with the tampon in

While sitting on the toilet or squatting, gently hold the tampon string to the side with clean fingers or a piece of toilet paper, so it does not get wet. “While learning how to pee with a tampon in, remember that you will urinate normally. The flow won’t be blocked or changed, as the urethra (pee outlet) is separate,” says Dr Jain.

5. When to change the tampon

You don’t need to remove or change the tampon every time you pee. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends changing each tampon every 4 to 8 hours to reduce the risk of toxic shock syndrome. It is a condition that leads to sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea and fainting. If you accidentally get the string wet, you can still keep it in or change it if it bothers you. “Even if the string gets a little wet, it does not affect the tampon’s ability to absorb menstrual flow, but you can change it if it feels uncomfortable,” says the expert.

6. After use

If you decide to remove the tampon, wash your hands again. After removing it gently, wrap it in toilet paper. Do not flush it; just throw it in a trash bin with a lid. If you want, you can gently clean your vaginal area with warm water and pat dry.

You may want to know how to pee with a tampon in if this is the only period product you use. It is simple, but remember to wash your hands before touching it to avoid infections.