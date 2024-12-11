Looking for a remedy for period cramps? Try this quick recipe

Want to soothe your menstrual discomfort? Try out this easy and effective home remedy for period cramps.

Reaching out for a painkiller to help with period cramps can be one way of dealing with the pain. However, if you are on the lookout for a more natural approach to eliminate menstrual pain, then trying this home remedy for period cramps might be worth it. Made with the goodness of ginger, jaggery and fennel seeds, this hot beverage can help you feel better quickly. Ready within minutes, the ingredients in the drink will help your uterine muscles relax, providing a natural and soothing alternative to pain medication.

What is a period cramp?

Period cramps, commonly known as dysmenorrhea, are unpleasant sensations felt in the lower abdomen before and during menstruation. A study published in MedicinePlus, describes period pain as a throbbing, cramping sensation in your lower abdomen. The discomfort could be mild or severe, affecting the lower back, hips, or thighs. However, pain medication or even a hot compress can help you. In fact, drinking a hot beverage can also be another remedy for period cramps. Read on to know how to make one such drink.

This herbal drink can be a good remedy for period cramps

Made with ginger, jaggery and fennel seeds, this drink might just be the perfect remedy for period cramps. Check out the recipe shared by nutritionist Sonia Narang on Instagram.

{{{htmlData}}}

Ingredients:

1 piece of grated ginger

1 tablespoon of jaggery

1 tablespoon of fennel seeds

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 piece of cinnamon stick

Method:

Pour warm water into a glass.

Grate one piece of ginger and add it to the glass.

Add 1 tablespoon of jaggery.

Add 1 tablespoon of fennel seeds.

Add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Place a cinnamon stick in the glass and stir well.

And consume it after that to ease the discomfort.

Is this remedy for period cramps effective?

This beverage contains a combination of herbs with anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and calming qualities. For example, ingredients such as ginger reduce the production of prostaglandins responsible for menstrual pain and inflammation, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus. Fennel seeds and cinnamon relax the uterine muscles, states this research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology and International Brazilian Journal. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, states that turmeric reduces uterine inflammation. “Additionally, Adding jaggery helps in restoring the iron lost during menstruation and the magnesium provided eases the muscle tension,” says gynaecologist Dr Sadhna Singhal Vishnoi.

Possible side effects of this remedy for period cramps

While this remedy for period cramps might be effective, there are a few potential side effects to consider:

Excessive consumption of ginger can lead to digestive issues like heartburn, diarrhea, or stomach upset.

While turmeric is generally safe, high doses can cause stomach upset or an increased risk of bleeding.

Large amounts of cinnamon can cause liver damage.

Note: It is important to note that these side effects are rare and typically occur with excessive consumption. Most people can safely enjoy this drink in moderation. If you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before consuming this drink.

Other natural remedies to ease menstrual cramps

In addition to herbal drinks, several other natural remedies can help alleviate period cramps, as suggested by Singhal.

Applying a heating pad or hot water bottle to your lower abdomen can help relax muscles and reduce pain.

Light physical activity like yoga or walking can help relieve cramps and improve blood flow.

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help reduce inflammation.

Practices like meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness can help reduce stress and alleviate cramps.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional if your cramps are severe, persistent, or accompanied by other concerning symptoms.

Takeaway

This remedy for period cramps provides is a natural and soothing way to alleviate discomfort. Ginger, turmeric, fennel, and cinnamon have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects. By including this natural cure in your daily routine, you can alleviate menstruation discomfort and improve overall well-being.