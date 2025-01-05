Did you know that drinking water can reduce period cramps?

Period pain is temporary but it causes a lot of discomfort. Drinking water in this way can help to reduce period cramps.

Be it your doctor or a family member, you must have heard people telling you to drink at least 8 glasses of water everyday. You may not always pay heed to them but did you know that drinking water can help you during your periods as well? Yes, if you feel immense pain during this time, start drinking more water. Staying hydrated is important for your overall health particularly your menstrual health. It can help to reduce the pain that occurs in the lower abdomen while menstruating. A few glasses of water can relax the uterine muscles, which can help to reduce the intensity of cramps. Drinking water to reduce period cramps can work but you must know exactly how much to drink.

What are period cramps?

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea or menstrual cramps, are the pain that many women feel in their lower abdomen during menstruation. “These cramps happen when the uterus contracts to shed its lining, a natural process triggered by prostaglandins that are hormone-like substances,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Pratibha Singhal.

It is quite common in women who are in the reproductive stage. During a 2023 study, published in Healthcare, 321 women were analysed. Out of these, 76.19 percent experienced pain during period. The cramps often start 1 to 2 days before the period and tend to last a few days into the menstrual cycle.

Does drinking water reduce period cramps?

“Yes, drinking water can help reduce period cramps by taking care of some of the factors that worsen menstrual pain,” says the expert. There is also evidence that shows there is a positive connection between drinking water and pain reduction while menstruating. A 2021 study, published in BMC Women’s Health, showed that drinking water during menstruation was associated with reduction in pain and discomfort. Here’s how drinking can reduce period cramps:

Prevents dehydration-related muscle cramps : Dehydration can cause muscles, including the uterine muscles, to cramp more intensely. “Drinking water helps muscles relax and reduces the severity of contractions during menstruation,” says Dr Singhal.

: Dehydration can cause muscles, including the uterine muscles, to cramp more intensely. “Drinking water helps muscles relax and reduces the severity of contractions during menstruation,” says Dr Singhal. Reduces bloating and water retention : Staying hydrated by drinking enough water helps prevent water retention and bloating. They need to be tackled as they can increase the pressure and discomfort during periods.

: Staying hydrated by drinking enough water helps prevent water retention and bloating. They need to be tackled as they can increase the pressure and discomfort during periods. Improves blood flow : Proper hydration ensures good circulation, which can help relax the uterine muscles and reduce pain caused by restricted blood flow.

: Proper hydration ensures good circulation, which can help relax the uterine muscles and reduce pain caused by restricted blood flow. Flushes out toxins: Staying hydrated helps to flush out toxins and reduce inflammation in the body, which may contribute to reducing period cramp severity.

Hydration tips to reduce period cramps

Know the quantity : Try to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily during your period to help to reduce period cramps. “This amount can vary based on factors such as size of the body, activity level, and climate,” says the expert. For instance, if you regularly workout, you will need more water.

: Try to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily during your period to help to reduce period cramps. “This amount can vary based on factors such as size of the body, activity level, and climate,” says the expert. For instance, if you regularly workout, you will need more water. Spread it out : Drink water gradually throughout the day instead of consuming large amounts all at once.

: Drink water gradually throughout the day instead of consuming large amounts all at once. Choose hot water: Drinking room temperature water can help to reduce period cramps but hot water may turn out to be more beneficial. During a 2021 study, published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Research International, female participants experienced better results after regularly drinking hot water during menstruation. Researchers found that the participants got relief from menstrual cramps by drinking hot water. “The warmth of the water promotes muscle relaxation, including the uterine muscles, which reduces the intensity of these cramps,” says the expert.

Can drinking too much water during menstruation have a negative effect?

Yes, drinking too much water to reduce period cramps can have negative effects, though this is uncommon for most people. “Overhydration or water intoxication or hyponatremia occurs when there is a balance problem between water and sodium levels in the body,” says the expert.

Here are some of the negative effects of drinking too much water:

Dilution of sodium levels (Hyponatremia) : Excess water dilutes sodium in the bloodstream, leading to low sodium levels. Symptoms include nausea, headaches, confusion, and fatigue.

: Excess water dilutes sodium in the bloodstream, leading to low sodium levels. Symptoms include nausea, headaches, confusion, and fatigue. Increased strain on kidneys : Overhydration forces the kidneys to work very hard to get rid of excess water, potentially causing kidney strain over time.

: Overhydration forces the kidneys to work very hard to get rid of excess water, potentially causing kidney strain over time. Electrolyte imbalance: Excessive water can disturb the balance of essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which are crucial for muscle and nerve function.

Other drinks to reduce period cramps

Apart from water, you can stay hydrated by consuming healthy drinks to reduce period cramps.

1. Ginger tea

“Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce the production of prostaglandins, which cause uterine contractions and pain,” says Dr Singhal. During a 2022 study, published in Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health, researchers found that using ginger up to two grams per day is safe for dealing with period pain. To make this tea, steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 5 to 10 minutes and add honey or lemon for flavour.

2. Chamomile tea

“Chamomile is a natural relaxant that soothes muscles and reduces stress, which can help ease menstrual cramps,” says the expert. To prepare it to reduce period cramps, brew chamomile tea bags or dried flowers in hot water for 5 minutes then drink it up.

3. Peppermint tea

Peppermint relaxes the uterine muscles and can reduce pain and bloating. A 2016 study, published in the Iranian Journal Of Nursing And Midwifery Research, showed that peppermint can reduce the severity of menstrual cramps. Wondering how to make it to reduce period cramps with this tea? Steep fresh peppermint leaves or tea bags in hot water for 5 to 7 minutes, and your tea will be ready.

4. Warm lemon water

“Lemon is high in vitamin C, which can reduce bloating as well as support digestion,” says the expert. The warmth of lemon water adds to muscle relaxation, making it an ideal drink to reduce period cramps. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into warm water and if you wish to, sweeten it with a bit of honey.

5. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon is known to reduce inflammation and relax muscles, making it effective against period pain. During a 2018 study, published in Complementary Therapies In Clinical Practice, it was found to be effective in reducing the intensity of period pain. Steep a cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon in hot water for 5 minutes then drink it.

6. Fenugreek water

“Fenugreek seeds benefits include their ability to reduce menstrual discomfort and bloating,” says the expert. Soak 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight, then strain and drink it in the morning.

You can use a heating pad to reduce period cramps or even drink water. Staying hydrated is a great way to get relief from the pain that you may experience every month. If period pain gets severe or lasts more than a few days, consult a doctor.