Peppermint for period cramps: Drink tea or apply oil to get pain relief

Menstrual cramps last just for a few days, but can cause discomfort. Try peppermint for period cramps relief. You can drink it, apply it or use it in other ways to deal with the pain.

Period cramps can affect any woman or girl in their reproductive age though the severity may vary. While some may experience mild pain, others may have severe menstrual cramps. A heating pad or drinking a cup of hot tea usually helps. If you decide to drink tea, go for peppermint for period cramps relief. The herb is a cross between spearmint and water mint. Drink it twice daily to help relax your muscles and reduce the pain. You can also use this herb in the form of essential oil. There are more ways to use this natural ingredient to eliminate menstrual cramps.

What are period cramps?

Period cramps or dysmenorrhea are the throbbing pains that women experience in their lower abdomen just before or during menstruation. They may start from the abdomen, but can also extend to the lower back, hips, or thighs. “These cramps, which can be sharp, intermittent, or constant, are caused by the contraction of the uterus when it sheds its lining each month,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. The uterus contracts in response to hormone-like substances called prostaglandins, which are involved in pain as well as inflammation. Over half of women who have periods experience some pain for one to two days each month, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Peppermint for period cramps: Here’s how it helps

You can use peppermint for period cramps, as it can be an effective way to get relief. Taking peppermint extract does not affect the menstrual bleeding amount, but it can help to decrease the pain and its severity, as per a 2016 study published in the Iranian Journal Of Nursery And Midwifery Research. Another 2016 study, published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine, showed that peppermint capsules may help in reducing the severity of dysmenorrhea through its painkilling mechanism. Here’s how it may help –

It contains menthol. So, it acts as a muscle relaxant, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2021. This can help soothe the contractions of the uterus, potentially reducing the severity of cramps.

“The anti-inflammatory properties of this herb may help decrease inflammation, especially in the pelvic area, which can contribute to cramping during periods,” says Dr Jain.

Menthol also acts as a natural analgesic, providing relief from pain. When applied topically or consumed as tea, this herb can help numb the pain associated with period cramps.

Peppermint can enhance blood flow, which may help alleviate cramps and discomfort. “Improved circulation can help the muscles in the uterus relax and reduce the intensity of contractions,” says the expert.

Peppermint for period cramps: Tips to use it

1. Peppermint tea

A cup of hot tea, especially peppermint tea, can provide some relief. To use peppermint for period cramps, steep fresh leaves or a tea bag in hot water for about 5 to 10 minutes. Drink this healthy tea about two times a day while menstruating to help relax your muscles and reduce period pain.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Peppermint essential oil

Dilute peppermint essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil and massage it gently onto your lower abdomen where cramps are mostly felt. Applying it directly to your abdomen is an effective method, as it can provide localised relief from cramps. “When combined with body massage, it can also help improve circulation of blood in your abdomen area, and enhance pain relief,” says the expert.

3. Warm peppermint compress

Infuse a cloth in warm peppermint tea or mix a few drops of peppermint oil in warm water. Apply the warm compress to your abdomen for 15 to 20 minutes to help relax your muscles and ease the cramps. You can also add a few drops of this oil to warm bath water then soak in it for relaxation, as the warmth will soothe muscle tension.

4. Peppermint-infused water

Add fresh peppermint leaves to a jug or bottle of water and let it infuse for a few hours or overnight in the fridge. Drink this refreshing infused water throughout the day to stay hydrated and get relief from menstrual cramps. “It can also help with digestive issues, such as bloating or nausea, that are often experienced during menstruation,” says the expert.

5. Peppermint capsules

This herb also comes in the form of capsules, which are available over-the-counter. “They can provide digestive support and reduce cramping while you are down,” says the expert. But before using this form of peppermint for period cramps, consult with a doctor.

6. Cook with peppermint

It is not just tea that you can have. Incorporate a handful of fresh leaves of this herb into your meals, smoothies or healthy desserts. “This will not only enhance the flavour of your dish, but can also provide the therapeutic benefits of peppermint,” says Dr Jain.

7. Peppermint and ginger tea

Combine peppermint leaves with ginger in hot water. Ginger, which has gingerols, shogaol, and paradols, has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties, as per research published in the International Journal Of Preventive Medicine in 2013. “Since ginger can fight inflammation, you can combine it with peppermint to further enhance pain relief,” says Dr Jain.

Peppermint for period cramps: Know who should avoid it

People who have a known allergy to peppermint or other plants in the mint family should avoid using it in any form, whether topically or as a tea.

“Peppermint can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, potentially worsening gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms (nausea, burning pain in the chest) by allowing stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus,” says the expert. People with this condition should consult their doctor before using this natural ingredient.

Individuals having diuretics or water pills for managing blood pressure or taking diabetes medications should consult their doctor, as peppermint can affect the absorption of those medicines.

Applying peppermint oil to the skin can lead to skin irritation and rashes, according to the US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Peppermint can offer relief from period cramps through its muscle relaxant, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving properties. It can be used in various forms can help manage period pain. However, individual responses to peppermint may vary, and if the pain gets too much, talk to your doctor.