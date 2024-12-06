Home remedy for irregular periods: Parsley can help soothe the symptoms

Irregular periods may be due to hormonal imbalances. Have parsley for managing irregular periods. You can use it as tea, juice or in salads.

For most women, menstruation is a friend who arrives every month, but sometimes it may not come on time. Periods are considered irregular if they come much earlier or later than the expected day. Irregular periods are usually connected to hormonal imbalances or health conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Weight fluctuations or stress may also lead to this menstrual problem. Checking with a doctor about it is the best way to know the cause and accordingly start the treatment. If you also want to try a home remedy for irregular periods, you can try parsley for managing it. The herb can be easily added to your meals.

What are irregular periods?

They refer to menstrual cycles that vary in length, timing or flow from the typical 28-day cycle that is commonly considered standard. “Usually, a cycle ranges between 21 and 35 days, but irregular ones may be shorter or longer. Missing one or more periods without being pregnant can be a sign of irregularity,” says gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Gurpreet Batra. About 14 to 25 percent of women experience irregular periods, according to research published in Cureus in 2023. “Periods may be abnormally heavy (menorrhagia) or light (hypomenorrhea), and unexplained bleeding or spotting between menstrual cycles may occur,” says the expert.

What are the causes of irregular periods?

Hormonal imbalances : Fluctuations in hormones like estrogen and progesterone, which control the menstrual cycle, can lead to irregularity.

: Fluctuations in hormones like estrogen and progesterone, which control the menstrual cycle, can lead to irregularity. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): A common condition where ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which affects the regularity of periods.

(PCOS): A common condition where ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which affects the regularity of periods. Thyroid disorders : “Disorders like hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid, or hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid, can interfere with menstruation,” says the expert.

: “Disorders like hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid, or hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid, can interfere with menstruation,” says the expert. Stress : Physical or emotional stress can disrupt the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates hormones.

: Physical or emotional stress can disrupt the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates hormones. Weight fluctuations : Extreme weight loss, obesity, or eating disorders like anorexia can affect menstrual cycles.

: Extreme weight loss, obesity, or eating disorders like anorexia can affect menstrual cycles. Excessive Exercise : Intense physical activity can cause hormonal changes that lead to irregular periods.

: Intense physical activity can cause hormonal changes that lead to irregular periods. Menopause: As a woman approaches menopause (typically between ages 45-55), periods often become more irregular.

Parsley for managing irregular periods: Know the benefits

One effective home remedy for irregular periods is parsley. Parsley may help in promoting menstruation, according to a 2012 research published by Science Direct. It has menorrhagia and estrogenic activities that may help stimulate menstrual flow, according to research published in Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2014. Here’s how parsley may support menstrual health:

1. Balances your hormones

It contains compounds like apiole, and myristicin that can help regulate the balance of estrogen and progesterone, which are the key hormones involved in the menstrual cycle. A balanced hormone level is essential for regular periods. “Parsley may help promote hormonal harmony, especially in cases where irregular periods are caused by hormonal imbalances,” says Dr Batra.

2. Supports luteal phase

Parsley can be an effective home remedy for irregular periods, as it may aid in increasing progesterone levels. “Progesterone has a key role in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, which follows ovulation and gets a woman’s body ready for pregnancy,” says the expert. The herb’s role in supporting progesterone levels can help regulate the cycle and encourage a more regular period.

3. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Parsley has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the reproductive system. It can be effective as a home remedy for irregular periods. “This can potentially reduce discomfort, menstrual cramps, and bloating that often accompany irregular periods,” says the expert.

4. Detoxifies your liver

Use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods, as the herb can help detoxify the liver, which plays a key role in metabolising and clearing out excess hormones like estrogen. “By promoting liver health, parsley may help ensure that hormonal levels remain balanced, reducing the likelihood of menstrual irregularities,” says the expert.

Home remedy for irregular periods: How to include it in your diet?

There are several effective ways to use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods. Basically, the leaves and stems are used to treat menstrual problems like irregular periods, according to research published in Nutraceuticals in February 2024.

1. Parsley tea

One of the most common and effective ways to use this home remedy for irregular periods is by drinking tea.

Take a small handful of fresh parsley leaves (or 1-2 teaspoons of dried parsley).

Boil a cup of water and pour it over the leaves.

Let it steep for about 10 minutes.

Strain the parsley tea and drink it one to two times a day.

2. Parsley and ginger tea

“You can combine this herb with ginger, which helps with blood circulation and can relieve menstrual cramps,” says the expert.

Boil 1-2 slices of fresh ginger in 1 cup of water for 5 minutes.

Add a handful of fresh parsley leaves and allow it to steep for another 5 minutes.

Strain and drink this tea once a day.

3. Parsley and lemon juice

“Parsley paired with lemon juice can help detoxify the body, regulate hormones, and improve digestion, which might assist in normalising your menstrual cycle,” says the expert.

Blend a handful of fresh parsley leaves with half a lemon (or 1 tablespoon of lemon juice).

Add a cup of water to make a refreshing drink.

Drink this mixture 2-3 times a week for hormone support.

4. Parsley smoothies

Want to use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods without comprising on taste? Incorporate smoothies with other hormone-balancing ingredients like spinach, flaxseeds, and berries.

Mix a handful of fresh parsley, 1/2 cup of spinach, 1/2 cup of mixed berries, 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, 1/2 cup of almond milk or water.

Drink this healthy smoothie 2 to 3 times a week to help regulate your cycle.

5. Parsley in food

You can use this home remedy for irregular periods by incorporating parsley into your daily diet. Add it to salads, soups, stews, or wraps. “Regular consumption of this herb in food can support your overall hormone health and help maintain a regular menstrual cycle,” says the expert.

6. Parsley juice

Drinking fresh parsley juice can be a great way to gain its health benefits for menstrual health.

Juice a bunch of fresh parsley leaves.

Combine with 1 cucumber and 1 apple.

Drink this juice once a day to support hormonal health.

Start using parsley for managing irregular periods when you notice irregularities in your cycle. “Typically, 1-2 cups of parsley tea per day is a safe amount. For parsley juice or other preparations, a handful of the leaves per day can be sufficient,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using parsley for managing irregular periods?

This home remedy for irregular periods is commonly used and generally considered safe when taken in moderation, but excessive consumption can lead to some side effects, including:

Kidney strain : It has diuretic properties, and excessive consumption may strain the kidneys, especially in those with pre-existing kidney conditions.

: It has diuretic properties, and excessive consumption may strain the kidneys, especially in those with pre-existing kidney conditions. Allergic reactions : Some people may experience allergic reactions, including skin irritation or itching.

: Some people may experience allergic reactions, including skin irritation or itching. Interaction with medications: Using it is a home remedy for irregular periods along with blood-thinning medications may be a bad idea. They may interact due to parsley’s high vitamin K content, which can affect clotting.

You can use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods, but it is not a substitute for medical treatment. Always consult with a doctor before using herbal remedies, especially if you have existing medical concerns or are on any kind of medication.