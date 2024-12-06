Home remedy for irregular periods: Parsley can help soothe the symptoms

Chat with
For most women, menstruation is a friend who arrives every month, but sometimes it may not come on time. Periods are considered irregular if they come much earlier or later than the expected day. Irregular periods are usually connected to hormonal imbalances or health conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Weight fluctuations or stress may also lead to this menstrual problem. Checking with a doctor about it is the best way to know the cause and accordingly start the treatment. If you also want to try a home remedy for irregular periods, you can try parsley for managing it. The herb can be easily added to your meals.
They refer to menstrual cycles that vary in length, timing or flow from the typical 28-day cycle that is commonly considered standard. “Usually, a cycle ranges between 21 and 35 days, but irregular ones may be shorter or longer. Missing one or more periods without being pregnant can be a sign of irregularity,” says gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Gurpreet Batra. About 14 to 25 percent of women experience irregular periods, according to research published in Cureus in 2023. “Periods may be abnormally heavy (menorrhagia) or light (hypomenorrhea), and unexplained bleeding or spotting between menstrual cycles may occur,” says the expert.
One effective home remedy for irregular periods is parsley. Parsley may help in promoting menstruation, according to a 2012 research published by Science Direct. It has menorrhagia and estrogenic activities that may help stimulate menstrual flow, according to research published in Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2014. Here’s how parsley may support menstrual health:
It contains compounds like apiole, and myristicin that can help regulate the balance of estrogen and progesterone, which are the key hormones involved in the menstrual cycle. A balanced hormone level is essential for regular periods. “Parsley may help promote hormonal harmony, especially in cases where irregular periods are caused by hormonal imbalances,” says Dr Batra.
Parsley can be an effective home remedy for irregular periods, as it may aid in increasing progesterone levels. “Progesterone has a key role in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, which follows ovulation and gets a woman’s body ready for pregnancy,” says the expert. The herb’s role in supporting progesterone levels can help regulate the cycle and encourage a more regular period.
Parsley has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the reproductive system. It can be effective as a home remedy for irregular periods. “This can potentially reduce discomfort, menstrual cramps, and bloating that often accompany irregular periods,” says the expert.
Use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods, as the herb can help detoxify the liver, which plays a key role in metabolising and clearing out excess hormones like estrogen. “By promoting liver health, parsley may help ensure that hormonal levels remain balanced, reducing the likelihood of menstrual irregularities,” says the expert.
There are several effective ways to use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods. Basically, the leaves and stems are used to treat menstrual problems like irregular periods, according to research published in Nutraceuticals in February 2024.
One of the most common and effective ways to use this home remedy for irregular periods is by drinking tea.
“You can combine this herb with ginger, which helps with blood circulation and can relieve menstrual cramps,” says the expert.
“Parsley paired with lemon juice can help detoxify the body, regulate hormones, and improve digestion, which might assist in normalising your menstrual cycle,” says the expert.
Want to use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods without comprising on taste? Incorporate smoothies with other hormone-balancing ingredients like spinach, flaxseeds, and berries.
You can use this home remedy for irregular periods by incorporating parsley into your daily diet. Add it to salads, soups, stews, or wraps. “Regular consumption of this herb in food can support your overall hormone health and help maintain a regular menstrual cycle,” says the expert.
Drinking fresh parsley juice can be a great way to gain its health benefits for menstrual health.
Start using parsley for managing irregular periods when you notice irregularities in your cycle. “Typically, 1-2 cups of parsley tea per day is a safe amount. For parsley juice or other preparations, a handful of the leaves per day can be sufficient,” says the expert.
This home remedy for irregular periods is commonly used and generally considered safe when taken in moderation, but excessive consumption can lead to some side effects, including:
You can use parsley as a home remedy for irregular periods, but it is not a substitute for medical treatment. Always consult with a doctor before using herbal remedies, especially if you have existing medical concerns or are on any kind of medication.
One to two cups of parsley tea per day is generally considered safe for most people. Excessive intake may lead to side effects due to its high vitamin K content and diuretic properties.
Parsley is often considered beneficial for hormonal balance, particularly for women experiencing issues like irregular periods, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or other hormonal fluctuations. It supports progesterone levels, and is a great source of Vitamin C, a nutrient crucial for hormone synthesis and regulation.
Parsley has long been used in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits, and it is often considered helpful for urinary tract health, including urinary tract infections (UTIs) or urine infections. It is known for its diuretic effects, so it can help flush out bacteria and toxins from the urinary tract, which may be beneficial in the prevention and management of urinary infections.
