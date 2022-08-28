5 reasons why you have short periods lasting only a day or two

Women can experience shorter periods due to hormonal imbalances as well as other factors such as stress and dietary changes.

The length of your menstrual cycle depends on a variety of factors. While a typical menstrual flow consists of a three to five day cycle, but some people also experience cycles as short as a day. This sudden change in the menstrual cycle may worry you, however, there can be many reasons for shorter periods. Your cycle’s length might vary, sometimes even month to month, depending on a wide range of different factors. It may be a cause for concern, especially if it is a sudden change from your normal cycle. Read on to know the causes of short periods and when you need to go to the doctor.

Is it common to have a short period?

The duration of periods varies from woman to woman. Typically a period should last for three to seven days, but it can be shorter or longer. Shorter periods are considered normal if it is your normal flow. You need to check what is normal for you. If the length of your period suddenly changes, then you may need to check with the doctor. Besides duration, the smell of your period may also indicate different things, and might need to be checked out.

Causes of short period cycle

There can be a number of factors behind why you period lasted for only two days this month. Here are the causes of shorter, lighter periods.

1. Stress

If you had your period only for one day and then it stopped, it’s time to check your stress levels. Increased stress levels also result in your periods lasting only a couple of days since stress adversely affects your hormones. Once your stress levels go down, your periods’ length most likely to come back to normal. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research, states that women in stressful jobs are more likely to have shorter menstrual cycle.

2. Rigorous workout

If you have been exercising aggressively, it may result in hampering the release of the hormones controlling ovulation, resulting in shorter periods.

3. Certain medications

Certain medicines such as blood control pills, blood thinners, and steroids, to name a few, also contribute to shorter periods. A study, published in the BMJ suggests that steroids could have an impact on menstruation.

4. Other diseases

Medical conditions such as PCOS, thyroid, tuberculosis of the uterus, and certain sexually transmitted diseases also result in disturbing your menstrual cycle. Read here to know more about PCOS, and how it affects your body.

5. Poor ovulation

Shorter periods could also be a sign of poor ovulation. This is known as anovulation, and it might cause lighter or irregular periods. However, longer cycles can also suggest that ovulation might not be taking place properly.

Can a one day-period mean that you are pregnant?

Yes, it can mean you are pregnant. Some women go through implantation bleeding as well, there are a few factors to determine what kind of bleeding you are having such as the colour of the blood, the timing. Implantation bleeding is lighter than what a normal period feels like. The colour of the blood would be dark brown or pink red. While menstrual blood is crimson red.

What happens if my period only lasts 2 days

If your period only lasts one or two days, your body may not be making enough oestrogen, which is required to build the endometrium, which is lost during periods when there isn’t a pregnancy. “If there is a lack of estrogen in your body, the endometrium would not be thick enough and hence the blood flow would be scant. Shorter periods could also mean that your periods have not yet regulated if you have just entered puberty since it takes time for your hormones, especially estrogen, to balance out,” Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Asha Hiremath explains. If you are over 45 years old, simply having periods that last one or two days may also be a sign of approaching menopause.

What is considered a normal menstrual cycle?

Dr Hiremath says, “Every woman’s period cycle is different in terms of duration and consistency. Even though a menstrual cycle ranging between 4 to 8 days is considered to be normal.” Don’t panic, though, if your periods have rarely lasted longer than two days, especially if they are regular and the flow is not too heavy or light. A typical menstrual cycle should be 28 days long, even though a cycle can range between 28 and 40 days.

However, it is advisable to see a gynaecologist if you have suddenly noticed a shortened cycle. A gynaecologist will be able to pinpoint the precise cause of the problem so that the appropriate steps can be taken to reverse it right away.

Medical conditions that lead to short periods

There are certain health conditions that can lead to shorter periods as well. Besides PCOS, thyroid dysfunction and Cushing’s disease can also the reasons for shorter periods. Premature Ovarian Failure, a condition where the woman’s ovaries stop functioning, can also cause shorter or even no periods. Uterine fibroids, endometriosis as well as pelvic inflammatory disease can cause short irregular periods.

When to see a doctor?

While short periods are often normal, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider if your period suddenly becomes much shorter. Also, you must go to the doctor if you experience severe pain or you have other concerning symptoms like pelvic pain, abnormal discharge, or fever.

How to maintain a healthy menstrual cycle:

1. Avoid stress

Don’t let stress mess with you. Always practice meditation or yoga to tackle this issue.

2. Sleep well

Deep sleep is crucial! Try to sleep early and get enough sleep. According to a study published in the journal PLOS One, if your sleep cycle is healthy, it can help maintain the menstrual cycle.

3. Follow a healthy diet

For a regular menstrual cycle, you need to focus on your diet. Try to include all the essential vitamins and minerals in your diet so that they can help together to manage your hormones.

4. Exercise

In order to regularize your cycle, it is crucial that you move your body. A study in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion found that regular exercise can help avoid obesity, maintain hormonal balance, and result in regular periods.

5. Avoid overeating

Most of the time, the cause of irregular menstrual cycles is your diet. So don’t skip your meal, avoid junk food, do not binge eat or overeat, and most importantly, pay attention to your nutritional deficiencies.

Summary

While shorter periods might be normal for some women, if the duration of your period suddenly changes, it might be a cause for concern. Factors such as stress, intense workouts as well as other medical problems such as PCOS and endometriosis can also lead to shorter cycles.

FAQs

Does a shorter period mean less fertile?

No, just having short periods does not mean that you will face a problem in conceiving. However, it is important to understand the reason behind shorter periods, as that might be a cause for concern.

Is a 21 day cycle normal?

Yes, while the average cycle is of 28 days, a cycle ranging from 21 to 35 days is also considered normal.

Are shorter periods unhealthy?

If your are menstruating regularly, with the same duration of your period, then it is considered normal. But an excessively short period, consistently for months, can indicate a problem with ovulation.