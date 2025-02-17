Menstrual cup dangers: This period product may affect your kidneys

Chat with
Menstrual cups, a reusable alternative to period products like tampons and sanitary pads, have become quite popular over the past years. You just have to insert the small, flexible, bell-shaped cup into your vagina and it collects all the period blood. These cups which are usually made of medical-grade silicone or rubber can hold the fluid until they are emptied. You just have to follow simple steps to use this period product the right way. However, you may experience menstrual cup dangers if you don’t insert it properly. One of the problems is that it may block your urine flow and have a negative impact on your kidneys, medically known as ureterohydronephrosis.
If you use a menstrual cup, make sure to insert it properly. When not done in the correct manner, it can lead to swollen kidneys and ureter, which is the tube that carries your pee away from the kidneys. “The swelling of the kidney and ureter is known as ureterohydronephrosis. It happens due to urine buildup, which is often caused by an obstruction. Chronic obstruction may damage your kidneys,” says gynaecologist Dr Ritambhara Bhalla.
In rare cases, improper use of a menstrual cup can contribute to this condition, which makes it difficult to urinate. A new study published in BMJ Case Reports in February 2025, showed that a woman in her 30s had intermittent pain in the side of her lower back, and occasional blood in urine. It was a rare case of ureterohydronephrosis connected to the period product. A scan of the urinary system showed that a menstrual cup was not properly placed in her vagina. After removal of the period product, researchers found that there was a complete regression of the symptoms.
Another study, published in Urology Case Reports in 2020, showed that a young woman experienced pain in the side of her lower back. It was found that she was using a menstrual cup. When it was removed, the pain vanished in one day. This was another rare case of ureterohydronephrosis due to an improperly positioned menstrual cup.
A firm or large cup can press against your bladder and urethra. “If the cup sits too high or is inserted at an incorrect angle, it may apply pressure on the lower urinary tract, affecting urine flow,” shares Dr Bhalla. The obstruction can slow down or block urine flow, causing urine to back up into the ureters and kidneys. Over time, this pressure leads to swollen kidneys.
The period product creates a vacuum seal to stay in place. Strong suction can pull on the vaginal walls, indirectly affecting nearby structures like the bladder and ureters. “This tension can restrict urine flow, leading to urinary retention and backflow into the ureters,” says the expert.
When used correctly, menstrual cup is safe, and effective. However, there are menstrual cup dangers when used improperly.
Pulling the cup without breaking the seal can cause vaginal soreness, one of the menstrual cup side effects. It can cause pain, cramping, or difficulty inserting the cup later. “Always pinch the base or insert a finger to break the seal before removing the cup,” says Dr Bhalla.
It is an infection that happens when the levels of bacteria in your vagina are out of balance. It leads to vaginal discharge with a fishy smell, and causes discomfort down there. “It is one of the menstrual cup dangers, especially if you wear it for more than 12 hours,” says the expert.
One of the menstrual cup dangers is toxic shock syndrome. It is a life-threatening condition caused by bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. In rare cases, menstrual cups can also lead to toxic shock syndrome, according to research published in IDCases in 2021. “You may experience fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms if you have Toxic Shock Syndrome due to using a menstrual cup for long,” says Dr Bhalla.
A large or improperly positioned cup can cause pain, cramping, or discomfort down there. If it is inserted too high, it may press against your cervix, and cause spotting or irritation,” says the expert. Choose the right size based on your cervix height and flow to avoid menstrual cup dangers.
You can avoid menstrual cup dangers by using it correctly.
Menstrual cup dangers may be because you are not using it the right way or wearing it for long hours. “It can be worn for 6 to 12 hours, but you need to empty every 4 to 8 hours if you have a heavy period flow,” says the expert.
Ill-fitting menstrual cups can lead to ureterohydronephrosis by blocking your pee flow. There are more menstrual cup dangers, including Toxic Shock Syndrome. So, choose the right size, firmness, and shape while buying these cups, and position them correctly to prevent health problems.
If you’re experiencing difficulty urinating while using a menstrual cup, it’s likely due to the cup's position, size, or firmness affecting your urinary tract. A firm or large cup may push against the bladder or urethra, partially blocking urine flow. This can make it harder to start peeing, and slow the stream. If the cup is placed too high or tilted forward, it can press against the urinary tract. Some people with a low cervix may feel more pressure from the cup.
No, you should not wear a menstrual cup all the time. Menstrual cups are designed for use during menstruation only and should be removed, cleaned, and reinserted regularly. Most menstrual cups are safe to wear for up to 12 hours, depending on your flow. Leaving it in for too long increases the risk of infections like bacterial vaginosis or in rare cases, toxic shock syndrome.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.