8 common medical conditions that can affect your period

Medical conditions can affect your period! From PCOS to uterine fibroids, there are health conditions that can lead to irregular periods and other related problems.

If you are in the reproductive stage, you probably get periods every month. During menstruation, the uterus sheds its lining through the vagina, and results in bleeding that lasts for at least three days. It might bring along period pain or cramps, and mood swings. But menstruation is important, especially if you want to get pregnant someday. Regular menstrual cycles generally indicate normal hormonal function and reproductive health. However, irregular periods can mean there are underlying health issues. In fact, certain medical conditions can affect period.

8 medical conditions that affect period

Here are some of the health condition that may affect your period and menstrual health:

1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

“Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal problem, is not just about excessive hair growth (hirsutism), acne, or weight gain. ” It can cause irregular or absent periods due to hormonal imbalances,” says gynaecologist Dr Sukriti Jain. About 75 to 85 percent of women with PCOS have menstrual dysfunction, as per a 2016 research published in the International Journal of Cancer.

2. Endometriosis

Endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that usually lines the uterus ends up growing outside the uterus, causing painful periods (dysmenorrhea) and heavy menstrual bleeding. This condition affects around 190 million women in the reproductive age (15 and above) globally. It is associated with severe pain during periods, according to the World Health Organization.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths in the uterus that can lead to heavy or prolonged periods. During a 2022 study published in the Frontiers journal, 30 percent of the participants with uterine fibroids had menorrhagia, or heavy menstrual bleeding. Women with uterine fibroids may also experience bleeding between periods, blood clots, pelvic pain, lower back pain and urinary problems.

4. Thyroid disorders

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are common thyroid disorders. While hyperthyroidism happens when the thyroid gland produces more thyroid hormones than what your body needs, hypothyroidism happens when the gland does the opposite. During a 2020 study published in the Current Medicine Research and Practice journal, the prevalence of irregular periods in women with hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism was found to be 30 percent and 7.5 percent respectively. “Hypothyroidism can cause heavy periods, while hyperthyroidism may lead to lighter or missed periods,” says Dr Jain.

5. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is the infection of the female reproductive organs that can lead to lower abdominal pain, unusual vaginal discharge, fever, and pain during sex. “It can also lead to irregular menstrual cycles and severe menstrual cramps,” says the expert. It can be hard to diagnose because many women do not have any noticeable symptoms so it is important to get tested to avoid any complications.

6. Chronic Stress

Stress is not a medical condition, and can be positive, as it makes our bodies release adrenaline that helps us to accomplish things. But chronic stress, which is constant and persists for a long period of time, can affect health by causing anxiety, muscle pain, and a weakened immune system, as per the American Psychological Association. Chronic stress can also lead to hormonal imbalances, resulting in irregular or missed periods. During a new research published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews in August 2024, chronic stress was seen as a modifiable risk factor associated with irregular period.

7. Eating disorders

Eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia are more than just about unhealthy eating behaviours and weight issues. “Severe restrictions on food intake or binge-purge behaviours can disrupt hormonal balance and lead to missed periods,” says Dr Jain.

8. Diabetes

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes may have a connection with your menstrual cycle. During a 2011 study published in the Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology journal, researchers found that more than a third of teen girls with type 1 diabetes will have irregular periods. People with type 2 diabetes may also have a high risk of experiencing irregular menstrual cycles.

Treatment for medical conditions that affect period

Here are treatment options for the medical conditions that can affect menstrual cycles –

1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Weight management through a balanced diet and regular exercise can help regulate menstrual cycles in women with polycystic ovary syndrome. “Birth control pills can regulate periods and reduce symptoms like acne and hirsutism,” says the expert.

2. Endometriosis

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can help with cramps. Birth control pills, and hormonal intrauterine device can help reduce the growth of endometrial tissue. In severe cases, your doctor may recommend laparoscopic surgery to remove endometrial tissue.

3. Uterine fibroids

If the symptoms are mild, regular monitoring may be sufficient. Hormonal treatments, such as birth control can help manage symptoms. “Myomectomy (removal of fibroids) or hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) may be necessary for severe cases,” says the expert.

4. Thyroid disorders

Hypothyroidism is treated with synthetic thyroid hormone (levothyroxine) to normalise hormone levels. For hyperthyroidism, antithyroid medications, and radioactive iodine work. Sometimes, surgery like thyroidectomy may be suggested by the doctor. It involves removing all or just a part of the thyroid gland.

5. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

While antibiotics are a must to treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, over-the-counter pain relievers can help manage any discomfort associated with it. “In severe cases, surgery may be required to remove the infected tissue,” says the expert.

6. Chronic stress

Mindfulness, meditation, and counseling are some of the stress management techniques that can be beneficial for people with chronic stress. Regularly walking or doing any kind of exercise for about 30 minutes a day can also help reduce stress levels and improve your physical health as well.

7. Eating disorders

Closely working with a dietitian can help in developing a balanced eating plan if you have an eating disorder. Cognitive-behavioral therapy or CBT and other therapeutic approaches can also be of help if your need to address underlying psychological issues.

8. Diabetes

Taking insulin is one of the most important treatment options for people with type 1 diabetes. Watching carbohydrates, and fats intake and monitoring blood sugar frequently are also needed. As for management of type 2 diabetes is concerned, blood sugar monitoring, eating healthy foods, and regularly exercising are needed.

Whether you have endometriosis or diabetes, medical conditions can affect menstruation. You need to manage these conditions to improve your menstrual and overall health.