Magnesium for period cramps: Know how it may ease the pain

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are the painful sensations that you experience in the lower abdomen while you are down. You may also feel aching or sharp pain in the lower back, and the thighs. During the menstrual cycle, the levels of two hormones — estrogen and progesterone — rise and fall. This can lead to increased production of hormone-like substances called prostaglandin and heightened pain sensitivity. Right from using a heating pad to drinking tea, there are many ways to get rid of period cramps. Magnesium supplementation or increased dietary intake may also help to ease period pain. That’s right, you can use magnesium for period cramps and here’s how!

What is magnesium?

Magnesium is one of the essential minerals that plays a key role in various bodily functions, including maintaining muscle and nerve function, controlling blood glucose, and promoting bone health.

Here are popular types of magnesium:

Magnesium citrate, which is highly bioavailable and effective for muscle relaxation.

Magnesium glycinate, which is known for better absorption and fewer gastrointestinal side effects.

Magnesium may also help to ease period pain. It is effective in the prevention of dysmenorrhea, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS), according to a 2017 review published in Magnesium Research.

Magnesium for period pain: Does it ease the pain?

Here are the benefits of taking magnesium to ease period pain:

1. Relaxes muscles

Magnesium acts as a natural muscle relaxant as it helps regulating calcium levels in muscles. “Calcium promotes muscle contraction, while magnesium helps muscles relax,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. By facilitating muscle relaxation, magnesium reduces the intensity and frequency of uterine contractions. So, it helps in diminishing the pain associated with period cramps.

2. Regulates prostaglandin

High levels of prostaglandins, which trigger uterine contractions to help shed the uterine lining, are known to cause more severe menstrual cramps. Magnesium can help modulate the production and activity of prostaglandins, reducing their levels and the severity of cramps.

3. Reduces inflammation

Magnesium possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help decrease inflammation in the body. During an April 2024 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, an association was found between higher intake of magnesium and lower inflammation levels. By reducing inflammation, magnesium alleviates the overall discomfort and pain associated with menstrual cramps.

4. Nerve function and pain perception

Magnesium plays a role in the function of neurotransmitters, which are like chemical messengers. The mineral also helps in the regulation of nerve signals. “If your nerve function working properly, it can lower the perception of pain. This can in turn make period cramps feel less intense or severe,” says Dr Jain.

5. Balances hormones

Magnesium assists in balancing hormones, including estrogen and progesterone, which are known for fluctuating during the menstrual cycle. Balanced hormone levels, which are achieved through a healthy diet, including magnesium-rich foods, and regular physical activity, can lead to more regular and less severe menstrual cramps.

6. Improves blood flow

Magnesium helps in the dilation of blood vessels, which in turn help in improving blood circulation throughout the body. Enhanced blood flow, especially to the uterine area can reduce the severity of cramps by ensuring adequate oxygen and nutrient delivery to uterine tissues.

Can magnesium lead to heavy periods?

“Generally, magnesium does not lead to heavy periods,” says the expert. But some people might experience gastrointestinal side effects, such as diarrhea, especially with high doses of certain magnesium supplements, which could indirectly affect menstrual flow.

If heavy periods are due to underlying health issues like hormonal imbalances or uterine fibroids, magnesium supplementation alone is unlikely to resolve or worsen the condition.

How much magnesium should you take for period cramps?

Women over the age of 19 should take at least 310 mg of magnesium per day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. You can begin with a lower dose to assess tolerance, especially if you are new to magnesium supplementation. Seek medical advice before starting magnesium supplement regimen for period cramps. “Do not go beyond the upper intake level of 350 milligram (mg) per day from magnesium supplements to prevent side effects like diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort,” says the expert.

You may not get the results immediately after having magnesium. It will take at least two months for presentation of the therapeutic effects of magnesium for symptoms like period cramps, as per research published in the Iranian Journal Of Nursing And Midwifery Research in 2010. So, if period pain strikes every month, start increasing your magnesium intake now.

Dietary sources of magnesium for period cramps relief

Incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet can help maintain adequate magnesium levels and potentially alleviate period cramps. Here are some great dietary sources of magnesium:

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, and kale

Nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds

Whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat, oats, and quinoa

Legumes like black beans, lentils, and chickpeas

Fish such as salmon, and mackerel

Dark chocolate

Avocados

Bananas

Dairy products such as milk, and yogurt

Tofu

Who should avoid magnesium for period cramps?

Taking magnesium for period cramps is safe for most women, certain groups, but some should exercise caution or avoid supplementation without medical supervision:

1. Women with kidney disease

The kidneys regulate magnesium levels. Impaired kidney function can lead to magnesium accumulation, causing hypermagnesemia (excess magnesium in the blood). It may lead to nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, and muscle weakness.

2. Those taking medications

“Magnesium can interfere with the absorption of antibiotics, such as tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones,” says the expert. People having Bisphosphonates, used for osteoporosis, should also avoid having magnesium supplement, as it can interfere with the absorption.

3. People with gastrointestinal disorders

People with conditions like Crohn’s disease or celiac disease may have impaired magnesium absorption or they may already be taking magnesium supplements as part of their treatment. But supplementation without guidance from an expert can lead to imbalances.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your diet to meet your nutritional needs naturally. If you are considering magnesium supplements for period cramps relief, start with lower doses and consult a doctor, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.