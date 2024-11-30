Using licorice root for menstruation will give you relief from period cramps

Period cramps, a common problem in menstruating women, can be mild or severe. Use licorice root for menstruation to get some relief from the pain.

A typical period usually lasts 3 to 7 days. It may not seem like a long time. But when you get down, you may experience pain, especially in the abdomen. No wonder why many women don’t wait for their period to get over and look for remedies to get relief from menstrual cramps. Using a heating pad or drinking a hot cup of tea are some of the popular ways to manage the pain. Licorice root for menstruation is another option. Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) is a herb known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used in different ways for period pain.

What are menstrual cramps?

Menstrual cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are pain or discomfort felt in the lower abdomen that occurs before or during periods. “They are caused by uterine contractions as the body expels the uterine lining when a woman menstruates,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. It is estimated that more than 50 percent of women who are menstruating across the globe experience period cramps, according to a 2024 research published in the Journal of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders. “Women experience throbbing or cramping pain in the lower abdomen that tends to radiate to the lower back or thighs,” says the expert. Some women may also feel very tired or have headaches while they are down.

Licorice root for menstruation: Know how it helps to relieve period pain

“Licorice has anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and hormone-balancing properties, which can help alleviate menstrual cramps,” says Dr Jain. A 2019 study published in the Iranian Journal Of Pharmaceutical Research showed that licorice root could be a better choice than Ibuprofen in the treatment of period cramps. Here’s how licorice root for menstruation may work:

1. Reduces inflammation

Licorice contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that inhibits the production of prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that cause inflammation and uterine contractions. “By lowering prostaglandin levels, licorice can help reduce the severity of cramps,” says the expert.

2. Relaxes uterine muscles

Licorice root for menstruation can work due to its antispasmodic properties. They can help relax your muscles, including those of your uterus. “This can alleviate the pain caused by intense contractions during menstruation,” says the expert.

3. Balances hormones

Licorice has components such as flavonoids, chalcones, and isoflavonoids. These components have estrogen-like activity, according to research published in the Nutrition Journal in 2022. This helps regulate hormonal fluctuations that can exacerbate period pain, particularly in women with irregular periods or hormonal imbalances.

4. Reduces stress

“Licorice acts as an adaptogen, so it can support the adrenal glands and reduce stress,” says the expert. A significant association was found between stress and period cramps during a 2004 study published in the Occupational And Environmental Medicine journal. “Stress can amplify menstrual cramps, so licorice’s calming effect may indirectly reduce period pain,” says Dr Jain.

How to use licorice root for menstruation?

You can use licorice root for menstruation in various forms:

1. Licorice root tea

Ingredients:

Take a Poll What is your go-to remedy for menstrual cramps? Heating pads

Pain killers

Herbal teas

Stretching or yoga Take a Poll What is your preferred method of contraception? Condoms

Birth control pills

IUD

Vaginal ring Previous Next

1 teaspoon of dried licorice root

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Boil water, and add the dried licorice root to it.

Let it simmer for about 5 minutes.

Strain and drink warm.

“Consume 1 to 2 cups of this tea daily during your period for relief,” suggests the expert.

2. Licorice powder mixture

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon of licorice powder

1 teaspoon of honey

1 glass of warm water

Instructions:

Mix licorice powder with honey in a glass of warm water and wait for it to get dissolved.

Drink the mixture in the morning or evening.

3. Licorice capsules or supplements

Licorice is available in capsule or tablet form at medical stores. Follow the dosage recommended on the product label or check with a doctor before using licorice root for menstruation. “Typically, 1 to 2 capsules daily during menstruation are recommended,” says the expert.

4. Topical licorice cream

Use licorice-infused creams or balms on your lower abdomen.

Massage gently to relieve cramping pain.

5. Licorice and ginger blend

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of dried licorice root

½ teaspoon of grated ginger

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Boil water, add licorice root and ginger to it.

Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, then strain and drink.

“Consume 1 to 2 cups of this blend daily for combined anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using licorice root for menstruation?

People like to have licorice even when they are not down. Heavy consumption of licorice root during pregnancy may lead to premature birth, according to the US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Using licorice root for menstruation can also cause side effects, especially with prolonged use or in high doses.

High blood pressure and low potassium levels due to glycyrrhizin.

Swelling caused by water retention.

May disrupt hormone levels with long-term use.

Licorice can interfere with diuretics, corticosteroids, or blood pressure medications.

Licorice root for menstruation works best when paired with other supportive measures. You can go for heat therapy, light exercise, and hydration, to manage period cramps apart from relying on licorice root.