Is dizziness during periods normal? 5 simple yet effective tips to get relief

Periods can be unpleasant and it only gets when it affects your mood and makes you feel drained. From painful cramps to mood swings, women experience a variety of issues during their menstrual cycle—including dizziness. But is it necessary to be concerned about dizziness during periods? Many women experience a range of symptoms during their menstrual cycle, and dizziness can be one of them. While occasional dizziness might not be a cause for major concern, it’s important to understand the potential causes and when to seek medical advice. Know the common reasons behind dizziness during periods and how to prevent it.

What is period dizziness?

Dizziness during periods refers to a sensation of lightheadedness, unsteadiness, or feeling faint during menstruation. “It is often associated with hormonal changes, blood loss, or other physiological shifts that occur in the menstrual cycle,” says gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain.

This dizziness may feel like:

A spinning sensation (vertigo)

A lack of balance or stability

A sense of faintness or weakness

Causes of dizziness during periods

Here are some common causes of dizziness during periods.

1. Hormonal fluctuations

Women’s bodies go through a rollercoaster of hormonal changes during their menstrual cycles. Estrogen and progesterone, the primary female sex hormones, play a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including blood flow and brain activity. As these hormone levels fluctuate throughout the cycle, they can sometimes disrupt the delicate balance of these systems, leading to feelings of dizziness or lightheadedness, as found in a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association. These hormonal shifts can also influence mood, energy levels, and the body’s sense of equilibrium, contributing to a general feeling of imbalance.

2. Heavy menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia)

Menorrhagia, or heavy menstrual bleeding, can significantly impact a woman’s well-being. When excessive blood is lost during periods, it can lead to a decrease in blood volume. This reduction in blood volume can cause a drop in blood pressure, which in turn reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the brain, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology. As a result, people experiencing menorrhagia may feel dizziness during periods, lightheadedness, and fatigue. These symptoms can significantly interfere with daily activities and overall quality of life.

3. Low iron levels

Heavy menstrual bleeding can deplete the body’s iron stores, leading to iron-deficiency anemia. Iron is a crucial component of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports. When iron levels are low, the body produces fewer red blood cells, reducing the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity. This oxygen deficiency can cause a range of symptoms, including weakness, shortness of breath, and dizziness during periods.

4. Low blood sugar levels

Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation can affect how the body regulates blood sugar levels. These changes can increase insulin resistance, making it more difficult for cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream. This can lead to drops in blood sugar, particularly if meals are skipped or if the diet is high in sugary foods. Low blood sugar can cause a range of symptoms, including dizziness, lightheadedness, and weakness, as found in a study published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Maintaining a balanced diet with regular meals and snacks can help stabilise blood sugar levels and minimise these symptoms.

5. Dehydration

Hormonal shifts during menstruation can affect the body’s fluid balance, influencing both fluid retention and fluid loss. “Some women may experience increased fluid retention, while others may experience increased fluid loss, particularly through diarrhea, a common premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptom. Inadequate water intake or excessive fluid loss can lead to dehydration,” says the expert. Dehydration reduces blood volume and blood pressure, which can significantly impact blood flow to the brain, causing dizziness during periods. Staying well-hydrated by consuming plenty of water and fluids throughout the menstrual cycle is essential to prevent these symptoms.

How to ease dizziness during periods?

Here are some easy and natural ways to ease dizziness during periods.

1. Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a common cause of dizziness. Drinking enough water ensures proper blood flow and prevents lightheadedness. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water daily. Include electrolyte-rich fluids like coconut water or herbal teas for added benefits.

2. Maintain stable blood sugar levels

Sudden drops in blood sugar can lead to dizziness. Eating balanced meals can stabilise energy levels. Eat small, frequent meals with a mix of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and proteins. Avoid sugary snacks that cause blood sugar spikes and crashes.

3. Iron-rich foods

Heavy bleeding can lower iron levels, leading to anemia and dizziness during periods. Consuming iron-rich foods replenishes the body’s iron stores. Include spinach, lentils, beans, fortified cereals, and lean meats in your diet. Pair these foods with vitamin C-rich items like citrus fruits to enhance iron absorption.

4. Practice deep breathing or relaxation techniques

Stress or anxiety during periods can worsen dizziness during periods. Deep breathing promotes relaxation and improves oxygen flow. Try slow, deep breathing exercises or yoga poses like Child’s Pose or Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose to enhance circulation and reduce dizziness during periods.

5. Get enough rest and sleep

Fatigue can worsen dizziness. Adequate rest helps the body recover and maintain balance. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night and take short naps if needed during the day.

When to see a doctor

If dizziness during periods is severe, persistent, or accompanied by symptoms like fainting, chest pain, or abnormal bleeding, consult a healthcare professional. They may recommend blood tests, iron supplements, or other treatments based on the underlying cause. By addressing lifestyle factors and incorporating natural remedies, most cases of dizziness during periods can be effectively managed.