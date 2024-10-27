10 Ayurvedic tips to reduce period pain

If you want to know how to reduce period pain, try some Ayurvedic tips to ease the symptoms and get quick relief.

While some women find menstrual cramps manageable, it can be unbearable for others. Menstrual cycle often brings a host of symptoms, including cramps, bloating, headaches, mood swings, and fatigue. While all of these symptoms can be quite difficult to deal with, period pain is something that can wreak havoc with your health. Not just abdominal, menstrual cramps can extend to the lower back and thighs, making it difficult to function. So, how can you reduce period pain? Well, following Ayurvedic tips may help get you some relief and improve your reproductive health.

What causes period pain?

Also known as menstrual cramps, it is mainly caused by the release of hormones called prostaglandins. These hormones cause the uterus to contract to help shed its lining. High levels of prostaglandins can lead to stronger contractions, resulting in severe period pain. Additionally, the reduced blood flow to the uterus during these contractions can exacerbate your discomfort. Other factors, such as stress and underlying health conditions like endometriosis or fibroids, can also influence the severity of cramps.

Can Ayurveda help reduce period pain?

Pain during your period is related to a body’s energy called vata, according to Ayurveda. A specific type of vata, called apan vayu, flows downwards to help remove the uterine lining during menstruation. “When vata is out of balance, it can cause issues like anxiety, fear, muscle pain, fatigue, and digestive problems. When, along with vata, another energy called pitta is also affected, you might experience more severe symptoms like back pain, painful menses, painful intercourse, and heavy bleeding,” explains Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

To promote healthy, pain-free periods, Ayurveda recommends adopting a vata-reducing lifestyle and using appropriate herbal remedies. This includes getting plenty of rest, reducing intense physical activity, using natural remedies, and more. It is essential to focus on sleep because, as per Ayurveda, restful sleep supports the natural healing process of your body and helps maintain balance. Know 10 effective Ayurvedic tips that can help manage menstrual cramps.

How to reduce period pain with Ayurveda?

The first step in Ayurveda for managing menstrual cramps is to adjust your lifestyle. In addition to this, Ayurvedic medications can provide relief from menstrual discomfort. Here are some tips for you to try:

1. Follow the circadian rhythm

Your body’s natural circadian rhythm can influence your sleep cycle, appetite, digestion, and hormonal balance–all of which are generally affected during the period cycle, according to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Circadian rhythm refers to a routine where you wake up with or before the sun, aim to have breakfast after sunrise, and dinner before or within one hour of sunset. Following this routine helps regulate the internal clock of your body, promoting better sleep patterns, reducing stress, and easing menstrual cramps.

2. Avoid caffeine on an empty stomach

While caffeine can help you feel more active and focused, it can do worse to your menstrual health, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. It can spike cortisol levels, leading to increased cramping and bloating. In fact, a study published in the American Journal of Public Health reveals that daily caffeine-containing beverage consumption can increase the risk of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), leading to mood swings, pain, headache, constipation, etc. Instead of reaching for that morning coffee, you may snack on soaked nuts such as almonds and walnuts. They are rich in healthy fats, protein, and magnesium, all of which can help stabilize your mood and reduce discomfort.

3. Stay hydrated

Not just menstrual health, your overall health suffers when you are dehydrated. “Proper hydration is vital for overall health and can play a significant role in alleviating menstrual symptoms. Water helps reduce bloating and cramping by promoting circulation and flushing out toxins,” says Dr Sharma. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and you may also infuse it with lemon or mint to add flavour and improve digestion.

4. Aromatherapy massage

An aromatherapy massage is a type of massage therapy that uses essential oils to promote relaxation and well-being. A study published in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine suggests that gentle aromatherapy abdominal massage can alleviate tension in the pelvic area and promote relaxation. Use warm clove or lavender oil and apply gentle pressure in circular motions around your lower abdomen. This technique helps improve blood circulation and can ease period cramps. You can also massage your lower back and thighs for pain relief.

5. Take rest

Rest is very crucial during menstruation! In fact, it can be more comforting than exercise if you are dealing with severe menstrual pain. “It allows your body to relax and reduce stress levels, giving your body time to recover,” explains Dr Sharma. Having enough rest can also prevent the risk of fatigue, which is quite common during periods. While resting, you can do activities such as reading, listening to music, or watching your favourite show to uplift your mood and promote relaxation.

6. Drink herbal tea

Incorporating herbal teas into your routine can offer soothing effects for period pain. Teas made from ginger, carom seeds (ajwain), and peppermint are particularly beneficial. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce pain, while carom seeds aid digestion and can alleviate bloating. Peppermint tea relaxes the pelvic area and can soothe headaches that are sometimes caused during a menstrual cycle, states a study published in the Iranian Journal of Nursing and Midwifery Research. You may sip any of these herbal teas twice a day!

7. Try herbs

In addition to herbal teas, certain herbs can provide relief from menstrual cramps. Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving ingredient that can help with menstrual pain relief, finds a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. You can add it to your meal or drink turmeric milk for pain relief. Ashwagandha is another beneficial herb that helps manage stress and hormonal balance. Last but not least, fenugreek seeds can also help reduce pain and discomfort. Always consult with a healthcare professional before introducing any herb to your diet except turmeric.

8. Avoid fatty foods

Diets high in saturated fats can worsen menstrual symptoms, including cramps and bloating, suggests Dr Sharma. Instead, focus on incorporating healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil. These healthy options can help reduce inflammation and support overall reproductive health.

9. Maintain a healthy diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help alleviate menstrual symptoms. Foods high in fibre can improve digestion and reduce bloating, while iron-rich foods like spinach, legumes, and lean meats can combat fatigue that is common during menstruation. Additionally, magnesium-rich foods such as bananas and dark chocolate can help relax muscles and reduce cramping.

10. Practice yoga and meditation

One of the most effective Ayurvedic practices is to include yoga and meditation in your routine for physical and emotional relief during your menstrual cycle. “Gentle poses like Child’s Pose, Cat-Cow, and Supta Baddha Konasana can ease abdominal tension and promote relaxation,” as per the expert. Additionally, dedicating just 10-15 minutes to meditation that includes deep breathing or mindfulness can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, helping you manage mood swings during your period cycle.

What are the best Ayurvedic medicines for periods?

There are many over-the-counter Ayurvedic products available for relieving menstrual cramps and pain, including tonics, syrups, and capsules. If following a healthy lifestyle fails to reduce pain, it is best to consult the doctor immediately. Additionally, speaking with an Ayurvedic practitioner before starting any medication can help you avoid side effects and find the best treatment for your needs. “Some popular Ayurvedic medicinal products for menstrual pain and cramps include Ashokarishta, Shatavari, Singhanad Guggul, and Phala Ghritam,” says Dr Sharma.

With these Ayurvedic tips, you may find quick relief! However, you should always consult your healthcare provider first before making any changes in your everyday routine.